Instagram vs Snapchat: Which Is Best For Digital Products?

Richard Goodwin

·

Instagram vs Snapchat Which Is Best For Digital Products

TL;DR – Instagram For The Win…

If you’re a creator selling digital products, Instagram is the stronger platform. It has more users, better shopping tools, and higher conversion intent.

  • Audience: Instagram has 2B+ users across age groups; Snapchat has 850M, mostly Gen Z.
  • Conversion: 72% of Instagram users report purchase influence vs. 70% on Snapchat. Instagram also drives direct sales through shop integrations.
  • Ad Costs: Snapchat is cheaper ($0.30–$1.00 CPC) but offers weaker analytics and purchase tracking. Instagram costs more ($0.70–$1.50 CPC) but has stronger ROI.
  • Best Use: Snapchat is good for flash sales and youth-driven brands. Instagram is better for scalable digital product sales and building an email list.

If you want reach and reliable conversions, focus on Instagram because its users are already primed and ready to buy, subscribe, and interact with your landing pages.

LEARN HOW TO USE YOUR DMs TO GROW YOUR EMAIL LIST

Creators looking to sell digital products, more often than not, focus on social media platforms.

That’s where all the cool kids hang out, right?

I’ve always liked Instagram the most (I find Snapchat oddly confusing and annoying to use). 

But that’s me; I’m old. You might be different.

There’s no point stretching yourself too thin, however, by trying to cover too much ground (in this case, social media platforms). 

It’s better to master one platform, and own it, rather than try trying to cover two or three and not have much of an impact on any of them. 

But which platform – outta Snapchat and Instagram – is the best to use if you’re a creator and you sell digital products? 

I didn’t know, and I genuinely wanted to find out so I decided to do some research. 

Here’s how the stats came out…

Which is Best For Creators: Instagram or Snapchat?

FeatureInstagramSnapchat
Audience Size2B+ users850M users
Main Age Group18–4413–24 (Gen Z)
Influencer CultureStrong; trusted for digital salesStrong with micro-influencers
Ad FormatsFeed, Stories, Reels, ShopsSnaps, AR Lenses, Stories
Cost per Click (CPC)$0.70–$1.50$0.30–$1.00
Product LinksDirect shop integrationLimited direct purchase links
AnalyticsAdvanced and detailedMore basic

User Base & Audience Stats

  • Instagram: Over 2 billion monthly active users, covering a wide range of age groups (18–44 core). Strong influencer culture, with integrated shopping tools and global adoption.
  • Snapchat: About 850 million monthly active users in 2025, skewing heavily toward Gen Z (13–24). Engagement is high, with users opening the app more than 30 times a day.

Instagram is the bigger platform. It covers more ground, demographically speaking, which is important if you’re selling digital products.

I’d also argue it is more creator-friendly as well. Most Instagram users, like 90% or more, follow at least one creator. Most follow five or more.

That means the idea of you appearing in their feed with a solution to a problem they’re experiencing is, well… kind of expected.

Also, bigger user bases means a bigger potential pool or subscribers and followers. You’re also more likely to find people interested in your niche too.

I also like Instagram because it is quickest way to grow out an email list using automated DMs.

And your email list, whether you’re selling digital products or not, is your most important asset.

Purchase Influence & Conversion

How Instagram DMs Became The Creator's Secret Weapon
  • Instagram:
    • 72% of users say they’ve made purchase decisions based on Instagram content; that’s the highest among major social platforms.
    • 130 million users tap shopping posts every month.
    • Influencer and creator content is highly trusted, with strong conversion rates for digital products.
  • Snapchat:
    • 70% of users report buying something influenced by Snapchat content.
    • In the UK, 10% of surveyed users said they purchased a digital product directly through Snapchat in the past year.
    • AR lenses, Snap Ads, and Stories create urgency for limited-time offers.

Conversion rates are important too. You can have the best product / offer in the world but if the platform your targeting lacks purchase intent, it’s all for nothing.

X is a great example of this. You can have millions of followers and sell nothing.

Why? X is more about information and news, not about buying stuff and this “focus” affects things like CTRs and opt-ins massively.

When you go on X, you’re not thinking about shopping or buying.

I worked with an online guitar teacher last year. He was using X and YouTube mostly, with YouTube driving near 100% of his sales.

I got him to switch to Instagram, helped him develop some focused, hyper-specific video content, setup Manychat (the secret sauce) for him, and within a week he had 30+ more students inside his Teachable class.

And if you look at the data above, this is exactly what it tells you: people don’t just like buying stuff when they’re on Instagram, they go on there actively looking to do so.

Advertising, Cost & ROI

StatSnapchatInstagram
Cost-per-click (CPC)$0.30–$1.00$0.70–$1.50
Ad minimum spend/day$5$1 (via Meta Ads)
Conversion influence70% influenced to buy72% influenced to buy
Avg. app visits/day30+15
  • Snapchat is cheaper to start with, making it good for small-budget experiments.
  • Instagram’s integrated shops, analytics, and direct purchase links deliver stronger results for creators selling digital products.

Bottom Line? Instagram is Where It’s At For Digital Products

Instagram Comment Management
  • Snapchat: Best for Gen Z audiences, AR campaigns, flash sales, and urgency-driven offers.
  • Instagram: Better for scaling digital sales thanks to its global audience, advanced analytics, and shopping integrations.

If you’re selling digital products and you’re targeting a broad range of potential users, Instagram is the platform to focus on. 

In fact, I’d say it is probably the only platform worth bothering with right now if you’re a creator. 

Instagram users are primed for conversion already; millions of users regularly interact with adverts and product-lead reels and posts, and most of them have no problem buying through the platform either. 

It is also bigger than Snapchat too.

Everybody has an Instagram account and, personally speaking, I find its discoverability mechanics and algorithm more predictable than TikTok which tends to feel more like a hurricane in a cupboard. 

If you have a good product and you’re good in front of the camera, Instagram is the perfect place to quickly develop your brand, build-out your email list, and developer tonnes of value. 

And tools like Manychat work great on the platform as well, speeding up customer acquisition by a factor of 10 in pretty much any niche or vertical.

That said, Snapchat has a role for Gen Z-focused brands, especially if you’re testing campaigns with lower ad budgets or leaning on AR-driven engagement.

Me? I’ll be sticking to Instagram.

Sources & Wider Reading

Sharing is Caring!
Richard Goodwin avatar
Richard Goodwin
Richard Goodwin is a leading UK technology journalist with a focus on consumer tech trends and data security. Renowned for his insightful analysis, Richard has contributed to Sky News, BBC Radio 4, BBC Radio 2, and CNBC, making complex tech issues accessible to a broad audience.
KnowYourMobile
KnowYourMobile
@knowyourmobile.com@www.knowyourmobile.com

Your no bullsh*t guide to tech and tech trends, with a focus on data privacy and the open web

2,329 posts
0 followers

Best Data Plans Right Now

Buying Guides

Data Privacy (Protect Your Ass)

Need a new phone? Check out all the best, new ones below

Best, New Phone Releases

Follow us

Latest Smartphone Releases

View All Phones

  • iPhone 17

    It might be the standard model, but this year's iPhone 17 brings a slew of updates (120Hz ProMotion display) that make it one of the best-value phones you can buy right now.

    +

  • Xiaomi 15S Pro

    The Xiaomi 15S Pro didn’t come with a flashy launch, but it brings some seriously heavy hardware to the table. A custom 10-core chip, Leica-engineered cameras, and one of the brightest displays on the market

    +

  • Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

    At just 5.8mm thick, it’s one of the thinnest Android phones ever made—but don’t let the slim profile fool you. This phone is all flagship under the hood.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a) Pro

    It’s got the same slick design and OLED display, but adds a periscope zoom camera and a 50MP front-facing shooter.

    +

  • Nothing Phone (3a)

    The Nothing Phone (3a) nails the formula: give people what they actually want, keep the price low, and make it look cooler than anything else in its class.

    +

  • Motorola EDGE 60 Pro

    With a bold design, flagship-like display, and surprisingly refined camera system, it’s one of the most interesting mid-range phones of 2025.

    +

  • Google Pixel 9

    I’ve been using the Pixel 9 for a few weeks now, and honestly? It nails all the basics—and a bit more. Killer stuff all round!

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro

    I’ve used the Pixel 9 Pro as my daily device, and it’s hands-down the best balance of power, practicality, and photography you’ll find on Android right now.

    +

  • OnePlus 13

    I’ve been using the OnePlus 13 as my daily driver for a few months now—and I’ve got to say, it’s easily one of the best Android phones I’ve tested this year.

    +

  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra

    After using the Xiaomi 15 Ultra for over a week, I can confidently say: this phone is an absolute beast. It’s made for camera nerds, power users, and creators.

    +

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

    If you’ve been holding out for a truly complete iPhone, the 16 Pro Max delivers—hard. After using it daily, I won't be going back…

    +

  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

    Big screen, big battery, and even bigger brains—this is the Pixel to get if you want Google’s best hardware and longest support.

    +

Best SIM-Only Plans & Deals

View All Data Plans

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Premium Plan

    Boost’s top-tier option brings the heat: 50GB of premium data, hotspot, North America roaming, global talk & text, and $430 off select devices. All-in at $60/month with no contract.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (50GB premium speed)

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited+ Plan

    Level up with 40GB of premium data, hotspot access, global calling, and up to $300 in device savings. All for just $50/month. No contracts and flexible phone options included.

    +

    Data: Unlimited; Speed Caps After 40GB

  • Boost Mobile Unlimited Plan

    Start strong with 30GB of premium data, unlimited everything, and a killer intro offer: just $15/month for the first 3 months, then $25/month forever. No contracts. No fluff. Big value.

    +

    Data: Unlimited (Speed Caps Over 30GB)

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    Another high-data, low-cost option with no contract. 108GB for just £9, full 5G access, and the same goodies you get with 12-month deals.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 20GB

    The lowest price option. 20GB for £6 with all the same perks as pricier plans. Great if you don’t use much data and want to save every penny.

    +

    Data: 20GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 110GB

    This plan gives you big data and zero commitment. 110GB for just £10 with all perks intact. If you need more data but want the freedom to cancel, this is the one.

    +

    Data: 110GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    More data, same price. For just £8/month, you get 60GB on a no-strings 1-month rolling plan. Ideal for users who stream often but don’t want long commitments.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 1 Month SIM-Only: 40GB

    Perfect if you want full flexibility. You get 40GB and all of iD Mobile's perks with no lock-in, annual increases, or setup fees. Great for short-term users.

    +

    Data: 40GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 60GB

    One of the best pound-per-GB plans around. You get 60GB for £8 with £25 cashback, which means you’re effectively paying closer to £6/month. Includes roaming and data rollover.

    +

    Data: 60GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: 108GB

    This deal gets you a healthy 108GB of 5G data for less than a tenner, with no upfront costs and £24 cashback. All the perks are included too: data rollover, roaming, and loyalty rewards.

    +

    Data: 108GB

  • iD Mobile 12 Month SIM-Only: Unlimited Data

    This iD Mobile plan doesn’t just compete on price, it’s up there with the best of them. Unlimited everything, a year-long lock-in with no price rises, and £42 cashback straight to your pocket. It’s like getting nearly 3 months free.

    +

    Data: Unlimited, No Speed Caps

  • Mint Mobile 20GB Plan

    If you're looking to save some cash on your bills, this plan is an awesome option. You'll get 20GB of data per month and 20GB hotspot data allowance. For moderate to heavy users, that should be more than enough. I seldom use more than 10GB of data a month, and I'm always using my phone

    +

    Data: 20GB

Best Flagship Phones

2025’s finest smartphones from the biggest and best brands. From ultra-flagships to Pro-focussed models for content creators and media-shooters

View Top-Rated Flagship Phones
pixel 9 Pro XL colors
OnePLus 13 Camera

Best Android Phones

The best Android phones you can buy right now, including ultra-flagships, flagships, and affordable models.

View The Best Android Phones

Best iPhones

From the best value to the one that delivers the best performance, here’s everything you need to know about choosing the best iPhone for your exact needs…

View The Best iPhone Models
iPhone 16 Pro Max Main
samsung galaxy z fold 6

Best Foldable Phones

If you’re thinking of switching to a foldable phone and you got the cash, here’s the best options on the market right now

View The Best Foldable Phones

Best Budget Phones

These affordable, mid-range Android phones are brilliant for anyone looking to save a few bucks without scrimping on performance

View The Best Budget Android Phones
Nothing Phone 2 vs. Nothing 2a vs. 2a Plus How They Compare…