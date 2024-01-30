PAYG vs Monthly Plan: What’s The Best Option w/ Tello?

01/30/24 • 10 min read

Are you considering Tello Mobile for your cell phone service? Great choice! Now, let’s figure out what’s best for you: their pay as you go (PAYG) plan or a more traditional plan. It’s all about matching your phone habits and budget.

If you’re the kind of person who only reaches for your phone occasionally or can’t predict when you’ll need it, the PAYG plan could be your sweet spot. Starting at just $5 a month for 1GB of data, it’s a steal! You pay only for what you use after that. It’s like having a plan that adapts to you.

But hey, if you’re always on your phone, scrolling, streaming, or chatting, a traditional plan might be more up your alley. Starting from $6 per month for 2GB, these plans are tailor-made for the heavy hitters.

Plus, you can always add more data or minutes without breaking a sweat.

So, what’s it going to be? A flexible PAYG plan for the low-key user in you, or a traditional plan for when you’re living your life online? With Tello’s wallet-friendly prices and customizable options, you’re in the driver’s seat to pick a plan that’s as unique as you are.

Let’s unpack all the current options right now at Tello Mobile, when it comes to PAYG and monthly plans.

Understanding Tello Mobile’s Service Options

Plan Type Minutes Data Text Price/Month Additional Features Build Your Own Custom Custom Unlimited $5 (min.) + data cost Choose any mix of minutes, data, and unlimited text Economy Unlimited 1 GB Unlimited $9 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling Value Unlimited 2 GB Unlimited $10 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling Smart Unlimited 5 GB Unlimited $14 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited $25 Free Hotspot & Wi-Fi Calling, International Calls to 60+ Countries Family Plans Varies Varies Unlimited $5/line (min.) Separate lines for each family member, each with customizable plans For Grandparents 500 1 GB Unlimited $8 Ideal for light phone users For Teens 300 5 GB Unlimited $12 Moderate data and talk for everyday use For Students Unlimited 10 GB Unlimited $19 Great for data-hungry students For Parents Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited $25 Full coverage for unlimited talk, text, and data

As you can see in the table, Tello’s plans and bundles are pretty comprehensive. Everyone is covered, even your grandparents.

But if you need some additional help finding the right one below, here’s my expert analysis on everything contained inside the table. The Minimalist – ‘Build Your Own’ Plan: Ideal for users who prefer a minimalist approach to mobile usage. With a base price of $5 plus the cost of chosen data, this plan allows for a custom mix of minutes, data, and unlimited text. It suits those who have specific, low usage patterns or want to control their mobile expenses closely.

Ideal for users who prefer a minimalist approach to mobile usage. With a base price of $5 plus the cost of chosen data, this plan allows for a custom mix of minutes, data, and unlimited text. It suits those who have specific, low usage patterns or want to control their mobile expenses closely. The Economical User – ‘Economy’ Plan: At $9, offering unlimited minutes and texts with 1 GB of data, this plan is perfect for budget-conscious users. The free hotspot and Wi-Fi calling features make it a great deal for individuals who primarily use their phones for basic communication and occasional internet access.

At $9, offering unlimited minutes and texts with 1 GB of data, this plan is perfect for budget-conscious users. The free hotspot and Wi-Fi calling features make it a great deal for individuals who primarily use their phones for basic communication and occasional internet access. The Standard User – ‘Value’ Plan: Priced at $10, this plan steps up to 2 GB of data while maintaining unlimited minutes and texts. It’s tailored for everyday users who balance between regular calls, texts, and moderate internet use, providing a balanced mix of features at an affordable price.

Priced at $10, this plan steps up to 2 GB of data while maintaining unlimited minutes and texts. It’s tailored for everyday users who balance between regular calls, texts, and moderate internet use, providing a balanced mix of features at an affordable price. The Connected User – ‘Smart’ Plan: With 5 GB of data for $14, this plan caters to users who are more engaged in online activities but still conscious of their data usage. It’s ideal for those who frequently browse, stream, and use social media.

With 5 GB of data for $14, this plan caters to users who are more engaged in online activities but still conscious of their data usage. It’s ideal for those who frequently browse, stream, and use social media. The Power User – ‘Unlimited’ Plan: For $25, this plan is for users who demand uninterrupted, unlimited access to calls, texts, and data. It’s also enhanced with international calling to over 60 countries, appealing to those who require extensive connectivity without restrictions. Family Plan Profiles: For Grandparents: A plan costing $8, offering 500 minutes, 1 GB data, and unlimited texts. It’s designed for light phone users, typically seniors who prioritize calls over data usage.

A plan costing $8, offering 500 minutes, 1 GB data, and unlimited texts. It’s designed for light phone users, typically seniors who prioritize calls over data usage. For Teens: At $12, this plan provides 300 minutes, 5 GB data, and unlimited texts. It’s a fit for teens who need moderate data and talk for socializing, gaming, and studying.

At $12, this plan provides 300 minutes, 5 GB data, and unlimited texts. It’s a fit for teens who need moderate data and talk for socializing, gaming, and studying. For Students: Priced at $19, offering unlimited minutes, 10 GB data, and unlimited texts. This plan targets data-hungry students who rely on the internet for research, entertainment, and staying connected.

Priced at $19, offering unlimited minutes, 10 GB data, and unlimited texts. This plan targets data-hungry students who rely on the internet for research, entertainment, and staying connected. For Parents: For $25, parents can enjoy unlimited calls, texts, and data. It’s a comprehensive plan for busy parents who need constant connectivity for work, family coordination, and leisure.

Pay As You Go: PROS & CONS

Are you the kind of person who likes to keep things simple and flexible with your phone plan? If you’re nodding your head, then Tello’s Pay As You Go (PAYG) option could be just what you need. It’s especially great if you’re not glued to your phone all day or just need it for those ‘just in case’ moments.

With PAYG, you’re the boss. You get to pick exactly how many minutes, texts, and how much data you need. Imagine tailoring your phone plan to fit your life like a glove – that’s PAYG for you. It’s a dream come true if you’re someone who only reaches for your phone now and then, or you’re all about keeping it for emergencies.

And guess what? You can even tether with PAYG plans. So, if you need to connect your laptop or tablet on the go, you’re all set. And don’t worry, keeping an eye on your usage is a breeze with Tello’s handy online dashboard and mobile app. You’ll always know where you stand.

So, if you’re looking for a phone plan that’s as flexible and low-key as you are, Tello’s PAYG has got your back. Get exactly what you need, when you need it, without any fuss. How cool is that?

Pre-Designed Plans: Simplicity and Value

Looking for a phone plan that’s easy on your wallet and a breeze to choose? Say hello to Tello’s Pre-Designed Plans! They’re all about giving you simplicity and great value.

Let’s break it down:

Tello’s got four awesome tiers for you to pick from – Economy, Value, Smart, and Data.

Whichever you choose, you’re guaranteed unlimited talk and text (bye-bye, counting minutes and texts!). And the data? It ranges from a neat 1GB to a generous 5GB. Whether you’re a light browser or a bit more data-hungry, there’s a plan with your name on it.

Choosing is super easy. Just pick the plan that lines up with how you use your phone and what feels right for your budget. The best part? Tello’s prices are way friendlier than those big names like T-Mobile, but you still get solid coverage and speedy data.

Got a family? Tello’s got you covered with their Family Plan. You can mix and match plans for each family member. So, everyone in your house gets exactly what they need without breaking the bank.

In short, Tello Mobile’s got options for everyone – whether you love the control of Pay As You Go or the straightforwardness of Pre-Designed Plans. With Tello, you’re getting reliable coverage, quick data, and prices that make you smile.

Choosing the Right Option for Your Needs

Alright, let’s get down to business and find the perfect Tello Mobile plan for you. With all these options, it’s all about aligning your needs with the right plan.

Here’s a quick guide to help you make that spot-on choice:

Assess Your Usage: Start by taking a good look at how you use your phone. Are you a casual user, mostly for calls and the occasional web browsing? Or are you always online, streaming, and socializing? Budget Matters: Think about what you’re comfortable spending each month. Tello’s got plans for every budget, so this will help narrow down your options. The Casual or Emergency User: If you’re not on your phone much or you keep it mainly for emergencies, the Pay As You Go (PAYG) plan could be your best bet. Customize it to your minimal use and enjoy the freedom of paying only for what you need. The Everyday User: Do you find yourself using your phone daily but not excessively? Check out Tello’s Pre-Designed Plans like Economy or Value. They offer a balance of talk, text, and data without overloading you with more than you need. The Data Lover: If you’re all about streaming, gaming, or working on the go, you might lean towards the Smart plan with more data. And if you really can’t get enough, the Unlimited plan is there to keep you connected always. Family First: Got a family with varied needs? Tello’s Family Plan lets you tailor each line to each family member. It’s a great way to keep everyone happy and save some cash. Compare and Contrast: Stack Tello’s plans against what you’re currently using. Are you getting more for less? Are there perks like free hotspot and international calls that tip the scale? Trial and Error: Remember, with no contracts, you’re not locked in. Feel free to switch it up if your needs change. Tello’s all about flexibility.

Comparing Tello with Other Carriers

Tello Mobile is an MVNO that operates on T-Mobile’s network. Compared to other carriers, Tello offers affordable plans with no contracts and customizable options. Mint Mobile, Visible, Cricket, Google Fi, Red Pocket, and Visible Wireless are some of the other carriers that offer similar plans, but Tello stands out for its flexibility and value.

Data for the unlimited plan is throttled after 35GB too, so you won’t get full speed data once you’ve gone over 35GB inside a single month. The upshot of this is that it is VERY hard to get through 35GB of data in a single month. Believe me, I’ve tried. While not ideal, I definitely wouldn’t consider this a deal-breaker.

Additional Considerations for Tello Users

Tello Mobile offers 5G coverage and high-speed data speeds, making it a good option for streaming and social media. They also offer free hotspot tethering and international calls, which can be useful for travelers.

Tello’s family plan is affordable and allows for up to 10 lines, making it a good option for families. However, users should be aware of Tello’s data limits and data caps, which can affect heavy data users.

Bottom line? Tello Mobile is a great option for users looking for an affordable and customizable plan with no contracts. With its flexible options and range of features, Tello offers a great value for users who want to build their own plan and pay only for what they need.

Frequently Asked Questions What are the cost differences between PAYG and monthly plans with Tello? Tello offers both Pay As You Go and monthly plans. The Pay As You Go option is ideal for users who don’t use their phone frequently. On the other hand, monthly plans are best for users who require more data, minutes, and text messages. How does the expiration work for Tello’s Pay As You Go option? Tello’s Pay As You Go option comes with a credit that can be used for calls, texts, and data. The credit has an expiration date of 90 days from the purchase date. If the credit is not used within 90 days, it will expire, and the user will need to purchase new credit to continue using the service. Are there unlimited data options available in Tello’s phone plans? Yes, Tello offers an unlimited data plan, which is ideal for users who require a lot of data. The unlimited data plan comes with 35GB of high-speed data, after which the speed is slowed down. Does Tello offer any prepaid plan options? Yes, Tello offers prepaid plan options. These plans come with a fixed amount of data, minutes, and text messages, and are ideal for users who want to control their spending. Is there an activation fee for new Tello Mobile subscribers? No, Tello does not charge an activation fee for new subscribers. What does Tello’s coverage map look like for current mobile plans? Tello uses the T-mobile network, which covers most of the United States. However, it is important to check the coverage map before signing up for a plan to ensure that the service is available in your area.