Ultra Mobile International Calls: What You Need To Know…

11/29/23 • 4 min read

Pin

Ultra Mobile has one seriously cool advantage over most other carriers and MVNOs: free international calling to over 90 countries – here’s everything you need to know…

With Ultra Mobile International Calls, you get free unlimited calling to over 90 international destinations and text services to 190+ international destinations. And if that wasn’t enough to whet your whistle, keep this in mind:

While Ultra Mobile is an MVNO, it is powered by T-Mobile’s network which, in case you missed it, was recently rated as the fastest 5G network in the USA.

Add in the fact that Ultra Mobile’s plans come with zero strings attached and seriously attractive monthly prices, and it is easy to see why this carrier is starting to become very popular with users.

Ultra Mobile International Calls: What’s The Deal?

Plenty of MVNOs do cheap data, that’s kind of their whole deal. But none of them do free international calling.

And this is where Ultra Mobile really comes into its own. In fact, for specific types of users it could very quickly become the only option in town.

For instance, got family that live abroad? With Ultra Mobile, you’ll be able to call them for free. That is huge.

I have family and friends all over, so this feature really appeals to me. But before we get TOO carried away, let’s first unpack the details and see if Ultra Mobile’s free international calling actually stacks up…

What’s Included & How It Works

Affordability and Flexibility: Ultra Mobile emphasizes transparent pricing with no hidden fees or contracts, delivering true value to its customers. It offers International Calling Credits, providing flexibility for connecting with countries not included in the free calling list, ensuring that users can communicate without limitations.

Ultra Mobile emphasizes transparent pricing with no hidden fees or contracts, delivering true value to its customers. It offers International Calling Credits, providing flexibility for connecting with countries not included in the free calling list, ensuring that users can communicate without limitations. Prepaid Plans and Features: Ultra Mobile caters to diverse user needs, offering various prepaid plans including 250MB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, 15GB, or Unlimited data options. Users can leverage additional features like mobile hotspot, international roaming, Wi-Fi calling, and uTalk, enhancing the overall user experience.

Ultra Mobile caters to diverse user needs, offering various prepaid plans including 250MB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB, 15GB, or Unlimited data options. Users can leverage additional features like mobile hotspot, international roaming, Wi-Fi calling, and uTalk, enhancing the overall user experience. International Calling Credit: To add more value, customers can purchase International Calling Credit and receive a 25% bonus credit post-purchase. This means users paying $5, $10, or $20 can enjoy $6.25, $12.25, or $25 worth of credit respectively, allowing for more extensive international communication.

To add more value, customers can purchase International Calling Credit and receive a 25% bonus credit post-purchase. This means users paying $5, $10, or $20 can enjoy $6.25, $12.25, or $25 worth of credit respectively, allowing for more extensive international communication. Network and Reliability: Ultra Mobile’s services are fortified by T-Mobile’s network, guaranteeing fast and reliable service globally. This ensures clear and uninterrupted international calls, allowing users to communicate without any hindrances.

Ultra Mobile’s services are fortified by T-Mobile’s network, guaranteeing fast and reliable service globally. This ensures clear and uninterrupted international calls, allowing users to communicate without any hindrances. How It Works: Making international calls with Ultra Mobile is a breeze, involving a simple 3-step process: dial the exit code, the country code, and the number you wish to reach. It’s straightforward, ensuring that staying connected is hassle-free.

Accessibility and Support

Pin

Ultra Mobile is user-centric, offering immediate plan activation available with eSIM on select devices and providing comprehensive support for any queries or issues related to international calling.

All you have to do is choose a plan and wait for your activation codes to come through. Once you’ve got them, you’re off to the races.

Comparison with Competitors

Carrier Unlimited Calling Unlimited Text Ultra Mobile ✔️ ✔️ Cricket Wireless Pin Pin StraightTalk Pin Pin Tracfone Pin Pin Simple Mobile Pin Pin Boost Mobile Pin Pin Lyca Pin Pin

When stacked against competitors like Cricket Wireless, StraightTalk, Tracfone, Simple Mobile, Boost Mobile, and Lyca, Ultra Mobile is essentially in a league of its own with its free text and calling services.

By offering unlimited calling and texting to numerous international destinations included at no extra cost, Ultra Mobile has carved itself out a very attractive niche in the growing MVNO market.

What’s Included In Ultra Mobile’s Plans? Pin 🌐 Unlimited international calling with prepaid cell phone plans.

📱 Diverse data allowances on the T-Mobile 5G Network.

💰 Competitive pricing with plans ranging from $10/mo for 2GB to $49/mo for an unlimited plan.

📡 Free Wi-Fi calling and mobile hotspot included in all plans.

🌍 Free Unlimited Talk & Text available to over 80 international destinations.

🔄 Bring your own phone and select a plan that suits your needs with no contracts or commitments.

📞 Enhanced international calling and roaming options with features like uTalk and UpRoam.

🏠 Check service coverage and phone compatibility online and activate easily with a new or existing number.

🤝 Flexibility with no activation fees and a return policy in place.

💻 Manage plans and services online or via the Ultra Mobile app.

Bottom line? If you’re looking to cut your monthly phone bills in half and you want or plan to do a lot of international calling, Ultra Mobile is the only game in town right now – nothing else comes even remotely close for international calling.