Are PS5 Controllers Compatible With The PS4?

There are several reasons why you may be wondering if your PS5 controller will work on your PS4 and we’re here to provide you with answers.

The DualSense Controller for the PlayStation 5 is a popular controller among those who have managed to get their hands on the limited-edition system.

While reports of joystick drift are becoming more widespread, the overall positive response to the DualSense outweighs the negative feedback. Due to this, some players have purchased the DualSense controller on its own, intending to use it for PC gaming even if they do not own a PlayStation 5.

There are other circumstances where the compatibility of a PS5 controller and a PS4 console would be handy, too, such as still wanting to play certain games or access game saves on your PS4 even after upgrading to the PS5, or simply just needing an additional controller when a friend comes round.

So, can a PlayStation 5 controller be used to control the PlayStation 4, or not?

Can I Use A PS5 Controller On My PS4?

Unfortunately, the PlayStation 5 controller is not technically compatible with the PlayStation 4 console, however there is a simple workaround if you have a PC that involves using the Remote Play app.

Smart usage of the PlayStation Remote Play programme is used as a workaround. A PC or laptop to act as a middleman is also required, as well as a USB cable to connect the PS5 controller to the PC. Luckily, the cord that comes with the controller will function perfectly.

When you want to play on your PS4 using the PS5 DualSense controller, the Remote Play software on the PC acting as the intermediary should be started. To connect the PC to the PS4 console, you’ll just need to follow a few simple in-app instructions.

The PS4 may then be remotely controlled using the PS5 DualSense controller hooked into the PC via USB once the link is established. This method may be used to play any PS4 game that the user has. Disc-based games will, of course, need to be physically put into the system.

Are There Any Drawbacks To Using The Remote Play Method?

There are a few things to keep in mind when using this technique, though. To eliminate any input latency between the PC and PS4 console, you’ll need a high-speed Internet connection.

Another disadvantage is that when playing PS4 games, the DualSense controller’s entire set of capabilities is unavailable. Only current-gen PS5 games make use of the gamepad’s adjustable triggers and haptic feedback.

However, PlayStation players may utilise the Remote Play technique to use their trendy new controller and get more battery life than they would with a PS4 controller by using this workaround option.

Sony DualSense Controller Review

If you’re thinking about buying a PlayStation 5 in the near future or even just the DualSense controller to use on PC or Remote Play, here’s a quick review of the controller so that you will know exactly what to expect from it:

DualSense Shape, Size And Aesthetics

The DualSense has a reasonably comparable design to the DualShock 4, but it incorporates some significant adjustments to the equation, both major and minor.

Though the appearance hasn’t altered much – 6.25 x 4.22 x 2.47 inches (WDH) against 6.22 x 3.94 x 2.44 for the DualShock 4 – it now features lengthier, bulkier grips that rest better in your hands since there’s more controller to hold.

It weighs 282 grams, which is much more than the DualShock 4’s 215 grams. However, that weight is well-balanced, resulting in a more pleasant feel and gaming experience.

The PS4 light bar has been abolished, and the micro-USB charging connector has been substituted with a USB-C port that can charge quickly and is bidirectional for simpler plug insertion.

The battery life isn’t much greater than the DualShock controller on the PS4, but you’ll be able to play for 10+ hours before needing to tether yourself to the console.

DualSense Features

The DualSense is Sony‘s greatest controller to date, regardless of the additional features. Its bigger chassis makes it more comfortable to handle for lengthy periods of time. Its buttons have a more gratifying push and are more tactile.

Even though the textured grip is little, it is sufficient to keep your hands in place even when they become sweaty. Even if it couldn’t accomplish anything new, it would be a significant improvement.

But, of course, it also does a bunch of new and astounding feats. As previously mentioned, the new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger resistance combine to provide the DualSense with a physical reaction that can be used in a variety of ways.

Astro’s Playroom, which acts as a demo exhibit for DualSense’s features, demonstrates a variety of ways in which haptics and adaptive triggers may be utilised to enhance immersion and deliver natural feedback in games.

In almost any setting you find yourself in, the haptic feedback will make you feel as if you’re truly there, with greater sensation when objects become closer and louder, as well as left and right panning to give you an excellent sense of direction.

It’s no longer merely a case of vibrating in the presence of gunfire; it’s considerably more complex.

DualSense Audio Capabilities

In principle, the microphone is an excellent equaliser since it ensures that every DualSense-equipped PS5 player has access to one. In actuality, the built-in mic suffices in an emergency but is no substitute for a decent headset.

The mic can effectively pick up up your voice without bringing the controller close to your face, which is fantastic, but it can also pick up any background sounds.

The major issue, though, is that while utilising the controller mic, incoming conversation audio from other players is routed through the DualSense’s internal speaker. It can be difficult to hear teammates above the game noise, even though the microphone can comfortably hear the user.

When your spouse vacuums over your headset cord (I know, I should go wireless), this speaker/microphone is a good backup option, but most reasonably priced headsets will still be your preference.

