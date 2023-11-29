How Good Is Ultra Mobile Customer Service: An Insider Look

11/29/23 • 5 min read

Ultra Mobile is an MVNO that offers cheap data plans and free calls to 90+ countries – a huge USP for some users. But how good is its customer service? We took a deep dive into customer reviews and experiences to give you an insider look.

We also compared Ultra Mobile’s customer service with other carriers like Mint Mobile and Verizon for a comprehensive view.

Here’s what you need to know…

Ultra Mobile Customer Service: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly Pin The Good: Some users have praised Ultra Mobile for its global roaming experience. They found the service stable and the pricing simple.

Around 25% of Ultra Mobile's 1226 reviews on TrustPilot are five-stars, the highest grade you can get. I have also used Ultra Mobile personally, for the purpose of our review, and in my experience, contacting and speaking with a customer service agent was comparable to both Verizon and T-Mobile. It's not perfect and there's plenty of waiting around and selecting options. But once you're through to an operator, they were always very cordial and helpful. In this respect, I have no complaints about Ultra Mobile's customer service. Is it perfect? No. But it is decent enough and more than comparable to what you get elsewhere. Seriously, browse any carrier on TrustPilot and you'll see a trend: none of them, with the exclusion of Mint Mobile, have good ratings. Here's some snippets from TrustPilot to give you an idea of what people liked about Ultra Mobile: Guys, Do you would to get simple pricing, great service, stable connection for phone global roaming experience? that's simple, just use ultramobile. I was have good use experience for this with ultramobile, recommended for you. I can see that there are a number of reviews questioning the service of this company which I can't comment on. What I can say is that we purchased this pre paid no contract SIM card from Target since the two phones we brought were having connectivity issues due to being outside of the UK/EU. In addition the coSTS were astronomical when using data therefore needed a stateside solution. We purchased a $36 dollar card which gave us 15gb of data plus unlimited local calls which was perfect for our situation. The set up was really easy with only name,email and local zip code required. After completing we downloaded the app which meant we could monitor the use of our data especially with google maps however that was quite low. All in all this was a perfect solution for a short period and would recommend to other travellers requiring connectivity… Had no issues – bought the SIM at the airport actiavted it myself and we were able to use it with no trouble while we were on vacation in Los Angeles. The data worked fine for google Maps and whatsapp – which was mainly what we needed it for, and I loved the fact i was able to call back home to the UK both on my mums home phone and cell phone at no extra cost. lol it costs me more to call her cell phone when im in London!! definitely recommend.

How Does Ultra Mobile Compare to Other Carriers?

Mint Mobile

Mint Mobile generally receives better customer service reviews compared to Ultra Mobile. They offer similar budget-friendly plans but with a more reliable customer service experience.

Verizon

You’d think that Verizon, being a more premium service, would have much better customer ratings than MVNO networks like Mint Mobile or Ultra Mobile. But this is not the case. Verizon’s TrustPilot rating is 1.2 with over 90% of the 4000+ reviews coming in with 1 star. Here’s an example of a typical review from Verizon’s TrustPilot page:

I have been with Verizon over 15 years and I have been having so many problems with them over the past few years. I can never talk to a human and all they do is force us to chat. They keep disconnecting my lines when I have arrangements it’s only one month bills so it’s like they are just trying to give bad service. I hate to leave but I am getting sick of VERIZON’S LACK OF CARE FOR THEIR CUSTOMERS. They will get theirs in the end because they are not taking personal care of their customers anymore. They have gave the stupid company up to the robots and computers and I personally am sick of it.

Key Takeaways Ultra Mobile’s customer service has room for improvement. If customer service is a priority, you might want to consider other options like Mint Mobile Always read reviews and do your research before choosing a mobile carrier. Questions to Ponder Is customer service a deal-breaker for you when choosing a mobile carrier? How much are you willing to compromise on customer service for a cheaper plan? Do you think Ultra Mobile can improve its customer service, or is it too late?