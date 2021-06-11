PS5 Games List: All New & Incoming Titles (Inc. Release Dates)

A complete list of ALL the games coming to PS5 between now and 2022, including publisher details and release dates for US and PAL versions

PS5 Games List – All The Exclusive Games

The PS5 launched in 2020 but Sony has been smashed with supply issues, resulting in near-constant delays on shipments of the new console.

This has meant that users wanting the new system are left checking for PS5 restock updates on a daily basis.

Sony has said that its supply issues will be resolved towards the end of 2021, so from about August onwards things should be a lot better, meaning you should be able to pick up a PS5 without waiting in queues online.

The PS5 has A LOT of exclusive games as well, games that will take advantage of the PS5’s new graphical abilities.

The list of PS5 games below is made up solely of games that are only available for the PS5.

We’ve included release dates where possible, as well as publisher details. As you can see, there’s plenty of games available and in the pipeline for the PS5…

We’ll update this list as new games are announced too, so keep this page bookmarked for future reference!

GAME TITLEPUBLISHERUSA RELEASEPAL RELEASE
3D Billiards: Pool & Snooker RemasteredJoindotsFeb 19, 2021Feb 19, 2021
AbandonedBlue Box Game StudiosQ4 2021Q4 2021
Alba: A Wildlife AdventureUstwoJun 9, 2021Jun 9, 2021
Alex Kidd in Miracle World DXMerge GamesJun 22, 2021Jun 22, 2021
Alfred Hitchcock – VertigoMicroidsQ4 2021Q4 2021
AliensSabec LimitedMar 31, 2021Mar 31, 2021
Aliens: Fireteam20th Century Games20212021
All Elite Wrestling: The GameAEW GamesTBATBA
Among UsInnersloth20212021
Anno: MutationemThinkingStars20212021
Anodyne 2: Return to DustRatalatika GamesFeb 18, 2021Feb 18, 2021
Apsulov: End of GodsDigerati Distribution20212021
Aragami 2Lince WorksSep 17, 2021Sep 17, 2021
Arcade ParadiseWired Productions20212021
Arctic AwakeningGoldFire Studios20222022
Arrognakana.ioFeb 5, 2021Feb 5, 2021
Art of RallyFunselektor Labs20212021
Assassin’s Creed ValhallaUbisoftNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Astro’s PlayroomSony Interactive EntertainmentNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret FairyKoei TecmoJan 26, 2021Jan 29, 2021
Atomic HeartMundfishTBATBA
Auto ChessDragonest GameMar 30, 2021Mar 30, 2021
Axiom Verge 2Thomas Happ GamesQ3 2021Q3 2021
Aztech: Forgotten GodsLienzo20212021
Back 4 BloodWB GamesOct 12, 2021Oct 12, 2021
Balan WonderworldSquare EnixMar 26, 2021Mar 26, 2021
Battlefield 2042Electronic ArtsOct 22, 2021Oct 22, 2021
Black LegendWarcaveMar 25, 2021Mar 25, 2021
Black Myth: WukongGame Science20232023
Blast Brigade vs. the Evil Legion of Dr. CreadMy.Games20212021
Blazing StrikeAksys GamesQ2 2022Q2 2022
Blood Bowl 3NaconAug-21Aug-21
The Binding of Isaac: RepentanceNicalisQ3 2021Q3 2021
Borderlands 32KNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Braid Anniversary EditionThekla20212021
Bridge Constructor: The Walking DeadHeadup GamesDec 15, 2020Dec 15, 2020
BugsnaxYoung HorsesNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
C14 DatingRatalaika GamesMar 30, 2021Mar 30, 2021
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold WarActivisionNov 13, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Call of Duty: WarzoneActivisionTBATBA
Call of the SeaRaw FuryMay 11, 2021May 11, 2021
The Callisto ProtocolKrafton20222022
Can’t Drive ThisPerp GamesMar 19, 2021Mar 19, 2021
ChernobyliteAll In! Games20212021
Chicory: A Colorful TaleFinjiJun 10, 2021Jun 10, 2021
Chivalry 2Deep SilverTripwire InteractiveJun 8, 2021Jun 8, 2021
ChorusDeep Silver20212021
Clid the SnailKoch Media20212021
Concept DestructionRatalaika GamesNov 12, 2020Nov 23, 2020
Control: Ultimate Edition505 GamesFeb 2, 2021Feb 2, 2021
Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About TimeActivisionMar 12, 2021Mar 12, 2021
Crimson DesertPearl Abyss20212021
Crimsonland10tonsJan 20, 2021Jan 20, 2021
Cris TalesModus GamesJul 20, 2021Jul 20, 2021
CRSED: F.O.A.D.Gaijin EntertainmentDec 15, 2020Dec 15, 2020
Cthulhu Saves ChristmasZeboyd GamesTBATBA
Curse of the Sea RatsPQube20212021
Cyberpunk 2077CD Projekt20212021
Cyber ShadowYacht Club GamesJan 26, 2021Jan 26, 2021
CYGNI: All Guns BlazingKeelWorks20212021
The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of AshesBandai Namco Entertainment20212021
Darq: Complete EditionFeardemic20212021
Dawn of the MonstersWayForward20212021
Daymare: 1994 SandcastleLeonardo Interactive20222022
DC Universe OnlineDaybreak Game CompanyTBATBA
Dead by DaylightBehaviour InteractiveNov 12, 2020Nov 12, 2020
DeathloopBethesda SoftworksSep 14, 2021Sep 14, 2021
Death Stranding Director’s CutSony Interactive EntertainmentTBATBA
Deliver Us The MoonWired ProductionsTBATBA
Demon’s SoulsSony Interactive EntertainmentNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami KeppuutanAniplexUnreleasedUnreleased
Destiny 2BungieDec 8, 2020Dec 8, 2020
Destruction AllStarsSony Interactive EntertainmentFeb 2, 2021Feb 2, 2021
Devil May Cry 5: Special EditionCapcomNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Diablo II: ResurrectedBlizzard Entertainment20212021
Dinos RebornVision Edge Entertainment20222022
Dirt 5CodemastersNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Disco Elysium: The Final CutZA/UMMar 30, 2021Mar 30, 2021
Doom EternalBethesda SoftworksTBATBA
Dreaming SarahRatalaika GamesMar 5, 2021Mar 5, 2021
Dungeons & BombsSometimes YouFeb 26, 2021Feb 26, 2021
Dungeons & Dragons: Dark AllianceWizards of the CoastJun 22, 2021Jun 22, 2021
DustbornRed Thread Games20212021
Dying Light 2 Stay HumanTechland PublishingDec 7, 2021Dec 7, 2021
Dynasty Warriors 9: EmpiresKoei TecmoTBATBA
Edge of EternityDear Villagers20212021
Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes505 Games20222022
Elden RingBandai NamcoJan 21, 2022Jan 21, 2022
The Elder Scrolls OnlineBethesda SoftworksJun 15, 2021Jun 15, 2021
Endless DungeonSegaTBATBA
EnlistedGaijin EntertainmentMar 2, 2021Mar 2, 2021
Escape from Life IncSometimes YouMar 30, 2021Mar 30, 2021
Ever ForwardPM StudiosAug 10, 2021Aug 10, 2021
EvergatePQubeJun 4, 2021Jun 4, 2021
Evil Dead: The GameSaber Interactive20212021
Evil WestFocus Home Interactive20212021
ExophobiaPM StudiosOct 5, 2021Oct 5, 2021
F1 2021Electronic ArtsJul 16, 2021Jul 16, 2021
The Falconeer: Warrior EditionWired ProductionsAug 5, 2021Aug 5, 2021
Far Cry 6UbisoftOct 7, 2021Oct 7, 2021
FIFA 21Electronic ArtsDec 4, 2020Dec 4, 2020
Final Fantasy VII Remake IntergradeSquare EnixJun 10, 2021Jun 10, 2021
Final Fantasy XIVSquare EnixMay 25, 2021May 25, 2021
Final Fantasy XVISquare EnixTBATBA
Fire CommanderMovie GamesTBATBA
F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow TorchBilibili20212021
Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security BreachScottGames20212021
Flea MadnessCrytivo Games20212021
Flipper MechanicSimFabricTBATBA
ForeclosedMerge GamesAug 12, 2021Aug 12, 2021
ForspokenSquare Enix20222022
FortniteEpic GamesNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Freddy SpaghettiRatalaika GamesDec 16, 2020Dec 16, 2020
Genshin ImpactmiHoYoApr 28, 2021Apr 28, 2021
GhostrunnerAll in! Games505 GamesSep 28, 2021Sep 28, 2021
Ghostrunner 2505 GamesTBATBA
Ghostwire: TokyoBethesda Softworks20212021
GodfallGearbox PublishingNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Untitled God of War sequelSony Interactive Entertainment20222022
Goonya Fighter: Purupuru Shokkan EditionMutanNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Goodbye Volcano HighKO_OP20212021
Gotham KnightsWB Games20222022
Gothic RemakeTHQ NordicTBATBA
Gran Turismo 7Sony Interactive Entertainment20222022
Granblue Fantasy: RelinkCygamesTBATBA
Grand Theft Auto VRockstar GamesNov 11, 2021Nov 11, 2021
Grand Theft Auto OnlineRockstar GamesNov 11, 2021Nov 11, 2021
Graven3D Realms1C Entertainment20212021
GraviFireSometimes YouMar 3, 2021Mar 3, 2021
GreedFallFocus Home InteractiveTBATBA
Guilty Gear: StriveArc System WorksJun 11, 2021Jun 11, 2021
Haunted SpaceMerge GamesTBATBA
HavenThe Game BakersDec 3, 2020Dec 3, 2020
Heavenly Bodies2pt Interactive20212021
Hell Let LooseTeam1720212021
HellpointTinyBuild20212021
Hitman 3IO InteractiveJan 20, 2021Jan 20, 2021
Hogwarts LegacyPortkey Games20222022
Hood: Outlaws & LegendsFocus Home InteractiveMay 10, 2021May 10, 2021
Horizon Forbidden WestSony Interactive Entertainment20212021
Hot Wheels UnleashedMilestoneSep 30, 2021Sep 30, 2021
Hotel Life: A Resort SimulatorNaconAug 26, 2021Aug 26, 2021
Hunter’s Arena: LegendsMantiscoTBATBA
Immortals Fenyx RisingUbisoftDec 3, 2020Dec 3, 2020
Infliction: Extended CutBlowfish StudiosDec 22, 2020Dec 23, 2020
In Rays of the LightSometimes YouMar 17, 2021Mar 17, 2021
In Sound MindModus GamesAug 3, 2021Aug 3, 2021
Insurgency: SandstormFocus Home Interactive20212021
It Takes TwoElectronic ArtsMar 26, 2021Mar 26, 2021
Jett: The Far ShoreSuperbrothers20212021
JudgmentSegaApr 23, 2021Apr 23, 2021
Jurassic World Evolution 2Frontier Developments20212021
Just Dance 2021UbisoftNov 24, 2020Nov 24, 2020
Jydge10tonsNov 19, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Kena: Bridge of SpiritsEmber LabAug 24, 2021Aug 24, 2021
KeyWeSold OutAug 31, 2021Aug 31, 2021
King Arthur: Knight’s TaleNeocoreGamesTBATBA
King Oddball10tonsNov 12, 2020Nov 12, 2020
Kingdom of ArcadiaEastAsiaSoftApr 14, 2021Apr 13, 2021
Knockout CityElectronic ArtsMay 20, 2021May 20, 2021
Last StopAnnapurna InteractiveJul 22, 2021Jul 22, 2021
The Last WorkerWired Productions20222022
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker SagaWB GamesTBATBA
Lemnis GateFrontier Foundry20212021
Lies of PNeowizTBATBA
Life Is Strange Remastered CollectionSquare Enix20212021
Life Is Strange: True ColorsSquare EnixSep 10, 2021Sep 10, 2021
Little Devil InsideNeostream InteractiveTBATBA
Little Nightmares IIBandai Namco Entertainment20212021
The Lord of the Rings: GollumDaedalic Entertainment20212021
Lords of the Fallen 2CI GamesTBATBA
Lost JudgmentSegaSep 24, 2021Sep 24, 2021
Lost Soul AsideUltizero GamesTBATBA
Madden NFL 21Electronic ArtsDec 4, 2020Dec 4, 2020
Maid of SkerWales InteractiveMay 26, 2021May 26, 2021
ManeaterTripwire InteractiveNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Manifold GardenWilliam Chyr StudioMay 20, 2021May 20, 2021
MaquetteAnnapurna InteractiveMar 2, 2021Mar 2, 2021
Martha is DeadWired Productions20212021
Marvel’s AvengersSquare EnixMar 18, 2021Mar 18, 2021
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles MoralesSony Interactive EntertainmentNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Marvel’s Spider-Man RemasteredSony Interactive EntertainmentNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Megaton MusashiLevel-5UnreleasedUnreleased
Metal: HellsingerFuncom20212021
Metro Exodus Complete EditionDeep SilverJun 18, 2021Jun 18, 2021
MicroManGlob Games StudiosTBATBA
MLB The Show 21Sony Interactive EntertainmentApr 20, 2021Apr 20, 2021
Mobile Suit Gundam: Battle Operation 2Bandai Namco EntertainmentJan 28, 2021Jan 28, 2021
MonarkJP: FuRyuWW: NIS AmericaQ1 2022Q1 2022
Monster Boy and the Cursed KingdomFDG EntertainmentTBATBA
Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Videogame 4MilestoneMar 11, 2021Mar 11, 2021
Monster Truck ChampionshipMaximum GamesMar 16, 2021Mar 11, 2021
Mortal Kombat 11WB GamesNov 17, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Mortal Shell: Enhanced EditionPlaystackMar 4, 2021Mar 4, 2021
MotoGP 21MilestoneApr 22, 2021Apr 22, 2021
MundaunMVM Interactive20212021
MXGP 2020MilestoneJan 14, 2021Jan 14, 2021
My Time at SandrockPathea Games20222022
NBA 2K212K SportsNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Necromunda: Hired GunFocus Home InteractiveJun 1, 2021Jun 1, 2021
Neptunia re★VerseCompile HeartJun 8, 2021Jun 11, 2021
Neptunia ShooterIdea FactoryUnreleasedUnreleased
Nioh RemasteredSony Interactive EntertainmentKoei TecmoFeb 5, 2021Feb 5, 2021
Nioh 2 RemasteredSony Interactive EntertainmentKoei TecmoFeb 5, 2021Feb 5, 2021
No Man’s SkyHello GamesNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Nour: Play With Your FoodPanic20212021
Observer: System ReduxAspyrNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Oddworld: SoulstormOddworld InhabitantsApr 6, 2021Apr 6, 2021
OlliOlli WorldPrivate Division20212021
Open RoadsAnnapurna Interactive20212021
Operation: TangoClever PlaysJun 1, 2021Jun 1, 2021
OutbreakDead Drop StudiosJan 14, 2021Jan 14, 2021
Outbreak: EpidemicDead Drop StudiosDec 24, 2020Dec 24, 2020
Outbreak: Lost HopeDead Drop StudiosJan 7, 2021Jan 7, 2021
Outbreak: The New NightmareDead Drop StudiosDec 17, 2020Dec 17, 2020
Outbreak: The Nightmare ChroniclesDead Drop StudiosDec 31, 2020Dec 31, 2020
OutridersSquare EnixApr 1, 2021Apr 1, 2021
Overcooked! All You Can EatTeam17Nov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Override 2: Super Mech LeagueModus GamesDec 22, 2020Dec 22, 2020
Panda Hero RemasteredMarkt & TechnikJan 22, 2021Jan 23, 2021
Paradise LostAll in! GamesTBATBA
Party Crasher SimulatorGlob Games Studio20212021
The PathlessAnnapurna InteractiveNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
The PedestrianSkookum ArtsJan 29, 2021Jan 29, 2021
The Persistence EnhancedPerp GamesJun 4, 2021Jun 4, 2021
Ping ReduxNami TentouFeb 25, 2021Unreleased
Planet Coaster: Console EditionFrontier DevelopmentsNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Poker ClubRipstoneNov 20, 2020Nov 20, 2020
Praey for the GodsNo Matter Studios20212021
PragmataCapcomTBATBA
Psikyo Shooting CollectionCity ConnectionTBATBA
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2SegaDec 8, 2020Dec 8, 2020
Quantum ErrorTeamKill MediaTBATBA
Ratchet & Clank: Rift ApartSony Interactive EntertainmentJun 11, 2021Jun 11, 2021
Read Only Memories: NeurodiverMidBossQ1 2022Q1 2022
RecompilePhigamesTBATBA
RelayerKadokawa Games20212021
Renzo RacerJoindotsJan 25, 2021Jan 25, 2021
Resident Evil VillageCapcomMay 7, 2021May 7, 2021
ReturnalSony Interactive EntertainmentApr 30, 2021Apr 30, 2021
Ride 4MilestoneJan 21, 2021Jan 21, 2021
Riders RepublicUbisoft20212021
RiMS RacingNaconAug 19, 2021Aug 19, 2021
Rise of the SlimePlaystackMay 28, 2021May 28, 2021
Rogue CompanyHi-Rez StudiosMar 30, 2021Mar 30, 2021
Romancelvania: BATchelor’s CurseDeep End Games20212021
Roots of PachaCrytivo20212021
Ruined King: A League of Legends StoryRiot Forge20212021
RuinverseKemcoApr 1, 2021Apr 1, 2021
Sackboy: A Big AdventureSony Interactive EntertainmentNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Saints Row: The Third RemasteredDeep SilverMay 25, 2021May 25, 2021
Salt and SacrificeSka Studios20222022
SeasonScavengers studioTBATBA
Shakedown: HawaiiVblank EntertainmentDec 15, 2020Dec 15, 2020
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter OneFrogwares20212021
Shing!Mass CreationMar 18, 2021Mar 18, 2021
SifuSloclap20212021
Sinfeld RemasteredRareBird GamesTBATBA
Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2CI GamesQ4 2021Q4 2021
Solar AshAnnapurna Interactive20212021
Untitled Sonic the Hedgehog gameSega20222022
SpacelordsMercurySteamNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
Spirit of the North: Enhanced EditionMerge GamesNov 26, 2020Nov 26, 2020
Star Wars Jedi: Fallen OrderElectronic Arts20212021
SteelrisingNaconTBATBA
The Stone of MadnessMerge GamesTBATBA
StoneflyMWM InteractiveJun 1, 2021Jun 1, 2021
StrayAnnapurna Interactive20212021
SubnauticaUnknown Worlds EntertainmentGearbox PublishingMay 14, 2021May 14, 2021
Subnautica: Below ZeroUnknown Worlds EntertainmentBandai Namco EntertainmentMay 14, 2021May 14, 2021
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice LeagueWB Games20222022
Sumatra: Fate of YandiRatalaika GamesMar 18, 2021Mar 18, 2021
Super Animal RoyaleModus Games20212021
Sword of the NecromancerJanduSoftTBATBA
Tales of AriseBandai Namco EntertainmentSep 10, 2021Sep 10, 2021
TemtemHumble GamesDec 8, 2020Dec 8, 2020
Terminator: Resistance EnhancedReef EntertainmentApr 30, 2021Apr 30, 2021
Tesla Force10tonsNov 24, 2020Nov 24, 2020
Tesla vs Lovecraft10tonsDec 4, 2020Dec 4, 2020
Test Drive Unlimited Solar CrownNaconTBATBA
Tin HeartsWired ProductionsTBATBA
Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands2K20222022
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six ExtractionUbisoft20212021
Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six SiegeUbisoftDec 1, 2020Dec 1, 2020
Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2ActivisionMar 26, 2021Mar 26, 2021
Tormented SoulsPQube20212021
Tribes of MidgardGearbox PublishingJul 27, 2021Jul 27, 2021
TrifoxBig Sugar20222022
Twin Robots: Ultimate EditionRatalaika GamesDec 7, 2020Dec 7, 2020
Two Point CampusSega20222022
Ultimate Fishing Simulator 2Ultimate Games20212021
Utawarerumono: Zan 2AquaplusTBATBA
Undead Horde10tonsNov 12, 2020Nov 12, 2020
Unknown 9: AwakeningReflector Entertainment20212021
Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2Paradox Interactive20212021
Vampire: The Masquerade – SwansongNacon20212021
VigorBohemia Interactive20212021
Void Terrarium PlusNippon Ichi SoftwareMay 18, 2021May 21, 2021
Watch Dogs: LegionUbisoftNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
WarframeDigital ExtremesNov 26, 2020Nov 26, 2020
Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & TeefRogueside20222022
Warhammer: ChaosbaneBigben InteractiveNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
War HospitalMovie Games20222022
War MongrelsAll in! Games20212021
War ThunderGaijin EntertainmentNov 17, 2020Nov 17, 2020
Werewolf: The Apocalypse – EarthbloodNaconFeb 4, 2021Feb 4, 2021
The Witcher 3: Wild HuntCD ProjektQ3/Q4 2021Q3/Q4 2021
World of Warships: LegendsWargamingApr 26, 2021Apr 26, 2021
Worms RumbleTeam17Dec 1, 2020Dec 1, 2020
WRC 9NaconNov 12, 2020Nov 19, 2020
WRC 10NaconSep 2, 2021Sep 2, 2021
WreckfestTHQ NordicJun 1, 2021Jun 1, 2021
WWE 2K222KTBATBA
Yakuza: Like a DragonSegaMar 2, 2021Mar 2, 2021
YuoniChorus WorldwideAug 19, 2021Aug 19, 2021
Yurukill: The Calumniation GameIzanagi Games  
All The Best PS5 Games Coming In 2021 and 2022

Powered by Social Snap