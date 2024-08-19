Why A Swiss VPN Is Your Privacy’s Best Friend

Why going Swiss with your VPN is the smartest thing you can do for protecting your personal data…

There’s a lot of VPNs on the market. But like cricket bats and fizzy water not all VPNs are made the same. Some of the most popular VPNs on the market come under the jurisdiction of The Extended Eyes Alliance.

Is Your VPN Subservient To The Extended Eyes Alliance? What the heck is that? It’s an intelligence sharing initiative – government spooks, basically – comprised of 30 countries across Europe, Asia and America. You have the core alliance, 5 Eyes (FVEY), comprised of the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand; 9 Eyes, made up of Denmark, France, Netherlands, and Norway. And 14 Eyes which brings in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Sweden, and Spain. Japan, Israel, and Korea (the nice one in the South) are also involved but are not true, card-carrying members – they’re more like friends with benefits. Here’s a list of just some popular VPNs that fall under 14 Eyes jurisdiction: HideMyAss – United Kingdom

TunnelBear – Canada

IPVanish – United States

Hotspot Shield – United States

Private Internet Access (PIA) – United States

CyberGhost – Germany

VPN.ac – Romania (Although not a 14 Eyes country, it’s close to the network, so some users still consider this relevant) If a VPN is based in any of these countries, it is obligated to share its data (which means, potentially, your data) with these, umm… intelligence agencies whenever they come knocking. And from a data privacy perspective, that’s totally no bueno.

Your Next VPN, Ideally, Should Be Based In Either Switzerland, Panama or the British Virgin Islands OK, so what do you do? That’s a pretty extensive network of spying, spanning nearly the entire globe. Well, this is where good ‘ol Switzerland comes into play. Pin Switzerland has some of the strictest privacy laws in the world for its citizens and the companies that operate on its soil. Check this out: Switzerland isn’t involved in the 5, 9, or 14 Eyes intelligence-sharing networks , meaning there’s no obligation to hand over data to other countries.

, meaning there’s no obligation to hand over data to other countries. The Swiss Federal Act on Data Protection (FADP) is one of the strongest privacy laws globally, ensuring companies protect your data and preventing unauthorized sharing.

is one of the strongest privacy laws globally, ensuring companies protect your data and preventing unauthorized sharing. Unlike many countries, Switzerland doesn’t require companies to store your data . This means VPNs based there are less likely to retain logs that could be used against you.

. This means VPNs based there are less likely to retain logs that could be used against you. Any surveillance or data requests must go through strict judicial oversight , making it much harder for government agencies to access your personal information without cause.

, making it much harder for government agencies to access your personal information without cause. Switzerland has a long-standing culture of neutrality and privacy protection, which extends to digital privacy. This makes it a safe haven for privacy-focused services like VPNs. Of course, there’s plenty of other countries outside of the purview of The Eyes Alliance, you have places like Panama and the British Virgin Islands which are also popular with VPN companies. But it is ONLY Switzerland that has privacy laws BAKED into its constitution AND is also outside the EYES Alliance which is why some of the best, new tech companies (that focus on data privacy, not data harvesting) are setting up shop in Switzerland.