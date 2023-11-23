Mint Mobile vs Verizon: The PROS & CONS of Each Compared

11/23/23 • 7 min read

Pin

KEY TAKEAWAYS 🤔 Decision Factors : Features vs. Price.

: Features vs. Price. 💰 Verizon Costs : Higher monthly fees but offers various discounts.

: Higher monthly fees but offers various discounts. 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Plans : Verizon gains an edge with multi-line discounts. Each user can select their own data.

: Verizon gains an edge with multi-line discounts. Each user can select their own data. 🚒 Special Discounts : Additional savings for teachers and first responders on Verizon.

: Additional savings for teachers and first responders on Verizon. 💵 Mint Mobile: Hard to beat on price for the average two-line user. When weighing Mint Mobile against Verizon, your choice ultimately hinges on what you prioritize: features or cost. Verizon offers a range of discounts, especially for families and specific professions like teachers and first responders. These discounts can make Verizon’s higher monthly fees more palatable. On the flip side, if you’re an average user with just a couple of lines, Mint Mobile offers a compelling value proposition. Their straightforward pricing is hard to beat, especially if you don’t qualify for Verizon’s various discounts.

Mint Mobile may be one of the newer entrants in the mobile space, but for many they are asking Mint Mobile vs Verizon which one is better. Naturally, it is hard to compare these two companies as one is a pre-paid and one is a post-paid model, but we will do our best.

Much like our Mint Mobile vs T-Mobile discussion, we will dive into pricing, plans and service level details.

So, does Verizon or Mint Mobile come out ahead? Let’s find out!

Pricing

Naturally, we need to start at what some consider the most important part: the price.

Below are the current plan offerings from Mint Mobile and Verizon.

Mint Mobile

Plan Duration Mint 55 5 GB Plan 15 GB Plan 20 GB Plan Unlimited (40 GB of 5G) 3 Month $15 per month $25 per month $35 per month $45 per month $40 per month 6 Month $15 per month $20 per month $25 per month $35 per month $35 per month 12 Month $15 per month $15 per month $20 per month $25 per month $30 per month

Verizon

Price Per Line Welcome Unlimited 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Apple One Unlimited One Line $65 $70 $80 $80 $90 $90 Two Lines $55 $60 $70 $70 $80 $75 Three Lines $40 $45 $55 $55 $65 $60 Four Lines $30 $35 $45 $45 $55 $50 Five + Lines $25 $30 $40 $40 $50 $45

Key Takeaways

💵 Verizon Discounts: Steeper discounts for multiple lines.

📉 Cost Savings: Significant monthly savings when adding more lines on Verizon.

🤝 Mint Mobile Family Plans: No discounts for adding lines.

🗂️ Coordination Over Discounts: Mint Mobile focuses on plan management rather than savings.

Verizon offers a compelling discount structure for families or groups adding multiple lines.

For example, if you opt for the 5G Do More plan, the cost per line is $80. However, add two more lines, and the cost per line drops to $55, saving you a total of $75 per month. This can be a significant advantage if you have a larger family or multiple users.

On the other hand, Mint Mobile does offer family plans, but they don’t come with the same kind of per-line discounts that Verizon provides. Instead, Mint Mobile markets its family plans as a way to coordinate multiple lines under one account, whereby each family member can pick and choose how much data they want and/or need.

This keeps things simple and focussed; family members only use or get what they need.

And this approach makes sense too: a teenager is probably going to use more data than a grandad, or even mom and dad. With Mint’s plans, you can adjust and augment data allowances as you see fit.

So, if you’re looking for discounts on multiple lines, Verizon is the way to go. But if you’re more interested in straightforward plan just for yourself with cheaper monthly overheads, Mint Mobile is the obvious choice – its unlimited plan is vastly cheaper than Verizon’s for one line.

Features: What You Get & Why It Matters

Pin

Verizon, a long-standing giant in the telecom industry, is known for its extensive coverage and high-speed data services. It offers a variety of plans, including unlimited data options, and supports a wide range of devices.

Additional features like international roaming and 5G access are also available, making it a comprehensive choice for those who want a full-service experience.

Mint Mobile, on the other hand, operates as a more budget-friendly option. It uses T-Mobile’s network for its coverage and focuses on offering low-cost plans with various data limits. One unique feature is the ability to buy service in bulk (3, 6, or 12 months) for additional savings.

However, it’s worth noting that Mint Mobile doesn’t have physical stores but this isn’t necessarily a bad thing because it cuts out the overhead cost of retail stores which allows consumers to buy directly online and allows Mint Mobile to keep its prices low

And here’s how both Mint Mobile and Verizon’s plans breakdown, including what you get when you sign up.

Mint Mobile

Features Mint 55 5 GB Plan 15 GB Plan 20 GB Plan Unlimited (40 GB of 5G) Talk and Text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Premium Data (5G) N/A 5 GB 15 GB 20 GB 40 GB Mobile Hotspot N/A 5 GB 15 GB 20 GB 10 GB International Texting Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited International Calling Canada and Mexico unlimited Canada and Mexico unlimited Canada and Mexico unlimited Canada and Mexico unlimited Canada and Mexico have unlimited International Roaming Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes

Verizon

Features Welcome Unlimited 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Apple One Unlimited Talk and Text Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Premium Data (5G) Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE 50 GB of 5G Ultra Wideband, Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE 50 GB of 5G Ultra Wideband, Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Unlimited 5G Ultra Wideband, Unlimited 5G and 4G LTE Mobile Hotspot None 5 GB 25 GB 25 GB 50 GB 25 GB International Texting Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited International Calling Paid add-on Paid add-on Paid add-on Paid add-on Paid add-on Paid add-on

Finally, each Verizon plan also offers its users a long list of features. The idea from Verizon seems to be to pick a plan that you want the features of and the talk, text, and data that comes with it. On the other side of this model is Mint, which offers no additional features. Essentially, it is you get what you pay for.

Features Welcome Unlimited 5G Start 5G Play More 5G Do More 5G Get More Apple One Unlimited Verizon Call Filter None None Yes Yes Yes Yes Canada and Mexico Talk/Text and Data Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Yes Streaming Quality 480 p 480 p 720 p 720 p 720 p 720 p Apple Music 6 Month Subscription 6 Month Subscription 6 Month Subscription 6 Month Subscription Included Included Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass 6 Month Subscription 6 Month Subscription Included 6 Month Subscription Included Included Cloud Backup None None None 600 GB Verizon Cloud 600 GB Verizon Cloud 50 GB or 200 GB iCloud Disney + Streaming 6 Month Subscription 6 Month Subscription Included 6 Month Subscription Included 6 Months Hulu with Ads and ESPN + None None Included None Included None Apple TV + None None None None None Included

Wrapping Up…

🤔 Decision Factors: Features vs. Price.

💰 Verizon Costs: Higher monthly fees but offers various discounts.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Family Plans: Verizon gains an edge with multi-line discounts.

🚒 Special Discounts: Additional savings for teachers and first responders on Verizon.

💵 Mint Mobile: Hard to beat on price for the average two-line user.

When weighing Mint Mobile against Verizon, your choice ultimately hinges on what you prioritize: features or cost. Verizon offers a range of discounts, especially for families and specific professions like teachers and first responders. These discounts can make Verizon’s higher monthly fees more palatable.

On the flip side, if you’re an average user with just a couple of lines, Mint Mobile offers a compelling value proposition. Their straightforward pricing is hard to beat, especially if you don’t qualify for Verizon’s various discounts.

So, if you’re looking for a feature-rich experience and can take advantage of discounts, Verizon might be your go-to. But for straightforward, cost-effective mobile service, Mint Mobile is a strong contender.