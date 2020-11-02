Here are the best iPhone 12 deals in the UK right now – from the biggest phone networks, including EE, Sky, O2, Vodafone, Tesco, and MORE…

Best iPhone 12 Deals

Save

Which iPhone 12 Should You Get?

This year, Apple released four iPhone 12 models in the form of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 12 Mini, the iPhone 12 Pro, and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max are the flagship phones (and the most expensive). The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are the entry-level models and are similarly priced – £699/$699.

Save

All of Apple’s new iPhone 12 phones have 5G and OLED displays. The flagship iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models have more advanced cameras. But it is the iPhone 12 Pro Max that is the true flagship – it has the best camera setup of all three phones.

For most people, the iPhone 12 or, if you want a smaller phone, the iPhone 12 Mini, will be perfectly adequate. Apple’s new A14 CPU is monstrously powerful, leaving even the most expensive Android phones well and truly in its wake.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini both have dual-12MP cameras on the rear and a single front-facing camera on the front, inside the notch. All models run 5G, there is no LTE-only option, and all the new iPhones have OLED displays.

This is why the iPhone 12 is more expensive than the iPhone 11 – you get more spec, improved performance, and better display technology. And 5G.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12 vs iPhone 12 Mini – What’s The Difference?

iPhone 12 mini iPhone 12 iPhone 12 Pro iPhone 12 Pro Max Price $699 $799 $999 $1,099 Display 5.4 inches OLED (2340 x1080) 6.1 inches OLED (2532 x 1170) 6.1 inches OLED (2532 x 1170) 6.7 inches (2778 x 1284) Colors Black, White, Red, Green and Blue Black, White, Red, Green and Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue Silver, Graphite, Gold, Pacific Blue CPU A14 A14 A14 A14 Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear camera 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide f/2.4)( 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide f/2.4)( 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4), 12MP telephoto (f/2.0) 12MP wide (f/1.6), 12MP ultra-wide (f/2.4), 12MP telephoto (f/2.2) Front camera 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 12MP TrueDepth (f/2.2) 5G sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz, mmWave sub-6Ghz, mmWave Battery life TBC 8:25 (5G); 10:23 (LTE) 9:06 (5G); 11:24 (LTE) TBC Size 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 inches 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches Weight 4.76 ounces 5.78 ounces 6.66 ounces 8.03 ounces

What Size Screen Does The iPhone 12 Have?

The iPhone 12 has a 6.1in OLED display. The same as the iPhone 11 and the iPhone XR. The iPhone 12 Mini, however, is an entirely new concept: it has a 5.4in OLED display and is the smallest iPhone Apple has made since the era of the iPhone 4.

Save

In fact, the iPhone 12 Mini is closer in size to the OG iPhone SE than the newer iPhone SE 2020. If you’re after a truly small and portable modern iPhone, the iPhone 12 Mini is the one to go for – it has the same core specs as the iPhone 12, just in a much smaller package.

The largest iPhone inside the iPhone 12 range is the iPhone 12 Pro Max; it has a 6.7in OLED display – the largest ever fitted on an iPhone. The iPhone 12 Pro has a 61in OLED display and is the same size as the iPhone 12, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR.

Which iPhone 12 Model is Biggest?

The iPhone 12 Pro Max is the biggest iPhone inside the iPhone 12 range; it has a 6.7in OLED display and its dimensions are as follows: 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.29 inches.

Save

If you want a BIG iPhone, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is the one to go for. It also has the best specs overall and the most advanced camera of all the iPhone 12 models. It is, however, the most expensive too – it’s $99 more than the iPhone 12 Pro.

How Big Is The iPhone 12 Mini

If you want a small iPhone, and you don’t want the iPhone SE 2020, the iPhone 12 Mini could be just what you’ve been waiting for. The iPhone 12 Mini is Apple’s first truly small iPhone (that isn’t an SE model).

Save

The iPhone 12 Mini has a 5.4in OLED display and its dimensions are as follows: 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 inches. The iPhone 12 Mini is closer in size to the iPhone 4 and iPhone SE (OG Model) than the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2020.

But unlike Apple’s SE model iPhones, the iPhone 12 Mini features exactly the same specs as the iPhone 12 – the phone is just smaller. The only downside here is that the battery life isn’t as good; smaller phones have smaller batteries, after all.