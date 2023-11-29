How Fast Is Ultra Mobile Data? Real-World Tests

11/29/23 • 4 min read

Ultra Mobile is an MVNO carrier that is powered by T-Mobile’s network, so it should have pretty fast mobile data. But does it? Let’s investigate…

When it comes to cutting costs on your monthly phone bills, switching to an MVNO carrier like Ultra Mobile is one of the quickest and simplest ways to save some cash.

MVNO carriers don’t have the same sort of costs as proper carriers, things like network maintenance, R&D, and engineers, so they can price their data packages for a lot less – usually like 40% to 50% cheaper.

But are MVNO carriers as fast when it comes to mobile data as, say, their big box carrier siblings? Let’s unpack this today and find out whether Ultra Mobile, a T-Mobile-powered MVNO, is as fast as the carrier it piggybacks off…

Ultra Mobile Data Speeds – 4G and 5G Tests

Let’s cut to the chase: T-Mobile has the fastest 5G network in the USA. Pound for pound, its coverage and overall speeds run rings around Verizon and AT&T’s – the data does not lie.

And this is good news for Ultra Mobile subscribers because Ultra Mobile runs on T-Mobile’s network which ensures its users get access to some of the fastest 4G and 5G speeds in the United States.

With our speed tests, Ultra Mobile scored the following results: 93,29 Mbps (download), 30 Mbps (upload), and a ping time of 120.03 milliseconds. Not too shabby, right?

And for comparison’s sake, here’s how Verizon’s network scored on the same test: 80Mbps (download), 28 Mbps (upload), and ping time of 119.04 milliseconds. And remember: you’ll pay around 50% more for a plan with Verizon too.

Why Mobile Data Speeds Matter

The way people access the internet has changed massively in a very short space of time. More and more people are solely using their phones to access content and media online. And with Gen Z, this trend is getting more and more pronounced.

Things like high-resolution video content via platforms like Netflix, Amazon, Disney+ and Apple TV+ chew up massive amounts of data and, therefore, require fast mobile data connections (like 5G) to run optimally when you’re out and about.

5G is now a thing. The technology behind it has come on massively in the space of just a few short years. Download speeds have grown impressively, thanks to new modem tech from Qualcomm and investment by carriers in their respective infrastructure.

According to the latest stats, around 50% of the US population now accesses 5G data on a daily basis – it has more or less supplanted 4G. And with T-Mobile, its coverage is massive, covering most of the united states, so accessing 5G is no problem on Ultra Mobile.

Things To Keep In Mind

Why does it have these settings? If you’re running a 3GB plan and you don’t want to go over your data allowance, switching to Optimized or Super Saver will ensure your data consumption is slowed down and you’ll consume less as you get towards the end of your monthly allowance.

If you’re on one of Ultra Mobile’s Unlimited Plans, you can just select Full Speed and leave it as is. The settings are designed to help users manage and conserve their mobile data. On Unlimited Plans, you get all the data you want without any monthly allowances.

