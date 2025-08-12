Is Gmail Private? No, Here’s Some Better, Privacy-Focused Gmail Alternatives

Gmail might be the most popular email service in the world, but it’s not the most private.

Google makes the majority of its revenue from advertising, and while it doesn’t “read” your emails in the old-school sense anymore, its ecosystem still collects data about your activity.

And there’s plenty of rumors about lapse security on its Gmail servers, basically anyone inside Google HQ can have a peak at your private stuff.

If you’re using Gmail on your iPhone, that means you’re giving up a lot of control over your personal information.

The good news? You’ve got options — and some of them are much better for privacy without sacrificing usability.

Whether you want true end-to-end encryption, better tracking protection, or simply a break from Big Tech, these are the best Gmail alternatives for iPhone users in 2025.