Proton Pass Updated With Secure Links, A Secure Sharing Feature

Now you can share your passwords without compromising your most important accounts and personal data…

Proton, the privacy-focused technology company, has introduced Secure Links, a new feature for its Proton Pass password manager. This feature allows users to share passwords and other sensitive information securely with anyone, including non-Proton Pass users.

The new update went live on July 12 and is now available for all Proton Pass users. Not using Proton Pass? You can get started today – it takes like 5 seconds to setup.

Key Features of Secure Links: Generates unique, expirable links for sharing individual items

Allows setting a maximum number of views for shared items

Works across all devices and platforms

Automatically updates shared information if changed by the owner

Utilizes end-to-end encryption for enhanced security The feature aims to address common security vulnerabilities associated with password sharing. According to statistics, 43% of U.S. internet users share passwords with others, often through insecure methods. In business settings, 69% of employees admit to sharing passwords with colleagues via potentially unsafe channels.

Secure Links In Proton Pass Lets You Safely And Securely Share Passwords With Friends, Family & Work Colleagues

Secure Links complements Proton Pass’s existing shared vaults feature, offering more flexibility for one-time or temporary sharing needs. Users can manage shared links through a dedicated section in the app, allowing them to track, revoke, or monitor expired shared links.

The new feature will be available to Proton Pass Plus subscribers and above across all supported platforms (Web, iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows).

Son Nguyen, Product Lead for Proton Pass, stated that the feature aims to combine security with ease of use, potentially improving both user security and productivity.

Proton emphasizes that its server never sees the full URL of shared links, maintaining user privacy and preventing unauthorized access to shared information.

Interested? Check out Proton Pass over at Proton for more information.