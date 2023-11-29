Ultra Mobile Add-Ons: What You Need To Know…

11/29/23 • 3 min read

Key Takeaways Ultra Mobile offers a range of add-ons to enhance your mobile plan.

Add-ons include data, international calling, and roaming options, with varying price points.

Add-ons can be purchased online, by phone, or via SMS.

Data add-ons activate instantly and expire at the end of the current 30-day plan cycle.

Roaming credits roll over as long as your account remains active.

International calling credits are applied in real time and expire at the end of the current 30-day plan cycle.

Ultra Mobile offers flexible, no-contract mobile plans with a range of add-ons designed to enhance your mobile experience. Whether you need more 4G LTE data, international calling capabilities, or roaming options, Ultra Mobile has you covered.

In this article, we’ll dive into the details of these add-ons, their pricing, and how to purchase them, so you can make the most of your Ultra Mobile plan.

Understanding Ultra Mobile Add-Ons

Ultra Mobile’s add-ons come in various forms, catering to different needs and preferences. These add-ons are available at different price points, making it easy for you to choose the one that suits your requirements.

Here’s a breakdown of the key add-on categories: Data Add-Ons Types : DATA

: DATA Price Options : $7.50, $10, $20

: $7.50, $10, $20 Real-Time Activation : Data add-ons are applied instantly after purchase.

: Data add-ons are applied instantly after purchase. Checking Data Balance : You can check your data balance by texting DATA to 6700.

: You can check your data balance by texting DATA to 6700. Expiration : Data add-ons do not roll over and expire at the end of the current 30-day plan cycle.

: Data add-ons do not roll over and expire at the end of the current 30-day plan cycle. Limitation: Customers can only purchase another data add-on of the same amount after using up to 95% of the existing bolt-on. Roaming Add-Ons Types : INTL ROAMING

: INTL ROAMING Price Options : Varies

: Varies Real-Time Activation : Roaming credits are also applied in real time.

: Roaming credits are also applied in real time. Additional Credit : You can purchase additional roaming credit by texting UPROAM to 6700.

: You can purchase additional roaming credit by texting UPROAM to 6700. Checking Credit Balance : You can check your roaming credit balance by texting ROAM to 6700.

: You can check your roaming credit balance by texting ROAM to 6700. Rollover: Roaming credits do roll over from month to month as long as your account is active. International Calling Add-Ons Types : INTL CREDIT

: INTL CREDIT Price Options : Varies

: Varies Real-Time Activation : International calling credits are applied instantly.

: International calling credits are applied instantly. Additional Credit : You can purchase additional international calling credits by texting UPINTL to 6700.

: You can purchase additional international calling credits by texting UPINTL to 6700. Checking Credit Balance : Check your international calling credit balance by texting BAL to 6700.

: Check your international calling credit balance by texting BAL to 6700. Expiration: International calling add-ons do not roll over and expire at the end of the current 30-day plan cycle.

How to Get Ultra Mobile Add-Ons

Getting Ultra Mobile add-ons is a breeze. You have three convenient options to choose from:

Online: Log in to your Ultra Mobile account and add the desired add-ons to your plan. It’s a hassle-free way to customize your mobile experience. Phone: Simply call the CARE number at 1.888.777.0446, and a friendly Ultra Mobile representative will assist you in adding the add-ons you need. SMS: For quick and easy access, you can text the appropriate keyword to 6700 to purchase or check the balance of your add-ons. The keywords include DATA, UPROAM (for roaming credit), UPINTL (for international calling credit), and BAL (for checking credit balance).

With Ultra Mobile’s flexible add-ons, you can tailor your mobile plan to suit your unique needs. Whether it’s staying connected while traveling or ensuring you have enough data for your favorite apps, Ultra Mobile has you covered. Maximize your plan today with Ultra Mobile’s convenient and affordable add-ons.