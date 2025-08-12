Is Gmail Private? No, Here’s Some Better, Privacy-Focused Gmail Alternatives

Richard Goodwin

·

proton mailPin

Key Takeaways

  • If maximum security is your priority, Proton Mail and Canary Mail are your best options.
  • For built-in convenience with solid privacy, Apple Mail is a safe bet.
  • Tools like AgainstData can supplement any email service by helping you manage and protect your personal data.

Gmail might be the most popular email service in the world, but it’s not the most private.

Google makes the majority of its revenue from advertising, and while it doesn’t “read” your emails in the old-school sense anymore, its ecosystem still collects data about your activity.

And there’s plenty of rumors about lapse security on its Gmail servers, basically anyone inside Google HQ can have a peak at your private stuff.

If you’re using Gmail on your iPhone, that means you’re giving up a lot of control over your personal information.

The good news? You’ve got options — and some of them are much better for privacy without sacrificing usability.

Whether you want true end-to-end encryption, better tracking protection, or simply a break from Big Tech, these are the best Gmail alternatives for iPhone users in 2025.

1. Proton Mail — The Gold Standard For Email Privacy

Is Gmail Private? No, Here's Some Better, Privacy-Focused Gmail AlternativesPin

Proton Mail is one of the most respected secure email providers in the world, based in Switzerland (a country with some of the strictest privacy laws).

Why it’s better for privacy:

  • End-to-end encryption ensures only you and your recipient can read emails.
  • Zero-access encryption means even Proton can’t access your messages.
  • Encrypted contacts for extra protection.
  • Open-source code for transparency.
  • Self-destructing messages and message expiration options.

Drawbacks: The free plan only offers limited storage, so heavy users might need a paid plan.

Verdict: If your main goal is to keep your email data locked down, Proton Mail is the best Gmail replacement for iPhone users.

2. Canary Mail — Secure And Stylish

Canary Mail blends beautiful design with serious privacy features. It’s especially popular with professionals who want encryption without dealing with clunky setups.

Why it’s better for privacy:

  • End-to-end encryption via PGP.
  • Smart automation tools that save time without sacrificing security.
  • Unified inbox for multiple accounts.
  • No ads, no tracking.

Drawbacks: Paid app — but many say the encryption and convenience are worth it.

Verdict: Canary Mail is a great pick if you want Gmail-level polish with ProtonMail-level security.

3. Apple Mail (With Mail Privacy Protection)

Apple Mail comes pre-installed on every iPhone, so you’re probably already using it without realizing it’s one of the better privacy-friendly defaults.

Performance-wise, it is terrible compared to Gmail and Proton. I actually uninstalled the Mail app on my Mac Studio because it couldn’t manage to stay open and do basic things for more than a day or two without going completely nuts.

Why it’s better for privacy than Gmail:

  • Mail Privacy Protection hides your IP address and blocks tracking pixels.
  • Tight iOS integration and two-factor authentication.
  • No ads or data mining.

Drawbacks: No true end-to-end encryption, so it’s less secure than ProtonMail or Canary for sensitive communications.

Verdict: Good for everyday use if you want better privacy than Gmail without switching apps.

Other Notable Mentions

  • AgainstData — Focuses on uncovering where your data has been shared and helps you unsubscribe from unwanted lists, while staying GDPR compliant and not selling your data.
  • Tutanota — Another excellent ProtonMail alternative with end-to-end encryption, but it lacks some forwarding and filtering features.

Quick Comparison

Email AppEncryption TypeKey Security FeaturesPlatform Compatibility
Proton MailEnd-to-end encryptionZero-access encryption, encrypted contacts, self-destructing msgsiPhone, web, Android
Canary MailEnd-to-end (PGP)Smart automation, unified inbox, strong encryptioniPhone, macOS
Apple MailNo E2E, privacy featuresMail Privacy Protection, 2FA, anti-trackingiPhone
AgainstDataNo full E2EData trail uncovering, unsubscribe tools, no data sellingiPhone, web

KnowYourMobile
KnowYourMobile
@knowyourmobile.com@www.knowyourmobile.com

Your no bullsh*t guide to tech and tech trends, with a focus on data privacy and the open web

2,317 posts
0 followers
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.

