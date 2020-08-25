Best iPhone 8 Deals: Compare The UK’S #1 Contract Deals

Compare thousands of iPhone 8 deals: Filter by data amount, upfront cost, monthly boat and much more to find the best deals and offers from the UK’s biggest mobile phone networks…

Best iPhone 8 Deals & Offers

Should I Get The iPhone 8?

The iPhone 8 received a slight redesign, improved battery life, and a flagship comparable camera.

The iPhone 8 is the perfect update from the iPhone 7. It’s significantly cheaper than the top iPhone’s now but still offers so many fantastic features. Plus, it will still continue to receive the latest iOS updates until well into the mid-2020s.

Apple has chosen to power the iPhone 8 with the A11 Bionic Chipset and the M11 motion coprocessor. It runs on iOS 13, meaning you get the same great apps and ecosystem in the iPhone 8 as you do the showstopper iPhone 11 Pro Max.

When you need your phone to be fully charged in minutes, the iPhone 8 supports the Qi wireless-charging as well as fast charging. Unfortunately, the downside to this is you will have to buy extra accessories if you wish to use any of these new charging features.

iPhone 8 Specs

Display: 4.7 inches, 750×1334 pixels

Battery: 1821mAh

Operating Sys: iOS 13

Processor: Apple A11 Bionic

Memory: 2GB RAM

Storage: 64BG/256GB

Main Camera: 12MP sensor, f/1.8, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash, live photos

Audio: Stereo playback

Features: Siri, Touch ID, Apple Pay, Splash, Water & Dust resistant (IP67)

Is the iPhone 8 Worth It? The Main Benefits

Familiar Design

You will notice that the design of the iPhone 8 is familiar if you are used to the iPhone 7. It measures 138.4×67.3×7.3mm which is fractionally larger than the iPhone 7 but it will still fit inside of an iPhone 7 case.

The compact size of the iPhone 8 makes this handset a pleasure to hold and use one-handed, which could be the best reason to buy this phone over anything else. It does put the iPhone 8 in a league of its own as there is no Android flagship phone which such a compact but powerful screen.

The Camera

If you choose a phone based on the intelligence of the camera, the iPhone 8 is a great shooter with a 12MP f/1.8 lens setup but then you get a larger sensor and smarter software. The result is a big improvement. The camera is now capable of taking stunning photos in great detail and contrast.

The front-facing camera is just as excellent thanks to its 7MP sensor.

Performance & Battery

Apple is always top of their game when it comes to speed and power, that’s why it is no surprise that the iPhone 8 comes with the A11 Bionic Hexa-core processor.

Performance of a phone is not something you think about on a day-to-day basis until something goes wrong and it starts to slow. However, with the A11 Bionic chipset, you will notice a difference when tearing through apps like music, watching videos, checking email, etc. The super impressive speed and ability to instantly swap between apps and multitask makes this iPhone stand out.

With a decent battery life that can withstand a day of average usage, the iPhone 8 far exceeds expectations. Thanks to the new addition of wireless and fast charging features, once you are running low on battery it shouldn’t take long to get back to full charge.

Find The Perfect iPhone 8 Deal

The iPhone 8 generator at the top of this post is designed to make it easy for you to find the perfect iPhone 8 deal. You can use the filters to pull up deals based on your exact needs. Want unlimited data, for instance, or a high data plan, simply select 30GB+; the tool with then show you all the deals available for the iPhone 8 with 30GB data and more.

You can also narrow the filters down to search for an exact monthly price, whether you are willing to pay an upfront cost or if you prefer a specific network or retailer.

