Can I Port My Old Number To Ultra Mobile? Yes – Here’s How

11/29/23 • 3 min read

Key Takeaways Transferring your existing phone number to Ultra Mobile is a straightforward process.

Gather your account number, PIN code, and billing zip code from your current carrier to initiate the transfer.

The transfer typically takes up to 24 hours, with most numbers fully activated within 8 hours. Landline to mobile ports may take up to 10 business days.

For assistance, contact Ultra Mobile’s customer service at 1.888.777.0446 or use the live chat feature on their website.

If you’re considering switching to Ultra Mobile but don’t want to part with your existing phone number, worry not. Ultra Mobile makes it easy for you to transfer your current number from your current carrier.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through the simple steps of the Ultra Mobile number porting process.

How to Transfer Your Number

To authorize the release of your phone number to Ultra Mobile, you’ll need to gather some essential information from your current carrier.

Here’s what you’ll need:

Account Number: Your account number is a crucial piece of information. You can typically find it on your billing statement. If it’s not there, you can obtain it by reaching out to your current provider’s customer service department. PIN Code: Your corresponding PIN code is essential for the transfer. This code helps verify your identity and ensures a secure transfer. Billing Zip Code: You’ll also need your billing zip code, which is associated with your current carrier’s account.

The Porting Process

Once you have the required information, you’re ready to initiate the number transfer.

Here’s what you can expect during the process:

Timing: Phone number transfers usually take up to 24 hours to complete. However, in most cases, your transferred number will be fully activated within just 8 hours. This means you won’t have to wait long to start using your new Ultra Mobile service with your trusted phone number.

Need Assistance?

If you find yourself needing assistance or have questions about the number porting process, Ultra Mobile’s customer service team is here to help. You can reach them at 1.888.777.0446 or chat with them directly on the Ultra Mobile website.

In summary, when it comes to switching to Ultra Mobile, you don’t have to say goodbye to your trusted phone number. Follow these steps, and you’ll be enjoying Ultra Mobile’s services with your familiar number in no time.