Key Takeaways ConvertKit (now Kit) has raised its pricing by up to 35% on its base plan.

has raised its pricing by up to 35% on its base plan. Plans that used to cost $29/month now cost $39/month for just 1,000 subscribers.

Long-time users are voicing frustration over the value-to-cost ratio.

Advanced features still require upgrading to the more expensive Creator Pro tier.

For smaller creators, switching to cheaper alternatives may make more financial sense.

After more than a decade of stable pricing, ConvertKit, now rebranded as Kit, is raising its subscription prices.

And it’s not a small bump.

For creators relying on email marketing, this change could significantly impact your monthly (or yearly) expenses.

What’s Changing With Kit’s Pricing? Here’s how the new pricing shakes out for the Creator Plan: $29/month ➜ $39/month for up to 1,000 subscribers

➜ for up to 1,000 subscribers $290/year ➜ $390/year for up to 1,000 subscribers

➜ for up to 1,000 subscribers 10,000 subscribers now costs $1,390/year That’s a 34% price increase for the most basic paid plan. And if you were on one of the older, now-retired $9 or $15 plans, this could be a 100%+ jump in what you’re paying each month. This isn’t a small tweak. It’s a clear shift in Kit’s positioning.

What Users Are Saying The response across forums and social media has been sharp. Here’s a sample of the general sentiment from Reddit and X: “$39 for 1K subscribers is steep.”

Many smaller creators are questioning whether the platform still makes financial sense—especially without consistent conversions.

Many smaller creators are questioning whether the platform still makes financial sense—especially without consistent conversions. “The cheaper $9/$15 plans are gone.”

Kit retired its most accessible plans just months before raising prices, giving users few options to downscale.

Kit retired its most accessible plans just months before raising prices, giving users few options to downscale. “Features still locked behind Pro.”

Advanced features like A/B testing, detailed reporting, and advanced automations are still reserved for the more expensive Creator Pro plan—despite the base plan now costing significantly more.

Advanced features like A/B testing, detailed reporting, and advanced automations are still reserved for the more expensive Creator Pro plan—despite the base plan now costing significantly more. “Time to find an alternative.”

Users are actively switching to platforms like FluentCRM, MailerLite, and EmailOctopus in search of lower costs and more flexibility.

What’s the Justification? Kit hasn’t publicly tied the price increase to specific platform upgrades or new features. But in the broader industry, we’re seeing similar trends: Salaries and operational costs are rising

AI tools and data infrastructure are more expensive to maintain

Competitors are also trimming down free plans and increasing paid tiers Another issue that I haven’t seen mentioned anywhere else is that Google basically deindexed half of the open web in 2023 with its HCU update. Tens of thousands of independent sites (maybe more) were destroyed, many going out of business and laying off staff. This had to have had an effect on Kit’s revenues as well. I know for a fact programmatic ad networks were caught out by it, losing untold amounts of revenue between 2023/25.

Are There Better Alternatives? If the new pricing doesn’t work for your budget or your business model, you’re not stuck. There are several tools offering competitive functionality at a lower cost: EmailOctopus – Clean UI, powerful automation, and significantly cheaper.

– Clean UI, powerful automation, and significantly cheaper. FluentCRM – A WordPress-based CRM that integrates directly with your site and uses your SMTP for sending emails.

– A WordPress-based CRM that integrates directly with your site and uses your SMTP for sending emails. MailerLite – Popular for its ease of use and affordability, though recent free plan changes are worth noting.

– Popular for its ease of use and affordability, though recent free plan changes are worth noting. Substack – Free to use, but lacks control and features for advanced marketing. 💡 Pro Tip: Match your email platform to your business stage. If you’re not monetizing your list yet, don’t overpay for features you won’t use. And if you’re looking for more tools to help grow your projects, check out our recommended creator tools repository.