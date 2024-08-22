Always Forgetting Your Passwords? Here’s The Solution You’ve Been Waiting For…

Here’s the perfect solution if you’re always forgetting your password, even if you’re a technophobe…
Get this: something crazy like 93% of people in America use one password for EVERYTHING. Banking. Netflix. Amazon. The kids’ school portal. EVERYTHING.
Another crazy stat?
The average American has around 100 online accounts to their name, and that’s just the average.
As savvy, interesting people we both know that “averages” are ALWAYS way less than what you tend to come across in real life.
Put in this context, you can see why tens of millions of people play it fast and loose with their online passwords every single day.
You’re probably one of those people – be honest! But here’s the reality, the thing that you SHOULD actually be worried about, even if you’re not right now.
Data Breaches Happen All The Time And The Victims Are People Like You
Companies get HACKED all the time. Big ones too, not just mom and pop stores.
We’re talking about your carrier, a certain online retail giant named after a famous jungle, your email provider.
This list goes on and on.
Size does NOT matter; hackers always find a way and they’re always getting sneakier with increasingly advanced exploits.
AI is helping them massively too, allowing them to work faster and cover more ground.
That’s why data breaches have exploded in 2024.
If you’re not concerned about this, here’s the news flash: you really should be – tens of billions (yes, you read that right: BILLIONS) documents have been breached in 2024 alone.
When this happens, the press calls them data breaches.
You know that term, right?
You read about them nearly every week in the news. Here’s four of the biggest from the last 12 months:
2024’s Biggest Data Breaches So Far…
- “Mother of All Breaches” (Jan 2024): 26 billion records stolen across big names like Twitter, Adobe, and LinkedIn. Massive in scale—hence the name.
- AT&T Data Breach (Jul 2024): 109 million customers hit. Phone numbers, call records, all stolen. A nightmare for anyone using AT&T.
- MediSecure Ransomware Attack (Apr 2024): Personal and health data of 13 million Australians exposed. The attack was so bad, the company went under.
- Kaiser Health Data Breach (Apr 2024): 13.4 million patients’ private health data leaked to advertisers. A huge privacy disaster.
- United Health Cyberattack (Feb 2024): Ransomware wiped out $872 million and stole 6 terabytes of data, disrupting healthcare nationwide.
- Prudential Financial Breach (Feb 2024): 2.5 million records gone. Part of a string of attacks on financial institutions in 2024.
Do you know what happens to all that data, once it’s breached? It’s sold on the dark web to hackers and criminals who can then use it to do all kinds of nefarious things like:
- Steal all of your money
- Gain access to your private files and data
- Register things in your name (credit cards, loans, cheques).
Scary stuff, right?
But what if you could use something totally secure that stored and managed ALL of your passwords for you inside one place, without you ever having to remember a thing?
That would be pretty, pretty… pretty good, right?
This Easy-To-Use App Will Save, Store & Protect ALL Your Passwords
So, what’s the game-changer solution to all this password chaos?
Meet Proton Pass, the secure, easy-to-use tool that makes password management a breeze.
Here’s How Proton Pass Works…
Tired of coming up with new passwords? Proton Pass has your back.
With the click of a button, Proton Pass generates strong, unique passwords for all your accounts.
No more worrying about whether your password is secure – Proton Pass does the heavy lifting for you.
Just create your new account, let Proton Pass do its magic, and save it directly in the app.
Signing In Is Insanely Easy, And You Can Sign In From Anywhere
Logging in should be easy, right? With Proton Pass, it literally could not be simpler. You’ll never have to memorize a password again.
Just click or tap to auto-fill passwords, forms, and even two-factor authentication (2FA) codes on any of your devices.
And for supported sites, you can log in with passkeys – making your life even easier. It’s like having a personal assistant that knows all your passwords, securely.
Need To Share Your Passwords? Wanna Do It Securely? Yep, It’ll Do That Too
Need to share a password with someone? No problemo…
Proton Pass lets you securely share your login information, credit card details, and more, even with people who don’t use Proton Pass.
You decide whether to share just one item or your entire vault.
Either way, it’s always safe.
Side bonus: if you work as part of a team, or run your own business, this aspect is a godsend.
No more panicking when you have to share passwords to your expensive analytics tools with the new hire or intern.
Does It Protect You From Data Breaches? You Bet Your Ass It Does!
Proton Pass has your back with Pass Monitor. This advanced security center checks for security threats and alerts you to potential breaches.
It includes features like Proton Sentinel, Password Health checks, Inactive 2FA, and Data Breach Monitoring.
You can access all of this fancy stuff from inside the app too, even if you don’t understand what any of it means. If something’s up or not looking right, it’ll get picked up and you’ll be notified.
But here’s the absolute best part about the whole shebang: Proton Pass is 100% free.
That’s right, it won’t cost you a dime to get set up and protected.
And in case you’re worried about the company behind it, you needn’t be – Proton is one of the world’s most respected privacy companies in the world.
Based out of Switzerland (AKA the world’s capital for data privacy rights), Proton offers a slew of privacy-focused applications ranging from secure, private email to VPNs and even a killer Google Docs alternative called Proton Docs.
So, yeah, they kind of know what they’re doing.