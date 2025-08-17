Key Takeaways Surfshark’s Alternative Number gives you a virtual US number to protect your real phone number.

gives you a virtual US number to protect your real phone number. It helps block spam, avoid robocalls, and keep your identity safer online.

It’s a paid add-on available with any Surfshark plan.

The number is receive-only and US-based.

and US-based. It complements Surfshark’s all-in-one privacy suite, which includes a VPN, ad blocker, and more.

Surfshark, one of the most popular VPN providers around, has just rolled out a new feature called Alternative Number—a privacy-focused add-on that lets you generate a virtual phone number to keep your real one private. It’s part of Surfshark’s growing push to go beyond just VPN services and into full-scale identity protection. What Is Surfshark’s Alternative Number? In a nutshell, Alternative Number gives you a secondary, virtual US phone number that can receive calls and texts. The main benefit? You can use it on online accounts, classifieds, or even while registering for discounts—without ever exposing your real number. It’s a simple solution to an annoying modern problem: spam calls, robocalls, smishing attempts, and unsolicited marketing messages. By keeping your personal number off the web, you’re also reducing your chances of falling victim to identity theft or data leaks.

Key Features of Alternative Number ✅ Create a Virtual US Phone Number

Use it for online accounts, social media profiles, or marketplaces to mask your real number.

Use it for online accounts, social media profiles, or marketplaces to mask your real number. ✅ Keep Your Inbox Clean

Sign up for sales, coupons, and freebies without drowning in spam texts.

Sign up for sales, coupons, and freebies without drowning in spam texts. ✅ Stop Robocalls and Scammers

Prevent your real number from being shared or sold by websites and apps.

Prevent your real number from being shared or sold by websites and apps. ✅ Works With Any Surfshark Plan

Though sold separately, Alternative Number can be added to any Surfshark subscription. ⚠️ Note: Currently, only US-based numbers are available, and the number can only receive calls and messages, not send them.

Why It’s a Smart Move From Surfshark Surfshark already bundles tools like Alternative ID (which masks your email and other identifiers), ad blockers, and even data breach alerts in its plans. Alternative Number is a natural extension of that ecosystem—giving you more ways to stay anonymous online. The company says the feature is ideal for situations where you don’t want to give out your personal number—like online dating, signing up for trials, or selling things online. And since it’s part of a Surfshark subscription, you also get access to the VPN, which comes with: 3200+ RAM-only servers in 100+ countries

Tracker and ad blocker

Incogni (a personal data removal tool) with Surfshark One+

30-day money-back guarantee

How to Get It You can add the Alternative Number to your Surfshark plan directly from their website. Plans start as low as £2.57/month with a current offer that includes 4 extra months for free. 👉 Check out the deal here

FAQs Can I send texts or make calls with Alternative Number?

No. It only supports receiving calls and messages. Is this included in the Surfshark VPN subscription?

No. It’s a separate add-on, but available with any Surfshark plan. Which countries can use this service?

Anyone can use it, but the virtual numbers are US-based only. What’s the difference between Alternative ID and Alternative Number?

Alternative ID masks your email and name for online use. Alternative Number gives you a virtual phone number to mask your real one. Is it safe to use?

Yes, Surfshark is a reputable privacy-focused company with multiple industry certifications and awards.