Best PS5 Accessories For Hardcore Gamers: Our #1 Picks…

A selection of some of the best PS5 accessories you can buy right now, covering off headsets, external storage, charging stations, and remote controls…

The PS5 represents a big step forwards in console gaming, bringing a completely redesigned console, a redesigned controller, and plenty of improvements under the hood.

If you’re a serious gamer, however, there are a wealth of PS5 accessories available. And while you don’t need all of them to take advantage of the new console, owning a few will definitely improve your gaming experiences.

Here’s a list of our current, favorite accessories for the PS5…

Pulse 3D Wireless Headset

Best Price | Amazon – $99.99

One must-have for hardcore PlayStation gamers is a Pulse 3D Wireless Headset, this has a 12-hour battery life to withstand even the longest of gaming sessions and it is compatible with PS5s 3D audio.

This is perfect in ensuring you hear every last thing in a video game, this includes that person running behind you in your favourite First Person Shooter or this could mean the in-game music at the highest quality in your favourite RPG.

No matter what you’re using it for, the Pulse 3D Wireless Headset is one amazing accessory that you must have to make your PlayStation setup the best.

DualSense Charging Station

Best Price | Amazon – $49.00

Another great idea to include on a PS5 setup is the DualSense Charging Station, this is ideal for a clean look to the setup with fewer wires flying about making a mess.

Not only does this make for a slicker look to the setup, but it removes any hazards such as tripping over wires or causing damage to the setup.

To pair with the Charging Station, the PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller is a must-have, it is the most precise and adaptive PlayStation controller yet.

It has adaptive triggers and both motion and touch controls, the only weak sides are that it is quite bulky but when accompanied by the DualSense Charging Station, it blends in and looks great with the setup.

PS5 Media Remote

Best Price | Amazon – $38

For when you’re done with a long gaming session, you often want to kick back and relax with your favourite TV show, right?

Well, a great way to do this is with the PS5 Media Remote, this means that you’re not messing about trying to use the PlayStation controller to navigate things such as Netflix or YouTube.

It is a small, sleek and clean addition to the setup, and it will most certainly help when trying to relax.

SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless – Another PS5 Headset Option

Best Price | SteelSeries – $149

Another choice for a headset, is the SteelSeries Arctis 7P Wireless, for gamers that spend a long time on their consoles, it is ideal with its 24-hour battery life.

It is designed for PS5 but if you decide that console is not your thing, then it is also compatible with PS4, Switch and PC so that it never goes to waste. It is a comfortable fit and attractive addition to your setup.

WD 4TB Game Drive

Best Price | WD Store – $71

Nowadays, game files are extremely large and it is easy to fill up the hard drive on your console, one way to counteract this is with an external hard drive.

One being the WD 4TB Game Drive, this will store all of your high-storage games and keep them safe. This is a super simple, plug and play device, it uses the normal USB 3.0 port to transfer games and data.

KontrolFreek Thumbsticks

Best Price | Amazon – $14.99

Many people want different types of thumbsticks, this is why KontrolFreek made their own, these work on the DualSense PlayStation controller and they help you stay in the game and extend the lifespan of your controller.

Sony PS5 HD Camera

Best Price | Amazon – $59

Now that PlayStation 5 supports VR, the Sony PS5 HD Camera is a must-have, not only is it great for VR but if you’re communicating with friends using a face cam, it is ideal.

In recent times due to COVID-19, many people have been communicating online, therefore something like this is ideal in times like these, especially with its background removal technology and high-resolution image.

KontrolFreek 3.6m USB Gaming Cable

Best Price | Amazon – $19.99

Many people have their consoles a long way from them, for example across the room near their TV, one great thing is to utilize the USB port on your console to do things such as charge your phone.

Thanks to KontrolFreek, you can do this with their 3.6m USB gaming charger cable.

