Xbox Gamescom 2021: All The Best Game Announcements & Trailers

Dying Light 2, Age of Empires IV, State of Decay 2 updates, and more are inbound!

For the video game aficionados out there, a few days ago just have felt like a preview of Christmas morning. That’s when Gamescom 2021 took place and Microsoft showed off a ton of upcoming titles and features coming to its Xbox consoles.

The entire Xbox Gamescom 2021 event was almost 90 minutes long and packed with both announcements expected and several surprises.

We’ll get to the games in a moment, but one of the biggest non-title announcements of the show was that Microsoft is bringing xCloud, the company’s gaming cloud streaming service, to the Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X this holiday season.

xCloud will allow Xbox gamers to start playing Game Pass games right away without having to wait to download them.

OK, now let’s get to the good stuff. These are the coolest games and trailers/gameplay that Microsoft showed off for its Xbox gaming consoles at Gamescom 2021.

Forza Horizon 5

By far the highlight of the show. The graphics are insane. This gameplay trailer shows off eight minutes of racing through Mexico. Simply stunning!

Wasteland 3: Cult of the Holy Detonation

Wasteland 3 will get new DLC in October. This time you gain access to the Cheyenne Mountain complex.

Dying Light 2: Stay Human

Update to the hit zombie title is inbound! This time around the game focuses more on parkour moves and improved combat.

Age of Empires IV

One of the best series ever sees this installment coming to Xbox Game Pass for PC.

The Gunk

An action-adventure set on an alien world covered in gunk. From the team that brought us Steamworld.

State of Decay 2: Homecoming

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition will add the original Trumbull Valley map in a September update.

Into the Pit

A simply stunning retro-first person shooter. It’s your job to rid a cursed village of demonic forces.

Stray Blade

This RPG is coming in 2022. The game tells the tale of a character bound to the land of Acrea the Lost Valley.

Microsoft Flight Simulator

This update will see the famous STIHL National Championship Air Races to the flight simulator. It looks absolutely gorgeous.

