DuckDuckGo, Proton Mail Top “Most Secure” Apps List

04/24/24 • 4 min read

Pin

ExpressVPN has published a new study on the most secure apps for 2024 – DuckDuckGo and Proton Mail topped the charts

Key Takeaways: ExpressVPN’s “App-roval” report assesses popular mobile apps’ privacy and security measures.

Top-ranking apps like DuckDuckGo , Signal, and ProtonMail offer robust security features and minimal data collection.

, Signal, and offer robust security features and minimal data collection. Many free gaming apps lack crucial security measures, potentially compromising user data.

High-profile apps YouTube, TikTok, and Roblox face criticism for insufficient privacy practices.

Uber and Uber Eats lead in safety among ride-sharing and delivery apps.

ExpressVPN has published its “App-roval” report, which evaluates popular mobile applications across various categories on their privacy and security measures. The report reveals that while some apps excel in protecting user data, others have significant room for improvement in their security features and privacy policies.

The study considered factors such as app store ratings, data breach history, in-app purchases, security features (including encryption, two-factor authentication, and password protection), and the clarity and comprehensiveness of privacy policies.

DuckDuckGo, Signal & Proton Top The Charts Pin Privacy-focused apps like DuckDuckGo, Signal, and ProtonMail ranked highest in the report, offering features such as tracker blocking, end-to-end encryption, and minimal data collection. These apps prioritize user privacy and security, ensuring that personal information remains protected. DuckDuckGo’s browser app that incorporates its search engine stands out as a leader in online privacy and security, with an impressive overall safety rating of 95%. Its commitment to user privacy is evident through a range of features designed to enhance security and ensure anonymity while browsing. Study Beware of Free, Gaming Apps However, the report also highlighted concerns surrounding popular free gaming apps like Race Master 3D and Subway Surfers. These apps often lack essential security measures such as two-factor authentication and strong password protection, potentially putting user data at risk. The report also shed light on widely used apps such as YouTube, TikTok, and Roblox, which have faced criticism for their inadequate privacy practices. These apps have been scrutinized for unclear data usage policies and insufficient user control over personal information. Uber Comes Out Shining In the ride-sharing and delivery app category, Uber and Uber Eats emerged as leaders in safety measures. These apps implement driver background checks, data privacy protections, and provide users with safety toolkits to ensure a secure experience. The “App-roval” report also recognized privacy-focused web browser Tor and messaging app Session for their high levels of anonymity. Tor utilizes onion routing to conceal user identity, while Session relies on a decentralized infrastructure to protect user privacy.

Analysis / Final Thoughts

As people become more and more aware of the dangers of signing away their personal data by blindly agreeing to terms and conditions, either inside OS updates or when downloading apps, privacy features – like the type you get with Brave and DuckDuckGo – are going to become more in demand.

DuckDuckGo has had a few controversies over the years, but it has now cemented itself as a trust-worthy browser. Heck, in 2024 it even released its new DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro suite of tools which is packed to the rafters with innovative security initiatives.

Data privacy, especially when it comes to things like email and social media, are things ALL people should be more aware of. If you’re sharing personal, often sensitive information on the internet or with Big Tech companies, you need to know what they plan on doing with it – or, whether you still even own it.

Fortunately, with awesome platforms like Proton Mail and Brave browser and all the other readily available privacy tools, protecting your personal data is starting to become actually pretty easy.