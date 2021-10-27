Can Fortnite Be Played Offline?

Fortnite remains amongst the world’s most popular video games with a thriving online community – but can it still be played when there’s no internet access? Let’s find out…

Fortnite is a “Battle Royale” survival game in which 100 people land on the island and compete to be the last player, duo, trio or squad remaining in player vs player combat.

Players skydive down to an island, where they have nothing but their harvesting tool and must scavenge for weaponry on the ground, within chests, or dropped from the sky strapped to hot air balloons.

The storm progressively closes in phases throughout each game, which normally lasts roughly 22 minutes if you’re the last team or player standing. Each phase deals larger amounts of damage while simultaneously forcing people closer together.

Save

Fortnite wasn’t the first game of the “Battle Royale” genre, and it wasn’t the last, either, however it is indisputably the most popular of all time. There is still a huge player base to squad up with, whether that’s friends or random fills, but is it possible to play any solo game modes when you can’t connect to the internet?

Can I Play Fortnite Offline?

Unfortunately, there are no offline modes available to play in Fortnite right now; however, this does not rule out the possibility that this highly sought-after concept could become a reality in the future.

There are a variety of reasons that players may want the option to be able to play Fortnite offline. First, in instances where the player cannot get online, whether that’s during a broadband outage, while out and about on a mobile device, or if that potential player simply does not have broadband for whatever reason.

Having an offline mode would also be great for practising against A.I. “bots”, which are already a feature in the online game. This would enable players to test new manoeuvers, trial new guns and explore new areas of the map, without having to simultaneously skirmish with “sweaty” players. Casual players don’t mind fighting bots – they still get that hit of dopamine.

Another benefit of having an offline option, even for those that have an internet connection, would be to have a more stable connection during LAN events and tournaments. With having a lower ping than your enemies providing such a great advantage on Fortnite, this would create a stable, level playing field, especially when there’s money on the line.

What Platforms Can I Play Fortnite On?

As long as you have an internet connection, there are a number of platforms that Fortnite can be played on. As well as playing on a particular platform, you can play with and against players from other platforms as well.

This was the dream for many youngsters growing up, especially for those of my generation. You’d get a PlayStation 3 for Christmas then return to school to find out your best friend has been gifted an Xbox 360. So, even though you both had Fifa or Call Of Duty, you were not able to play together.

Epic Games, Fortnite’s developers, pioneered cross-platform play, which only contributed to the games immense success. Now, many other games have followed suit and created a new era for online multiplayer games.

So, as long as you have an internet connection and one of the following computers, consoles or devices, you can play Fortnite with any of your friends, family or colleagues, regardless of their chosen (or gifted) platform:

What Are The Minimum PC Spec Requirements For Fortnite?

Like with most other games, there are some minimum PC and Mac specification requirements to be able to run Fortnite at a playable quality. If your computer doesn’t meet these requirements, you may not have a smooth, and certainly not an enjoyable experience with the game.

Here are the minimum computer specs that Epic Games themselves have set for playing Fortnite: Battle Royale or Fortnite: Save The World:

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 960, AMD R9 280, or equivalent DX11 GPU or equivalent AMD GPU on Mac

Video Memory: 2 GB VRAM or higher

Processor: Core i5-7300U 3.5 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

OS: Windows 7/8/10 64-bit or Mac OS Mojave 10.14.6

The developers have also laid out a set of recommended specifications which are as follows:

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1080, AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT, or equivalent GPU

Video Memory: 4 GB VRAM or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x, or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM or higher

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

If you’re a true gaming enthusiast and/or you stream the game or make video content, Epic Games have also listed the minimum specs for being able to run the game on its highest “Epic” settings. These specs are as follows:

Video Card: Nvidia GTX 1080 or equivalent GPU

Video Memory: 4 GB VRAM or higher

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 7 3700x or equivalent

Memory: 16 GB RAM or higher

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Best Alternative Offline Games

If you’re specifically looking for a game that can be played offline, there are a number of very popular titles out there that support offline play. Here are a few of our favourites:

Rocket League – acquired by Epic Games in 2019, Rocket League is a sport in which two players or teams compete to strike a ball into their opponent’s goal and collect points over the course of a match using rocket-powered vehicles. The game, just like Fortnite, has single-player and multiplayer modes that may be experienced locally or online, as well as cross-platform play between PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Windows. Minecraft – a video game developed by Mojang in which users build and destroy various types of blocks in a series of 3D biomes and environments. Players can either play on Survival Mode or Creative Mode. Survival Mode players are required to gather their own food and building materials. They also interact with moving animals and block-shaped hordes. Players in Creative are provided materials and do not need to eat in order to survive. They can also instantly break any block type. Assassin’s Creed (any) – Assassin’s Creed, which has a number of titles in its series, is a sandbox-style action-adventure-stealth game created by Ubisoft Montreal that revolves around the use of a device known as the “Animus” that enables its user to experience the genetic memories of his or her ancestors, with the protagonist, Desmond Miles, as the main protagonist.

Save Jake is a professional copywriter, journalist, and life-long fan of technology. He covers news and user guides for KnowYourMobile.