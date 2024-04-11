DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro 101: Everything You Need To Know

04/11/24 • 6 min read

DuckDuckGo has launched a brand new, all-in-one privacy suite of tools as part of its browser experience. It’s called DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

Key Takeaways: DuckDuckGo launches Privacy Pro, an enhanced online protection service available through the DuckDuckGo browser.

Privacy Pro includes three new features: VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration.

The VPN encrypts internet connections, hides user location and IP address, and follows a strict no-logging policy.

Personal Information Removal helps find and remove personal details from data broker sites that store and sell user information.

Identity Theft Restoration, provided by Iris (Powered by Generali), assists users in recovering from identity theft incidents.

Privacy Pro is available exclusively through the DuckDuckGo browser on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices.

Brave comes with a VPN (albeit one you have to pay for). Ditto Proton Mail. So it was only a matter of time before DuckDuckGo got in on the act. This week saw the privacy browser launch its first new product in ages: DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro.

But what’s the craic with DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro? Is it worth a subscription? It isn’t as cheap as some other privacy platforms ($9.99 a month or $99 for the year). But it does have a few unique features which we’ll get into below

What is DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro?

Privacy Pro builds upon the existing privacy features of the DuckDuckGo browser, which include private search, private browsing, and Email Protection.

With the addition of three new protections – VPN, Personal Information Removal, and Identity Theft Restoration – Privacy Pro offers a comprehensive suite of tools designed to give users greater control over their online presence.

One of the standout features of Privacy Pro is its VPN (Virtual Private Network) service.

With just one click, users can encrypt their internet connection across all browsers and apps on their device, hiding their location and IP address from the sites they visit.

DuckDuckGo’s VPN adheres to a strict no-logging policy, ensuring that user data cannot be connected to their online activity which is great – this is what you want from a VPN.

But there is a problem: DuckDuckGo is based in Pennsylvania which, last time I checked, is located inside the USA, and the US isn’t exactly known for its respect of privacy laws.

All VPNs have to keep logs of some kind on their server which is why you want to go with a VPN provider that operates out of a country with excellent privacy laws, so the feds just can’t come in with a subpoena and get access to everything.

This is why most VPNs are based outside jurisdiction of The Fourteen Eyes, a global alliance of data sharing, whereby agencies from the member countries and freely surveil and share data amongst themselves. Proton, the privacy company that does privacy-focussed email, VPN and encrypted cloud storage, is based in Switzerland for this very reason.

Personal Information Removal

Data brokerages exist online. They harvest data and sell it on to the highest bidder. It’s a murky, shady world. But it is real. With DDG Privacy Pro, you can find and remove any instances of your personal details, such as name and address, from data broker sites that store and sell this information.

And this is an on-going thing too; DDG Privacy Pro regularly scans over 50 such of the most well known data broker sites which helps reduce the likelihood of your details being exposed online.

This is a cool feature and, for some users, will be worth the price of entry alone. The only downside is that there are WAY more than 50 data brokers services online – it’s probably more like 500000 at this point.

Identity Theft Restoration

Say the worst thing happens: your identity is stolen. Your bank account gets cleaned out and some one starts doing a Talented Mr Ripley on your social feeds, convincing all your closest family you’re now a money-hungry sociopath with ever worsening grammar skills.

What do you do? Well, if you’re with DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro, it can help you reclaim your life back. DDG has partnered with Iris, a global leader in identity theft restoration, as part of its Privacy Pro subscription.

If you get into trouble with a scammer and your identity is stolen and/or compromised, you’ll get assistance from Iris, a leading company that specialises in identity theft restoration.

We’ll work with financial institutions to help reverse any fraudulent transactions, and we’ll reimburse certain out-of-pocket expenses** in the event that you become a victim of identity theft or fraud. We’ll help fix errors in your credit report that result from fraudulent activity, and assist you in freezing your credit report until your identity is restored. Losing your wallet shouldn’t be so stressful. Should you need to, we’ll help you cancel and replace your driver’s license, bank cards, passport, and social security card. They’ll help to resolve issues and work directly with credit card companies or banks, deal with paperwork and call centers, handle follow-ups, and provide guidance throughout. DDG

DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro Availability & Pricing

Privacy Pro is available exclusively through the DuckDuckGo browser, which can be downloaded on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows devices.

The service operates on a subscription model – $9.99 per month or $99.99 for the year.

DuckDuckGo emphasizes that users will not need to share any personal information to subscribe to Privacy Pro, reinforcing the company’s commitment to user privacy.

Payments are processed by Stripe. U.S. credit cards, including prepaid cards, are accepted.

Alternatively, if Privacy Pro is purchased through the DuckDuckGo browser downloaded from the Google Play Store or App Store, payments are handled by the respective app stores, accepting any payment method associated with the user’s app store account.

Oh, and in case it’s not for you, DuckDuckGo says you can cancel at any time – no need to run out an extra month.