Xbox Series X (2020) vs Xbox One X (2019) – How Do They Compare?

In December Microsoft unveiled that come this holiday season, Xbox fans would have a new next-gen console to buy: the Xbox Series X.

Yeah, that name is a bit confusing, considering that the current flagship Xbox is called the Xbox One X. Still, the Xbox Series X is sure to take the crown away from the One X. It not only has vastly different internals, it looks nothing like the current One X.

So, how do the two compare? Let’s take a look.

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X Quick Comparison

Save

Design

Xbox Series X – The Xbox Series X features an all-new vertical design. It looks like something out of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Or the cousin to Apple’s 2013 Mac Pro. Regardless, we think it’s pretty cool looking.

The Xbox Series X features an all-new vertical design. It looks like something out of 2001: A Space Odyssey. Or the cousin to Apple’s 2013 Mac Pro. Regardless, we think it’s pretty cool looking. Xbox One X – The One X has the classic horizontal or vertical design we all love. However, compared to the Series X, the One X’s design looks a bit stale.

Winner? Xbox Series X – The Xbox Series X blows the Xbox One X out of the water with its modern design. It’s time for a change of look.

CPU/GPU

Xbox Series X – the Xbox Series X features the 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU, which is insanely fast. It also sports a Custom AMD Navi-based GPU that performs ops at 12 teraflops per second.

the Xbox Series X features the 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU, which is insanely fast. It also sports a Custom AMD Navi-based GPU that performs ops at 12 teraflops per second. Xbox One X – the Xbox One X features the 2.3 GHz AMD-customized Jaguar Evolved chipset. The GPU is an AMD Polaris (GCN 4) Ellesmere XTL that performs ops at 6 teraflops per second.

Winner? Xbox Series X – The 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU in the Series X is almost twice as fast as the CPU inside the One X. And with a GPU that doubles the TF performance–it’s no contest.

MORE: The Best Selling Xbox One Games (ALL-TIME)

Save

RAM

Xbox Series X – The Xbox Series X features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM.

The Xbox Series X features 16GB of GDDR6 RAM. Xbox One X – The Xbox One X features 12GB of GDDR5 RAM.

Winner? Xbox Series X – Not only does it have more RAM, but it’s also got the speedier GDDR6 modules.

Storage Options

Xbox Series X – 1TB SSD drive

1TB SSD drive Xbox One X – 1TB 2.5-inch hard drive (5400rpm)

Winner? Xbox Series X – A 1 terabyte SSD, baby! The speed of the SSD drive blows away the paltry mechanical hard drive found in the One X.

Price

Xbox Series X – unknown

unknown Xbox One X – $499.99.

Get the Xbox One X for as low as $424.99 at Walmart!

Verdict?

The Xbox Series X is going to be the clear winner. It’s the next-gen Xbox console, so there’s no way the One X can compete. Not only is it twice as fast as the One X, it also supports 8K gaming, has more (faster) RAM, a new design, and a 1TB SSD-based hard drive.

That’s not to say the One X is a slouch, but once the Series X ships this holiday season that will be the “future proof” Xbox to buy. Once the Series X is out, the only reason you should buy a One X is because of the price drop the unit will (presumably) receive.

MORE: Best Tablet 2020 Guide: The 5 Best Options (iOS & Android)

Xbox Series X vs Xbox One X: Specs

Save

Here are the specs for the Xbox Series X:

CPU: 3.6 GHz Custom AMD Zen 2-based CPU

GPU: Custom AMD Navi-based GPU (12 TF)

Storage: 1 TB SSD drive

RAM: 16GB GDDR6 RAM

Video output: 8K UHD

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

And here are the specs for the Xbox One X:

CPU: 2.3 GHz AMD-customized Jaguar Evolved

GPU: AMD Polaris (GCN 4) Ellesmere XTL (6TF)

Storage: 1 TB 2.5-inch hard drive (5400rpm)

RAM: 12 GB GDDR5

Video output: 4K

Optical Drive: Ultra HD Blu-ray optical drive

MORE: How To Make Siri Use Google Assistant (#1 EASIEST Way)