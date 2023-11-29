Ultra Mobile Review: Is It Worth Switching To In 2023?

11/29/23 • 7 min read

Pin

Powered by T-Mobile and offering free international calling to 80 countries, Ultra Mobile has a lot going for it. But does it all add up in practice? Lets dig in and find out …

Key Takeaways If cheap monthly data costs and international calling are two of your biggest wants/needs, Ultra Mobile is well worth a look. It has some of the fastest 4G and 5G speeds on the market. free calling to 90 international destinations, and a range of plans to suit every kind of user – from low-volume users right up to professionals. Target Audience : Ideal for those who require international calling and texting features.

: Ideal for those who require international calling and texting features. Plan Options : Ranges from bare-bones to fairly generous, with data allowances from 250MB to 40GB.

: Ranges from bare-bones to fairly generous, with data allowances from 250MB to 40GB. Comparison : Stands its ground in some aspects against major providers but could fall short if international features are not a priority.

: Stands its ground in some aspects against major providers but could fall short if international features are not a priority. Speed & Coverage : Operates on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, offering reliable speed but with occasional throttling.

: Operates on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, offering reliable speed but with occasional throttling. Handset Choices: Limited but includes the latest models from top manufacturers.

Ultra Mobile sets itself apart with a signature feature: every plan comes with free talk and text to over 90 countries. In the crowded space of prepaid carriers, it’s a unique value proposition, especially if international communication is vital to you. Also, free Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspot features sweeten the deal further.

Who Should Consider Ultra Mobile?

Pin

If you often find yourself communicating with people in different parts of the world, this carrier fits the bill. On the other hand, if international communication isn’t a priority for you, you might find better unlimited plans elsewhere.

Breaking Down Ultra Mobile’s Plans There are essentially three plans to consider. Let’s break them down one by one. Ultra Mobile Talk & Text Plan : For the International Communicator: This plan offers only 250MB of monthly data, which is just a fraction of what you’d typically use. It’s best suited for people who mainly use their phones for international calls and texts, not for browsing or streaming.

: For the International Communicator: This plan offers only 250MB of monthly data, which is just a fraction of what you’d typically use. It’s best suited for people who mainly use their phones for international calls and texts, not for browsing or streaming. Ultra Mobile 3GB Plan : The Middle-of-the-Road Option: If you’re stuck between choosing the basic plan and wanting more, the 3GB plan could be for you. It offers eight times the amount of data compared to the basic plan. While 3GB isn’t lavish, it provides enough room for moderate internet usage like GPS or quick Google searches.

: The Middle-of-the-Road Option: If you’re stuck between choosing the basic plan and wanting more, the 3GB plan could be for you. It offers eight times the amount of data compared to the basic plan. While 3GB isn’t lavish, it provides enough room for moderate internet usage like GPS or quick Google searches. Ultra Mobile Unlimited Plan : A Somewhat ‘Unlimited’ Offering: While the unlimited plan sounds great, the term ‘unlimited’ is a bit of a stretch. In reality, you get 40GB of high-speed data which is more than enough. The plan is fairly priced if you factor in the international communication features. However, if you’re a heavy data user, you might be better off with other unlimited plans.

: A Somewhat ‘Unlimited’ Offering: While the unlimited plan sounds great, the term ‘unlimited’ is a bit of a stretch. In reality, you get 40GB of high-speed data which is more than enough. The plan is fairly priced if you factor in the international communication features. However, if you’re a heavy data user, you might be better off with other unlimited plans. Buy More Months, Save More Money: If you buy more months at a time, you’ll end up saving more monthly. So while our unlimited plan starts at $49 per month, it can potentially go down to $40 a month if you buy 12 months at a time VIEW LATEST PLANS

How Does Ultra Mobile Compare?

Ultra Mobile doesn’t exactly beat budget carriers like Mint Mobile in the price department. The prices are very competitive, so if you’re coming from Verizon or T-Mobile, the cost per month for its plans will definitely impress – you can get an unlimited plan for $49 per month.

On top of cheap data plans, Ultra Mobile does have another ace up its sleeve too.

It shines in international calling and texting features, with free calling to over 90+ countries world-wide. That’s a big deal if you’re someone who needs to make international calls frequently. And for businesses? It could be a game-changer.

Speed and Coverage: The T-Mobile Advantage

Pin

The Latest Stats

As of Q2 2023, T-Mobile, the network Ultra Mobile uses, has a median download speed of 164.76 Mbps and an upload speed of 12.16 Mbps. That’s a significant jump from the previous average speeds of 32.73 Mbps for downloads and 12.9 Mbps for uploads.

If you’re on Ultra Mobile, you’re tapping into these high speeds. Fast internet is no longer a luxury; it’s a necessity. And Ultra Mobile delivers on that front.

Caveats: The Downsides to Consider

Data Throttling

Yes, Ultra Mobile has impressive speeds. But there’s a catch. Data speeds can be throttled, especially in crowded areas. It’s not a constant issue, but it’s something to keep in mind.

Coverage Gaps

T-Mobile’s network is robust but not perfect. There are coverage gaps, mainly in rural areas. If you’re in a city, you’re golden. But in rural areas? Not so much.

Device Options with Ultra Mobile: What’s on the Table?

Pin

Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) or Finance a New One?

The Flexibility of Choice

Ultra Mobile gives you two options when it comes to devices. You can either bring your compatible old phone or finance a new one through them. This flexibility is great for those who are attached to their current phones or those looking to upgrade.

What’s Available?

If you’re thinking of financing a new phone through Ultra Mobile, know this: the range is limited. It’s not a deal-breaker, but it’s something to consider. You can pick up the latest iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models, however, and there’s also plenty of options for Samsung phones and Google’s Pixel series of smartphones too.

The selection is not as extensive as other carriers, though, so if you’re looking to BYOD you might want to buy the device first, get the exact phone you want, and then use Ultra Mobile for your data and calls/texts.

Is the Device Range a Deal-Breaker?

The limited device options might not be a huge issue for everyone. You have the latest flagships from Apple and Samsung covered but the vast majority of phones on offer from Ultra Mobile are cheaper, low-end smartphones from brands like Nokia, Motorola, and the like.

Google’s Pixel 8 series is missing but it does have most of its Pixel A series phones.

Again, the order of the day here appears to be value for money: cheaper phones and cheap data and calls. Plus, Ultra Mobile likely knows that most of its users will be bringing their own device when they switch from a larger, more expensive carrier.

Wrapping Up: Ultra Mobile Main USPs

Target Audience : Ideal for those who require international calling and texting features.

: Ideal for those who require international calling and texting features. Plan Options : Ranges from bare-bones to fairly generous, with data allowances from 250MB to 40GB.

: Ranges from bare-bones to fairly generous, with data allowances from 250MB to 40GB. Comparison : Stands its ground in some aspects against major providers but could fall short if international features are not a priority.

: Stands its ground in some aspects against major providers but could fall short if international features are not a priority. Speed & Coverage : Operates on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, offering reliable speed but with occasional throttling.

: Operates on T-Mobile’s infrastructure, offering reliable speed but with occasional throttling. Handset Choices: Limited but includes the latest models from top manufacturers.

Our Methodology To provide this comprehensive review, we: Conducted extensive research on Ultra Mobile’s plans, features, and pricing. Analyzed user feedback and compared the carrier’s offerings to its competitors. Reviewed network performance reports and conducted hands-on tests when possible. Evaluated the range of smartphones and devices offered by Ultra Mobile.