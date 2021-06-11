PS5 Games List: All New & Incoming Titles (Inc. Release Dates)

A complete list of ALL the games coming to PS5 between now and 2022, including publisher details and release dates for US and PAL versions
PS5 Games List – All The Exclusive Games
The PS5 launched in 2020 but Sony has been smashed with supply issues, resulting in near-constant delays on shipments of the new console.
This has meant that users wanting the new system are left checking for PS5 restock updates on a daily basis.
Sony has said that its supply issues will be resolved towards the end of 2021, so from about August onwards things should be a lot better, meaning you should be able to pick up a PS5 without waiting in queues online.
The PS5 has A LOT of exclusive games as well, games that will take advantage of the PS5’s new graphical abilities.
The list of PS5 games below is made up solely of games that are only available for the PS5.
We’ve included release dates where possible, as well as publisher details. As you can see, there’s plenty of games available and in the pipeline for the PS5…
We’ll update this list as new games are announced too, so keep this page bookmarked for future reference!
|GAME TITLE
|PUBLISHER
|USA RELEASE
|PAL RELEASE
|3D Billiards: Pool & Snooker Remastered
|Joindots
|Feb 19, 2021
|Feb 19, 2021
|Abandoned
|Blue Box Game Studios
|Q4 2021
|Q4 2021
|Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
|Ustwo
|Jun 9, 2021
|Jun 9, 2021
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|Merge Games
|Jun 22, 2021
|Jun 22, 2021
|Alfred Hitchcock – Vertigo
|Microids
|Q4 2021
|Q4 2021
|Aliens
|Sabec Limited
|Mar 31, 2021
|Mar 31, 2021
|Aliens: Fireteam
|20th Century Games
|2021
|2021
|All Elite Wrestling: The Game
|AEW Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Among Us
|Innersloth
|2021
|2021
|Anno: Mutationem
|ThinkingStars
|2021
|2021
|Anodyne 2: Return to Dust
|Ratalatika Games
|Feb 18, 2021
|Feb 18, 2021
|Apsulov: End of Gods
|Digerati Distribution
|2021
|2021
|Aragami 2
|Lince Works
|Sep 17, 2021
|Sep 17, 2021
|Arcade Paradise
|Wired Productions
|2021
|2021
|Arctic Awakening
|GoldFire Studios
|2022
|2022
|Arrog
|nakana.io
|Feb 5, 2021
|Feb 5, 2021
|Art of Rally
|Funselektor Labs
|2021
|2021
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|Ubisoft
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Astro’s Playroom
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy
|Koei Tecmo
|Jan 26, 2021
|Jan 29, 2021
|Atomic Heart
|Mundfish
|TBA
|TBA
|Auto Chess
|Dragonest Game
|Mar 30, 2021
|Mar 30, 2021
|Axiom Verge 2
|Thomas Happ Games
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2021
|Aztech: Forgotten Gods
|Lienzo
|2021
|2021
|Back 4 Blood
|WB Games
|Oct 12, 2021
|Oct 12, 2021
|Balan Wonderworld
|Square Enix
|Mar 26, 2021
|Mar 26, 2021
|Battlefield 2042
|Electronic Arts
|Oct 22, 2021
|Oct 22, 2021
|Black Legend
|Warcave
|Mar 25, 2021
|Mar 25, 2021
|Black Myth: Wukong
|Game Science
|2023
|2023
|Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. Cread
|My.Games
|2021
|2021
|Blazing Strike
|Aksys Games
|Q2 2022
|Q2 2022
|Blood Bowl 3
|Nacon
|Aug-21
|Aug-21
|The Binding of Isaac: Repentance
|Nicalis
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2021
|Borderlands 3
|2K
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Braid Anniversary Edition
|Thekla
|2021
|2021
|Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
|Headup Games
|Dec 15, 2020
|Dec 15, 2020
|Bugsnax
|Young Horses
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|C14 Dating
|Ratalaika Games
|Mar 30, 2021
|Mar 30, 2021
|Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
|Activision
|Nov 13, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Activision
|TBA
|TBA
|Call of the Sea
|Raw Fury
|May 11, 2021
|May 11, 2021
|The Callisto Protocol
|Krafton
|2022
|2022
|Can’t Drive This
|Perp Games
|Mar 19, 2021
|Mar 19, 2021
|Chernobylite
|All In! Games
|2021
|2021
|Chicory: A Colorful Tale
|Finji
|Jun 10, 2021
|Jun 10, 2021
|Chivalry 2
|Deep SilverTripwire Interactive
|Jun 8, 2021
|Jun 8, 2021
|Chorus
|Deep Silver
|2021
|2021
|Clid the Snail
|Koch Media
|2021
|2021
|Concept Destruction
|Ratalaika Games
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 23, 2020
|Control: Ultimate Edition
|505 Games
|Feb 2, 2021
|Feb 2, 2021
|Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
|Activision
|Mar 12, 2021
|Mar 12, 2021
|Crimson Desert
|Pearl Abyss
|2021
|2021
|Crimsonland
|10tons
|Jan 20, 2021
|Jan 20, 2021
|Cris Tales
|Modus Games
|Jul 20, 2021
|Jul 20, 2021
|CRSED: F.O.A.D.
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Dec 15, 2020
|Dec 15, 2020
|Cthulhu Saves Christmas
|Zeboyd Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Curse of the Sea Rats
|PQube
|2021
|2021
|Cyberpunk 2077
|CD Projekt
|2021
|2021
|Cyber Shadow
|Yacht Club Games
|Jan 26, 2021
|Jan 26, 2021
|CYGNI: All Guns Blazing
|KeelWorks
|2021
|2021
|The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|Darq: Complete Edition
|Feardemic
|2021
|2021
|Dawn of the Monsters
|WayForward
|2021
|2021
|Daymare: 1994 Sandcastle
|Leonardo Interactive
|2022
|2022
|DC Universe Online
|Daybreak Game Company
|TBA
|TBA
|Dead by Daylight
|Behaviour Interactive
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 12, 2020
|Deathloop
|Bethesda Softworks
|Sep 14, 2021
|Sep 14, 2021
|Death Stranding Director’s Cut
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|TBA
|TBA
|Deliver Us The Moon
|Wired Productions
|TBA
|TBA
|Demon’s Souls
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Keppuutan
|Aniplex
|Unreleased
|Unreleased
|Destiny 2
|Bungie
|Dec 8, 2020
|Dec 8, 2020
|Destruction AllStars
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Feb 2, 2021
|Feb 2, 2021
|Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
|Capcom
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Diablo II: Resurrected
|Blizzard Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|Dinos Reborn
|Vision Edge Entertainment
|2022
|2022
|Dirt 5
|Codemasters
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Disco Elysium: The Final Cut
|ZA/UM
|Mar 30, 2021
|Mar 30, 2021
|Doom Eternal
|Bethesda Softworks
|TBA
|TBA
|Dreaming Sarah
|Ratalaika Games
|Mar 5, 2021
|Mar 5, 2021
|Dungeons & Bombs
|Sometimes You
|Feb 26, 2021
|Feb 26, 2021
|Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance
|Wizards of the Coast
|Jun 22, 2021
|Jun 22, 2021
|Dustborn
|Red Thread Games
|2021
|2021
|Dying Light 2 Stay Human
|Techland Publishing
|Dec 7, 2021
|Dec 7, 2021
|Dynasty Warriors 9: Empires
|Koei Tecmo
|TBA
|TBA
|Edge of Eternity
|Dear Villagers
|2021
|2021
|Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
|505 Games
|2022
|2022
|Elden Ring
|Bandai Namco
|Jan 21, 2022
|Jan 21, 2022
|The Elder Scrolls Online
|Bethesda Softworks
|Jun 15, 2021
|Jun 15, 2021
|Endless Dungeon
|Sega
|TBA
|TBA
|Enlisted
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Mar 2, 2021
|Mar 2, 2021
|Escape from Life Inc
|Sometimes You
|Mar 30, 2021
|Mar 30, 2021
|Ever Forward
|PM Studios
|Aug 10, 2021
|Aug 10, 2021
|Evergate
|PQube
|Jun 4, 2021
|Jun 4, 2021
|Evil Dead: The Game
|Saber Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Evil West
|Focus Home Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Exophobia
|PM Studios
|Oct 5, 2021
|Oct 5, 2021
|F1 2021
|Electronic Arts
|Jul 16, 2021
|Jul 16, 2021
|The Falconeer: Warrior Edition
|Wired Productions
|Aug 5, 2021
|Aug 5, 2021
|Far Cry 6
|Ubisoft
|Oct 7, 2021
|Oct 7, 2021
|FIFA 21
|Electronic Arts
|Dec 4, 2020
|Dec 4, 2020
|Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade
|Square Enix
|Jun 10, 2021
|Jun 10, 2021
|Final Fantasy XIV
|Square Enix
|May 25, 2021
|May 25, 2021
|Final Fantasy XVI
|Square Enix
|TBA
|TBA
|Fire Commander
|Movie Games
|TBA
|TBA
|F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch
|Bilibili
|2021
|2021
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach
|ScottGames
|2021
|2021
|Flea Madness
|Crytivo Games
|2021
|2021
|Flipper Mechanic
|SimFabric
|TBA
|TBA
|Foreclosed
|Merge Games
|Aug 12, 2021
|Aug 12, 2021
|Forspoken
|Square Enix
|2022
|2022
|Fortnite
|Epic Games
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Freddy Spaghetti
|Ratalaika Games
|Dec 16, 2020
|Dec 16, 2020
|Genshin Impact
|miHoYo
|Apr 28, 2021
|Apr 28, 2021
|Ghostrunner
|All in! Games505 Games
|Sep 28, 2021
|Sep 28, 2021
|Ghostrunner 2
|505 Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|Bethesda Softworks
|2021
|2021
|Godfall
|Gearbox Publishing
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Untitled God of War sequel
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|2022
|2022
|Goonya Fighter: Purupuru Shokkan Edition
|Mutan
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Goodbye Volcano High
|KO_OP
|2021
|2021
|Gotham Knights
|WB Games
|2022
|2022
|Gothic Remake
|THQ Nordic
|TBA
|TBA
|Gran Turismo 7
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|2022
|2022
|Granblue Fantasy: Relink
|Cygames
|TBA
|TBA
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Rockstar Games
|Nov 11, 2021
|Nov 11, 2021
|Grand Theft Auto Online
|Rockstar Games
|Nov 11, 2021
|Nov 11, 2021
|Graven
|3D Realms1C Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|GraviFire
|Sometimes You
|Mar 3, 2021
|Mar 3, 2021
|GreedFall
|Focus Home Interactive
|TBA
|TBA
|Guilty Gear: Strive
|Arc System Works
|Jun 11, 2021
|Jun 11, 2021
|Haunted Space
|Merge Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Haven
|The Game Bakers
|Dec 3, 2020
|Dec 3, 2020
|Heavenly Bodies
|2pt Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Hell Let Loose
|Team17
|2021
|2021
|Hellpoint
|TinyBuild
|2021
|2021
|Hitman 3
|IO Interactive
|Jan 20, 2021
|Jan 20, 2021
|Hogwarts Legacy
|Portkey Games
|2022
|2022
|Hood: Outlaws & Legends
|Focus Home Interactive
|May 10, 2021
|May 10, 2021
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|Hot Wheels Unleashed
|Milestone
|Sep 30, 2021
|Sep 30, 2021
|Hotel Life: A Resort Simulator
|Nacon
|Aug 26, 2021
|Aug 26, 2021
|Hunter’s Arena: Legends
|Mantisco
|TBA
|TBA
|Immortals Fenyx Rising
|Ubisoft
|Dec 3, 2020
|Dec 3, 2020
|Infliction: Extended Cut
|Blowfish Studios
|Dec 22, 2020
|Dec 23, 2020
|In Rays of the Light
|Sometimes You
|Mar 17, 2021
|Mar 17, 2021
|In Sound Mind
|Modus Games
|Aug 3, 2021
|Aug 3, 2021
|Insurgency: Sandstorm
|Focus Home Interactive
|2021
|2021
|It Takes Two
|Electronic Arts
|Mar 26, 2021
|Mar 26, 2021
|Jett: The Far Shore
|Superbrothers
|2021
|2021
|Judgment
|Sega
|Apr 23, 2021
|Apr 23, 2021
|Jurassic World Evolution 2
|Frontier Developments
|2021
|2021
|Just Dance 2021
|Ubisoft
|Nov 24, 2020
|Nov 24, 2020
|Jydge
|10tons
|Nov 19, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Kena: Bridge of Spirits
|Ember Lab
|Aug 24, 2021
|Aug 24, 2021
|KeyWe
|Sold Out
|Aug 31, 2021
|Aug 31, 2021
|King Arthur: Knight’s Tale
|NeocoreGames
|TBA
|TBA
|King Oddball
|10tons
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 12, 2020
|Kingdom of Arcadia
|EastAsiaSoft
|Apr 14, 2021
|Apr 13, 2021
|Knockout City
|Electronic Arts
|May 20, 2021
|May 20, 2021
|Last Stop
|Annapurna Interactive
|Jul 22, 2021
|Jul 22, 2021
|The Last Worker
|Wired Productions
|2022
|2022
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|WB Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Lemnis Gate
|Frontier Foundry
|2021
|2021
|Lies of P
|Neowiz
|TBA
|TBA
|Life Is Strange Remastered Collection
|Square Enix
|2021
|2021
|Life Is Strange: True Colors
|Square Enix
|Sep 10, 2021
|Sep 10, 2021
|Little Devil Inside
|Neostream Interactive
|TBA
|TBA
|Little Nightmares II
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|The Lord of the Rings: Gollum
|Daedalic Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|Lords of the Fallen 2
|CI Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Lost Judgment
|Sega
|Sep 24, 2021
|Sep 24, 2021
|Lost Soul Aside
|Ultizero Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Madden NFL 21
|Electronic Arts
|Dec 4, 2020
|Dec 4, 2020
|Maid of Sker
|Wales Interactive
|May 26, 2021
|May 26, 2021
|Maneater
|Tripwire Interactive
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Manifold Garden
|William Chyr Studio
|May 20, 2021
|May 20, 2021
|Maquette
|Annapurna Interactive
|Mar 2, 2021
|Mar 2, 2021
|Martha is Dead
|Wired Productions
|2021
|2021
|Marvel’s Avengers
|Square Enix
|Mar 18, 2021
|Mar 18, 2021
|Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Megaton Musashi
|Level-5
|Unreleased
|Unreleased
|Metal: Hellsinger
|Funcom
|2021
|2021
|Metro Exodus Complete Edition
|Deep Silver
|Jun 18, 2021
|Jun 18, 2021
|MicroMan
|Glob Games Studios
|TBA
|TBA
|MLB The Show 21
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Apr 20, 2021
|Apr 20, 2021
|Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Jan 28, 2021
|Jan 28, 2021
|Monark
|JP: FuRyuWW: NIS America
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2022
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|FDG Entertainment
|TBA
|TBA
|Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4
|Milestone
|Mar 11, 2021
|Mar 11, 2021
|Monster Truck Championship
|Maximum Games
|Mar 16, 2021
|Mar 11, 2021
|Mortal Kombat 11
|WB Games
|Nov 17, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition
|Playstack
|Mar 4, 2021
|Mar 4, 2021
|MotoGP 21
|Milestone
|Apr 22, 2021
|Apr 22, 2021
|Mundaun
|MVM Interactive
|2021
|2021
|MXGP 2020
|Milestone
|Jan 14, 2021
|Jan 14, 2021
|My Time at Sandrock
|Pathea Games
|2022
|2022
|NBA 2K21
|2K Sports
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Necromunda: Hired Gun
|Focus Home Interactive
|Jun 1, 2021
|Jun 1, 2021
|Neptunia re★Verse
|Compile Heart
|Jun 8, 2021
|Jun 11, 2021
|Neptunia Shooter
|Idea Factory
|Unreleased
|Unreleased
|Nioh Remastered
|Sony Interactive EntertainmentKoei Tecmo
|Feb 5, 2021
|Feb 5, 2021
|Nioh 2 Remastered
|Sony Interactive EntertainmentKoei Tecmo
|Feb 5, 2021
|Feb 5, 2021
|No Man’s Sky
|Hello Games
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Nour: Play With Your Food
|Panic
|2021
|2021
|Observer: System Redux
|Aspyr
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|Oddworld Inhabitants
|Apr 6, 2021
|Apr 6, 2021
|OlliOlli World
|Private Division
|2021
|2021
|Open Roads
|Annapurna Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Operation: Tango
|Clever Plays
|Jun 1, 2021
|Jun 1, 2021
|Outbreak
|Dead Drop Studios
|Jan 14, 2021
|Jan 14, 2021
|Outbreak: Epidemic
|Dead Drop Studios
|Dec 24, 2020
|Dec 24, 2020
|Outbreak: Lost Hope
|Dead Drop Studios
|Jan 7, 2021
|Jan 7, 2021
|Outbreak: The New Nightmare
|Dead Drop Studios
|Dec 17, 2020
|Dec 17, 2020
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
|Dead Drop Studios
|Dec 31, 2020
|Dec 31, 2020
|Outriders
|Square Enix
|Apr 1, 2021
|Apr 1, 2021
|Overcooked! All You Can Eat
|Team17
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Override 2: Super Mech League
|Modus Games
|Dec 22, 2020
|Dec 22, 2020
|Panda Hero Remastered
|Markt & Technik
|Jan 22, 2021
|Jan 23, 2021
|Paradise Lost
|All in! Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Party Crasher Simulator
|Glob Games Studio
|2021
|2021
|The Pathless
|Annapurna Interactive
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|The Pedestrian
|Skookum Arts
|Jan 29, 2021
|Jan 29, 2021
|The Persistence Enhanced
|Perp Games
|Jun 4, 2021
|Jun 4, 2021
|Ping Redux
|Nami Tentou
|Feb 25, 2021
|Unreleased
|Planet Coaster: Console Edition
|Frontier Developments
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Poker Club
|Ripstone
|Nov 20, 2020
|Nov 20, 2020
|Praey for the Gods
|No Matter Studios
|2021
|2021
|Pragmata
|Capcom
|TBA
|TBA
|Psikyo Shooting Collection
|City Connection
|TBA
|TBA
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|Sega
|Dec 8, 2020
|Dec 8, 2020
|Quantum Error
|TeamKill Media
|TBA
|TBA
|Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Jun 11, 2021
|Jun 11, 2021
|Read Only Memories: Neurodiver
|MidBoss
|Q1 2022
|Q1 2022
|Recompile
|Phigames
|TBA
|TBA
|Relayer
|Kadokawa Games
|2021
|2021
|Renzo Racer
|Joindots
|Jan 25, 2021
|Jan 25, 2021
|Resident Evil Village
|Capcom
|May 7, 2021
|May 7, 2021
|Returnal
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Apr 30, 2021
|Apr 30, 2021
|Ride 4
|Milestone
|Jan 21, 2021
|Jan 21, 2021
|Riders Republic
|Ubisoft
|2021
|2021
|RiMS Racing
|Nacon
|Aug 19, 2021
|Aug 19, 2021
|Rise of the Slime
|Playstack
|May 28, 2021
|May 28, 2021
|Rogue Company
|Hi-Rez Studios
|Mar 30, 2021
|Mar 30, 2021
|Romancelvania: BATchelor’s Curse
|Deep End Games
|2021
|2021
|Roots of Pacha
|Crytivo
|2021
|2021
|Ruined King: A League of Legends Story
|Riot Forge
|2021
|2021
|Ruinverse
|Kemco
|Apr 1, 2021
|Apr 1, 2021
|Sackboy: A Big Adventure
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|Deep Silver
|May 25, 2021
|May 25, 2021
|Saints Row: The Third Remastered
|Deep Silver
|May 25, 2021
|May 25, 2021
|Salt and Sacrifice
|Ska Studios
|2022
|2022
|Season
|Scavengers studio
|TBA
|TBA
|Shakedown: Hawaii
|Vblank Entertainment
|Dec 15, 2020
|Dec 15, 2020
|Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
|Frogwares
|2021
|2021
|Shing!
|Mass Creation
|Mar 18, 2021
|Mar 18, 2021
|Sifu
|Sloclap
|2021
|2021
|Sinfeld Remastered
|RareBird Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
|CI Games
|Q4 2021
|Q4 2021
|Solar Ash
|Annapurna Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog game
|Sega
|2022
|2022
|Spacelords
|MercurySteam
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
|Merge Games
|Nov 26, 2020
|Nov 26, 2020
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|Electronic Arts
|2021
|2021
|Steelrising
|Nacon
|TBA
|TBA
|The Stone of Madness
|Merge Games
|TBA
|TBA
|Stonefly
|MWM Interactive
|Jun 1, 2021
|Jun 1, 2021
|Stray
|Annapurna Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Subnautica
|Unknown Worlds EntertainmentGearbox Publishing
|May 14, 2021
|May 14, 2021
|Subnautica: Below Zero
|Unknown Worlds EntertainmentBandai Namco Entertainment
|May 14, 2021
|May 14, 2021
|Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
|WB Games
|2022
|2022
|Sumatra: Fate of Yandi
|Ratalaika Games
|Mar 18, 2021
|Mar 18, 2021
|Super Animal Royale
|Modus Games
|2021
|2021
|Sword of the Necromancer
|JanduSoft
|TBA
|TBA
|Tales of Arise
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|Sep 10, 2021
|Sep 10, 2021
|Temtem
|Humble Games
|Dec 8, 2020
|Dec 8, 2020
|Terminator: Resistance Enhanced
|Reef Entertainment
|Apr 30, 2021
|Apr 30, 2021
|Tesla Force
|10tons
|Nov 24, 2020
|Nov 24, 2020
|Tesla vs Lovecraft
|10tons
|Dec 4, 2020
|Dec 4, 2020
|Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown
|Nacon
|TBA
|TBA
|Tin Hearts
|Wired Productions
|TBA
|TBA
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|2K
|2022
|2022
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
|Ubisoft
|2021
|2021
|Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
|Ubisoft
|Dec 1, 2020
|Dec 1, 2020
|Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
|Activision
|Mar 26, 2021
|Mar 26, 2021
|Tormented Souls
|PQube
|2021
|2021
|Tribes of Midgard
|Gearbox Publishing
|Jul 27, 2021
|Jul 27, 2021
|Trifox
|Big Sugar
|2022
|2022
|Twin Robots: Ultimate Edition
|Ratalaika Games
|Dec 7, 2020
|Dec 7, 2020
|Two Point Campus
|Sega
|2022
|2022
|Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2
|Ultimate Games
|2021
|2021
|Utawarerumono: Zan 2
|Aquaplus
|TBA
|TBA
|Undead Horde
|10tons
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 12, 2020
|Unknown 9: Awakening
|Reflector Entertainment
|2021
|2021
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2
|Paradox Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong
|Nacon
|2021
|2021
|Vigor
|Bohemia Interactive
|2021
|2021
|Void Terrarium Plus
|Nippon Ichi Software
|May 18, 2021
|May 21, 2021
|Watch Dogs: Legion
|Ubisoft
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|Warframe
|Digital Extremes
|Nov 26, 2020
|Nov 26, 2020
|Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & Teef
|Rogueside
|2022
|2022
|Warhammer: Chaosbane
|Bigben Interactive
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|War Hospital
|Movie Games
|2022
|2022
|War Mongrels
|All in! Games
|2021
|2021
|War Thunder
|Gaijin Entertainment
|Nov 17, 2020
|Nov 17, 2020
|Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood
|Nacon
|Feb 4, 2021
|Feb 4, 2021
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|CD Projekt
|Q3/Q4 2021
|Q3/Q4 2021
|World of Warships: Legends
|Wargaming
|Apr 26, 2021
|Apr 26, 2021
|Worms Rumble
|Team17
|Dec 1, 2020
|Dec 1, 2020
|WRC 9
|Nacon
|Nov 12, 2020
|Nov 19, 2020
|WRC 10
|Nacon
|Sep 2, 2021
|Sep 2, 2021
|Wreckfest
|THQ Nordic
|Jun 1, 2021
|Jun 1, 2021
|WWE 2K22
|2K
|TBA
|TBA
|Yakuza: Like a Dragon
|Sega
|Mar 2, 2021
|Mar 2, 2021
|Yuoni
|Chorus Worldwide
|Aug 19, 2021
|Aug 19, 2021
|Yurukill: The Calumniation Game
|Izanagi Games
Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile. He has a personal blog too – Optimal Sauce – and you can subscribe to his weekly newsletter for tech HERE and blogging-related stuff HERE
Comments