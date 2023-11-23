Mint Mobile SIM Activation: A Complete Beginner’s Guide

11/23/23 • 4 min read

Here’s a complete beginner friendly guide all about how to activate a Mint Mobile SIM card inside your phone…

Mint Mobile makes it so easy to activate your sim and get on its network that it is a breeze. We have activated countless network accounts over the years, and Mint might be the gold standard for ease of use.

With that in mind, here is how to complete a Mint Mobile SIM activation to ensure your process is worry-free.

Mint Mobile SIM Card

Like almost any carrier, Mint Mobile provides users a 3 in 1 SIM card to fit their device. If you have an older device, the standard size will work.

If you have a device that is a couple of years old, the middle SIM card size will work. If you have a more modern device, the nano SIM card will be the one you want to use. These SIMs will fit international and domestic devices with ease.

Now, there are two options here: you can either get a new number or port your old number over to Mint. The instructions are a little different, so here is the process.

Activating Mint Mobile SIM card With Number

Download the Mint Mobile App Open the App and select Activate your SIM card. Enter the 11-digit code found on the back of the SIM card. You will see it called the ACT code. Enter your account information, including your name and your correct email address. Create your Mint Mobile account with your password. Insert your Mint SIM card into your device. Restart your phone.

Activating Mint Mobile SIM Card With Your Current Number

Download the Mint Mobile App from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store Open the App and click Activate your SIM card. Enter the ACT code found on the back of your SIM card. It will be 11 digits. Next, you will want your previous account number, password or PIN and billing address. Select Keep your existing number. Enter your ZIP code, select the carrier from which you are porting, and enter your account number and PIN or password. Create your Mint Mobile account with your password. Insert your Mint SIM card into your device. Restart your phone.

Ports can take some time to activate, and you will get a notification once the process is completed. Your original carrier must authorize the port and then release the number for Minto to pick up. Once you complete your port, your old account will be dead, and you will need to settle up with your previous carrier.

If you are activating the Mint Mobile site, things are slightly different. You will do all the same steps on the Mint Mobile site. As Mint is extremely mobile friendly, it is always recommended that you download the Mint Mobile App, as things are just easier on the App.

How Does the Mint Mobile SIM Activation Process Work for the Plans in 2023?

Mint Mobile eSIM card

Mint is also able to offer an eSIM for any device that supports eSIM cards. This way, you can get access to your device ASAP and not have to wait for snail mail to get up and running in minutes.

To activate your eSIM card, you will need to click “Activate Now” on the Mint Mobile site when you are on the order confirmation page. You can activate it later; all the information will be in Mint’s email.

Here are the exact steps. Scan the QR code with the phone you are looking to use on Mint. Android users can directly scan the QR. iPhone users may need to allow scanning of QR codes in their settings.

Follow the on-screen instructions.

So, if you want to switch to Mint, completing a Mint Mobile SIM activation could not be easier. Plus, if you run into problems, the friendly people at Mint are there to help you out! Here’s the customer service number: 866-937-0627