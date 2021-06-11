PS5 Games List: All New & Incoming Titles (Inc. Release Dates)

A complete list of ALL the games coming to PS5 between now and 2022, including publisher details and release dates for US and PAL versions

PS5 Games List – All The Exclusive Games

The PS5 launched in 2020 but Sony has been smashed with supply issues, resulting in near-constant delays on shipments of the new console.

This has meant that users wanting the new system are left checking for PS5 restock updates on a daily basis.

Sony has said that its supply issues will be resolved towards the end of 2021, so from about August onwards things should be a lot better, meaning you should be able to pick up a PS5 without waiting in queues online.

The PS5 has A LOT of exclusive games as well, games that will take advantage of the PS5’s new graphical abilities.

The list of PS5 games below is made up solely of games that are only available for the PS5.

We’ve included release dates where possible, as well as publisher details. As you can see, there’s plenty of games available and in the pipeline for the PS5…

We’ll update this list as new games are announced too, so keep this page bookmarked for future reference!

GAME TITLE PUBLISHER USA RELEASE PAL RELEASE 3D Billiards: Pool & Snooker Remastered Joindots Feb 19, 2021 Feb 19, 2021 Abandoned Blue Box Game Studios Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Alba: A Wildlife Adventure Ustwo Jun 9, 2021 Jun 9, 2021 Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX Merge Games Jun 22, 2021 Jun 22, 2021 Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo Microids Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Aliens Sabec Limited Mar 31, 2021 Mar 31, 2021 Aliens: Fireteam 20th Century Games 2021 2021 All Elite Wrestling: The Game AEW Games TBA TBA Among Us Innersloth 2021 2021 Anno: Mutationem ThinkingStars 2021 2021 Anodyne 2: Return to Dust Ratalatika Games Feb 18, 2021 Feb 18, 2021 Apsulov: End of Gods Digerati Distribution 2021 2021 Aragami 2 Lince Works Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 Arcade Paradise Wired Productions 2021 2021 Arctic Awakening GoldFire Studios 2022 2022 Arrog nakana.io Feb 5, 2021 Feb 5, 2021 Art of Rally Funselektor Labs 2021 2021 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Ubisoft Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Astro’s Playroom Sony Interactive Entertainment Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy Koei Tecmo Jan 26, 2021 Jan 29, 2021 Atomic Heart Mundfish TBA TBA Auto Chess Dragonest Game Mar 30, 2021 Mar 30, 2021 Axiom Verge 2 Thomas Happ Games Q3 2021 Q3 2021 Aztech: Forgotten Gods Lienzo 2021 2021 Back 4 Blood WB Games Oct 12, 2021 Oct 12, 2021 Balan Wonderworld Square Enix Mar 26, 2021 Mar 26, 2021 Battlefield 2042 Electronic Arts Oct 22, 2021 Oct 22, 2021 Black Legend Warcave Mar 25, 2021 Mar 25, 2021 Black Myth: Wukong Game Science 2023 2023 Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread My.Games 2021 2021 Blazing Strike Aksys Games Q2 2022 Q2 2022 Blood Bowl 3 Nacon Aug-21 Aug-21 The Binding of Isaac: Repentance Nicalis Q3 2021 Q3 2021 Borderlands 3 2K Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Braid Anniversary Edition Thekla 2021 2021 Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead Headup Games Dec 15, 2020 Dec 15, 2020 Bugsnax Young Horses Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 C14 Dating Ratalaika Games Mar 30, 2021 Mar 30, 2021 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Activision Nov 13, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Call of Duty: Warzone Activision TBA TBA Call of the Sea Raw Fury May 11, 2021 May 11, 2021 The Callisto Protocol Krafton 2022 2022 Can’t Drive This Perp Games Mar 19, 2021 Mar 19, 2021 Chernobylite All In! Games 2021 2021 Chicory: A Colorful Tale Finji Jun 10, 2021 Jun 10, 2021 Chivalry 2 Deep SilverTripwire Interactive Jun 8, 2021 Jun 8, 2021 Chorus Deep Silver 2021 2021 Clid the Snail Koch Media 2021 2021 Concept Destruction Ratalaika Games Nov 12, 2020 Nov 23, 2020 Control: Ultimate Edition 505 Games Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time Activision Mar 12, 2021 Mar 12, 2021 Crimson Desert Pearl Abyss 2021 2021 Crimsonland 10tons Jan 20, 2021 Jan 20, 2021 Cris Tales Modus Games Jul 20, 2021 Jul 20, 2021 CRSED: F.O.A.D. Gaijin Entertainment Dec 15, 2020 Dec 15, 2020 Cthulhu Saves Christmas Zeboyd Games TBA TBA Curse of the Sea Rats PQube 2021 2021 Cyberpunk 2077 CD Projekt 2021 2021 Cyber Shadow Yacht Club Games Jan 26, 2021 Jan 26, 2021 CYGNI: All Guns Blazing KeelWorks 2021 2021 The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes Bandai Namco Entertainment 2021 2021 Darq: Complete Edition Feardemic 2021 2021 Dawn of the Monsters WayForward 2021 2021 Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle Leonardo Interactive 2022 2022 DC Universe Online Daybreak Game Company TBA TBA Dead by Daylight Behaviour Interactive Nov 12, 2020 Nov 12, 2020 Deathloop Bethesda Softworks Sep 14, 2021 Sep 14, 2021 Death Stranding Director’s Cut Sony Interactive Entertainment TBA TBA Deliver Us The Moon Wired Productions TBA TBA Demon’s Souls Sony Interactive Entertainment Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan Aniplex Unreleased Unreleased Destiny 2 Bungie Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Destruction AllStars Sony Interactive Entertainment Feb 2, 2021 Feb 2, 2021 Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition Capcom Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Diablo II: Resurrected Blizzard Entertainment 2021 2021 Dinos Reborn Vision Edge Entertainment 2022 2022 Dirt 5 Codemasters Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Disco Elysium: The Final Cut ZA/UM Mar 30, 2021 Mar 30, 2021 Doom Eternal Bethesda Softworks TBA TBA Dreaming Sarah Ratalaika Games Mar 5, 2021 Mar 5, 2021 Dungeons & Bombs Sometimes You Feb 26, 2021 Feb 26, 2021 Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Wizards of the Coast Jun 22, 2021 Jun 22, 2021 Dustborn Red Thread Games 2021 2021 Dying Light 2 Stay Human Techland Publishing Dec 7, 2021 Dec 7, 2021 Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires Koei Tecmo TBA TBA Edge of Eternity Dear Villagers 2021 2021 Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes 505 Games 2022 2022 Elden Ring Bandai Namco Jan 21, 2022 Jan 21, 2022 The Elder Scrolls Online Bethesda Softworks Jun 15, 2021 Jun 15, 2021 Endless Dungeon Sega TBA TBA Enlisted Gaijin Entertainment Mar 2, 2021 Mar 2, 2021 Escape from Life Inc Sometimes You Mar 30, 2021 Mar 30, 2021 Ever Forward PM Studios Aug 10, 2021 Aug 10, 2021 Evergate PQube Jun 4, 2021 Jun 4, 2021 Evil Dead: The Game Saber Interactive 2021 2021 Evil West Focus Home Interactive 2021 2021 Exophobia PM Studios Oct 5, 2021 Oct 5, 2021 F1 2021 Electronic Arts Jul 16, 2021 Jul 16, 2021 The Falconeer: Warrior Edition Wired Productions Aug 5, 2021 Aug 5, 2021 Far Cry 6 Ubisoft Oct 7, 2021 Oct 7, 2021 FIFA 21 Electronic Arts Dec 4, 2020 Dec 4, 2020 Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Square Enix Jun 10, 2021 Jun 10, 2021 Final Fantasy XIV Square Enix May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 Final Fantasy XVI Square Enix TBA TBA Fire Commander Movie Games TBA TBA F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Bilibili 2021 2021 Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach ScottGames 2021 2021 Flea Madness Crytivo Games 2021 2021 Flipper Mechanic SimFabric TBA TBA Foreclosed Merge Games Aug 12, 2021 Aug 12, 2021 Forspoken Square Enix 2022 2022 Fortnite Epic Games Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Freddy Spaghetti Ratalaika Games Dec 16, 2020 Dec 16, 2020 Genshin Impact miHoYo Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28, 2021 Ghostrunner All in! Games505 Games Sep 28, 2021 Sep 28, 2021 Ghostrunner 2 505 Games TBA TBA Ghostwire: Tokyo Bethesda Softworks 2021 2021 Godfall Gearbox Publishing Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Untitled God of War sequel Sony Interactive Entertainment 2022 2022 Goonya Fighter: Purupuru Shokkan Edition Mutan Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Goodbye Volcano High KO_OP 2021 2021 Gotham Knights WB Games 2022 2022 Gothic Remake THQ Nordic TBA TBA Gran Turismo 7 Sony Interactive Entertainment 2022 2022 Granblue Fantasy: Relink Cygames TBA TBA Grand Theft Auto V Rockstar Games Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Grand Theft Auto Online Rockstar Games Nov 11, 2021 Nov 11, 2021 Graven 3D Realms1C Entertainment 2021 2021 GraviFire Sometimes You Mar 3, 2021 Mar 3, 2021 GreedFall Focus Home Interactive TBA TBA Guilty Gear: Strive Arc System Works Jun 11, 2021 Jun 11, 2021 Haunted Space Merge Games TBA TBA Haven The Game Bakers Dec 3, 2020 Dec 3, 2020 Heavenly Bodies 2pt Interactive 2021 2021 Hell Let Loose Team17 2021 2021 Hellpoint TinyBuild 2021 2021 Hitman 3 IO Interactive Jan 20, 2021 Jan 20, 2021 Hogwarts Legacy Portkey Games 2022 2022 Hood: Outlaws & Legends Focus Home Interactive May 10, 2021 May 10, 2021 Horizon Forbidden West Sony Interactive Entertainment 2021 2021 Hot Wheels Unleashed Milestone Sep 30, 2021 Sep 30, 2021 Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator Nacon Aug 26, 2021 Aug 26, 2021 Hunter’s Arena: Legends Mantisco TBA TBA Immortals Fenyx Rising Ubisoft Dec 3, 2020 Dec 3, 2020 Infliction: Extended Cut Blowfish Studios Dec 22, 2020 Dec 23, 2020 In Rays of the Light Sometimes You Mar 17, 2021 Mar 17, 2021 In Sound Mind Modus Games Aug 3, 2021 Aug 3, 2021 Insurgency: Sandstorm Focus Home Interactive 2021 2021 It Takes Two Electronic Arts Mar 26, 2021 Mar 26, 2021 Jett: The Far Shore Superbrothers 2021 2021 Judgment Sega Apr 23, 2021 Apr 23, 2021 Jurassic World Evolution 2 Frontier Developments 2021 2021 Just Dance 2021 Ubisoft Nov 24, 2020 Nov 24, 2020 Jydge 10tons Nov 19, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Kena: Bridge of Spirits Ember Lab Aug 24, 2021 Aug 24, 2021 KeyWe Sold Out Aug 31, 2021 Aug 31, 2021 King Arthur: Knight’s Tale NeocoreGames TBA TBA King Oddball 10tons Nov 12, 2020 Nov 12, 2020 Kingdom of Arcadia EastAsiaSoft Apr 14, 2021 Apr 13, 2021 Knockout City Electronic Arts May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 Last Stop Annapurna Interactive Jul 22, 2021 Jul 22, 2021 The Last Worker Wired Productions 2022 2022 Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga WB Games TBA TBA Lemnis Gate Frontier Foundry 2021 2021 Lies of P Neowiz TBA TBA Life Is Strange Remastered Collection Square Enix 2021 2021 Life Is Strange: True Colors Square Enix Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Little Devil Inside Neostream Interactive TBA TBA Little Nightmares II Bandai Namco Entertainment 2021 2021 The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Daedalic Entertainment 2021 2021 Lords of the Fallen 2 CI Games TBA TBA Lost Judgment Sega Sep 24, 2021 Sep 24, 2021 Lost Soul Aside Ultizero Games TBA TBA Madden NFL 21 Electronic Arts Dec 4, 2020 Dec 4, 2020 Maid of Sker Wales Interactive May 26, 2021 May 26, 2021 Maneater Tripwire Interactive Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Manifold Garden William Chyr Studio May 20, 2021 May 20, 2021 Maquette Annapurna Interactive Mar 2, 2021 Mar 2, 2021 Martha is Dead Wired Productions 2021 2021 Marvel’s Avengers Square Enix Mar 18, 2021 Mar 18, 2021 Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sony Interactive Entertainment Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Sony Interactive Entertainment Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Megaton Musashi Level-5 Unreleased Unreleased Metal: Hellsinger Funcom 2021 2021 Metro Exodus Complete Edition Deep Silver Jun 18, 2021 Jun 18, 2021 MicroMan Glob Games Studios TBA TBA MLB The Show 21 Sony Interactive Entertainment Apr 20, 2021 Apr 20, 2021 Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2 Bandai Namco Entertainment Jan 28, 2021 Jan 28, 2021 Monark JP: FuRyuWW: NIS America Q1 2022 Q1 2022 Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom FDG Entertainment TBA TBA Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4 Milestone Mar 11, 2021 Mar 11, 2021 Monster Truck Championship Maximum Games Mar 16, 2021 Mar 11, 2021 Mortal Kombat 11 WB Games Nov 17, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition Playstack Mar 4, 2021 Mar 4, 2021 MotoGP 21 Milestone Apr 22, 2021 Apr 22, 2021 Mundaun MVM Interactive 2021 2021 MXGP 2020 Milestone Jan 14, 2021 Jan 14, 2021 My Time at Sandrock Pathea Games 2022 2022 NBA 2K21 2K Sports Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Necromunda: Hired Gun Focus Home Interactive Jun 1, 2021 Jun 1, 2021 Neptunia re★Verse Compile Heart Jun 8, 2021 Jun 11, 2021 Neptunia Shooter Idea Factory Unreleased Unreleased Nioh Remastered Sony Interactive EntertainmentKoei Tecmo Feb 5, 2021 Feb 5, 2021 Nioh 2 Remastered Sony Interactive EntertainmentKoei Tecmo Feb 5, 2021 Feb 5, 2021 No Man’s Sky Hello Games Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Nour: Play With Your Food Panic 2021 2021 Observer: System Redux Aspyr Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Oddworld: Soulstorm Oddworld Inhabitants Apr 6, 2021 Apr 6, 2021 OlliOlli World Private Division 2021 2021 Open Roads Annapurna Interactive 2021 2021 Operation: Tango Clever Plays Jun 1, 2021 Jun 1, 2021 Outbreak Dead Drop Studios Jan 14, 2021 Jan 14, 2021 Outbreak: Epidemic Dead Drop Studios Dec 24, 2020 Dec 24, 2020 Outbreak: Lost Hope Dead Drop Studios Jan 7, 2021 Jan 7, 2021 Outbreak: The New Nightmare Dead Drop Studios Dec 17, 2020 Dec 17, 2020 Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles Dead Drop Studios Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2020 Outriders Square Enix Apr 1, 2021 Apr 1, 2021 Overcooked! All You Can Eat Team17 Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Override 2: Super Mech League Modus Games Dec 22, 2020 Dec 22, 2020 Panda Hero Remastered Markt & Technik Jan 22, 2021 Jan 23, 2021 Paradise Lost All in! Games TBA TBA Party Crasher Simulator Glob Games Studio 2021 2021 The Pathless Annapurna Interactive Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 The Pedestrian Skookum Arts Jan 29, 2021 Jan 29, 2021 The Persistence Enhanced Perp Games Jun 4, 2021 Jun 4, 2021 Ping Redux Nami Tentou Feb 25, 2021 Unreleased Planet Coaster: Console Edition Frontier Developments Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Poker Club Ripstone Nov 20, 2020 Nov 20, 2020 Praey for the Gods No Matter Studios 2021 2021 Pragmata Capcom TBA TBA Psikyo Shooting Collection City Connection TBA TBA Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Sega Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Quantum Error TeamKill Media TBA TBA Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Sony Interactive Entertainment Jun 11, 2021 Jun 11, 2021 Read Only Memories: Neurodiver MidBoss Q1 2022 Q1 2022 Recompile Phigames TBA TBA Relayer Kadokawa Games 2021 2021 Renzo Racer Joindots Jan 25, 2021 Jan 25, 2021 Resident Evil Village Capcom May 7, 2021 May 7, 2021 Returnal Sony Interactive Entertainment Apr 30, 2021 Apr 30, 2021 Ride 4 Milestone Jan 21, 2021 Jan 21, 2021 Riders Republic Ubisoft 2021 2021 RiMS Racing Nacon Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Rise of the Slime Playstack May 28, 2021 May 28, 2021 Rogue Company Hi-Rez Studios Mar 30, 2021 Mar 30, 2021 Romancelvania: BATchelor’s Curse Deep End Games 2021 2021 Roots of Pacha Crytivo 2021 2021 Ruined King: A League of Legends Story Riot Forge 2021 2021 Ruinverse Kemco Apr 1, 2021 Apr 1, 2021 Sackboy: A Big Adventure Sony Interactive Entertainment Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Saints Row: The Third Remastered Deep Silver May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 Saints Row: The Third Remastered Deep Silver May 25, 2021 May 25, 2021 Salt and Sacrifice Ska Studios 2022 2022 Season Scavengers studio TBA TBA Shakedown: Hawaii Vblank Entertainment Dec 15, 2020 Dec 15, 2020 Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One Frogwares 2021 2021 Shing! Mass Creation Mar 18, 2021 Mar 18, 2021 Sifu Sloclap 2021 2021 Sinfeld Remastered RareBird Games TBA TBA Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 CI Games Q4 2021 Q4 2021 Solar Ash Annapurna Interactive 2021 2021 Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog game Sega 2022 2022 Spacelords MercurySteam Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition Merge Games Nov 26, 2020 Nov 26, 2020 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Electronic Arts 2021 2021 Steelrising Nacon TBA TBA The Stone of Madness Merge Games TBA TBA Stonefly MWM Interactive Jun 1, 2021 Jun 1, 2021 Stray Annapurna Interactive 2021 2021 Subnautica Unknown Worlds EntertainmentGearbox Publishing May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 Subnautica: Below Zero Unknown Worlds EntertainmentBandai Namco Entertainment May 14, 2021 May 14, 2021 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League WB Games 2022 2022 Sumatra: Fate of Yandi Ratalaika Games Mar 18, 2021 Mar 18, 2021 Super Animal Royale Modus Games 2021 2021 Sword of the Necromancer JanduSoft TBA TBA Tales of Arise Bandai Namco Entertainment Sep 10, 2021 Sep 10, 2021 Temtem Humble Games Dec 8, 2020 Dec 8, 2020 Terminator: Resistance Enhanced Reef Entertainment Apr 30, 2021 Apr 30, 2021 Tesla Force 10tons Nov 24, 2020 Nov 24, 2020 Tesla vs Lovecraft 10tons Dec 4, 2020 Dec 4, 2020 Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown Nacon TBA TBA Tin Hearts Wired Productions TBA TBA Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2K 2022 2022 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction Ubisoft 2021 2021 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege Ubisoft Dec 1, 2020 Dec 1, 2020 Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 Activision Mar 26, 2021 Mar 26, 2021 Tormented Souls PQube 2021 2021 Tribes of Midgard Gearbox Publishing Jul 27, 2021 Jul 27, 2021 Trifox Big Sugar 2022 2022 Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition Ratalaika Games Dec 7, 2020 Dec 7, 2020 Two Point Campus Sega 2022 2022 Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2 Ultimate Games 2021 2021 Utawarerumono: Zan 2 Aquaplus TBA TBA Undead Horde 10tons Nov 12, 2020 Nov 12, 2020 Unknown 9: Awakening Reflector Entertainment 2021 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 Paradox Interactive 2021 2021 Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong Nacon 2021 2021 Vigor Bohemia Interactive 2021 2021 Void Terrarium Plus Nippon Ichi Software May 18, 2021 May 21, 2021 Watch Dogs: Legion Ubisoft Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 Warframe Digital Extremes Nov 26, 2020 Nov 26, 2020 Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef Rogueside 2022 2022 Warhammer: Chaosbane Bigben Interactive Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 War Hospital Movie Games 2022 2022 War Mongrels All in! Games 2021 2021 War Thunder Gaijin Entertainment Nov 17, 2020 Nov 17, 2020 Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood Nacon Feb 4, 2021 Feb 4, 2021 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt CD Projekt Q3/Q4 2021 Q3/Q4 2021 World of Warships: Legends Wargaming Apr 26, 2021 Apr 26, 2021 Worms Rumble Team17 Dec 1, 2020 Dec 1, 2020 WRC 9 Nacon Nov 12, 2020 Nov 19, 2020 WRC 10 Nacon Sep 2, 2021 Sep 2, 2021 Wreckfest THQ Nordic Jun 1, 2021 Jun 1, 2021 WWE 2K22 2K TBA TBA Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sega Mar 2, 2021 Mar 2, 2021 Yuoni Chorus Worldwide Aug 19, 2021 Aug 19, 2021 Yurukill: The Calumniation Game Izanagi Games All The Best PS5 Games Coming In 2021 and 2022

