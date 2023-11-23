Mint Mobile Roaming: What You Need To Know

11/23/23 • 4 min read

Pin

What’s the deal with roaming on Mint Mobile? Here’s everything you need to know…

If you are a world traveller, finding a cell phone provider to support your international travel bug is an important part of the process. You can always buy a local SIM card or keep trying to find WiFi.

However, something must be said about simply connecting your current device to a network and heading out to explore. So, with that in mind, let’s jump into the current Mint Mobile roaming options.

Uproam

Key Takeaways

🌍 Uproam: Mint Mobile’s international roaming program.

🗺️ Wide Reach: Available in over 210 countries.

📞 Basic Usage: Ideal for light talk, text, and data use while traveling.

💳 Pay-As-You-Go: No daily rates, buy credits as needed.

🎯 Flexible Increments: Credits available in $5, $10, or $20 options.

Mint Mobile’s Uproam program offers international roaming in more than 210 countries, making it a solid choice for travelers who want to stay connected without heavy usage.

Unlike some carriers that charge a daily rate for international roaming, Mint Mobile opts for a pay-as-you-go model. This allows users to purchase credits in increments of $5, $10, or $20, giving them the flexibility to control their spending while abroad.

So, if you’re someone who travels occasionally and wants to maintain basic communication without breaking the bank, Mint Mobile’s Uproam could be a good fit for you.

The program offers a flexible and cost-effective way to use your phone internationally.

Below, you will find some examples of the text, talk and data rates in a few countries to give you a better idea of what Uproam can deliver.

Mint Mobile Roaming Charges (By Country)

Country Voice Rate per Minute SMS Rate per SMS Data Rate per MB Canada $0.05 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB Brazil $0.25 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB Mexico $0.05 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB Australia $0.25 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB Finland $0.25 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB Dominica $0.25 per minute $0.03 per SMS $0.03 per MB New Zealand $0.25 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB Nigeria $0.25 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB United Kingdom $0.25 per minute $0.02 per SMS $0.02 per MB

As you can see, the best deals on Uproam are in Canada and Mexico, with many other nations coming in at around the same rate. It is not a great deal, especially regarding data usage, but if you NEED cell phone service, you can easily get it.

Things To Keep In Mind

Pin

Key Takeaways

🚫 No Refunds: International roaming credits are non-refundable.

📱 Easy Setup: All Mint plans can roam; just add credits and enable roaming on your device.

🛑 Limitations: No roaming on airlines or maritime services.

🌐 Restricted Countries: Several countries have no data options.

Firstly, it’s crucial to know that once you purchase international roaming credits through Mint Mobile’s Uproam program, those credits are non-refundable. So, make sure you buy only what you’ll use.

Secondly, the process to enable roaming is straightforward. All Mint Mobile plans are eligible for roaming. You simply need to purchase credits and then activate the roaming feature on your phone. No additional steps are required.

Lastly, there are some limitations to be aware of. Roaming services are not available on airline or maritime services. Additionally, several countries, including American Samoa, Ascension Island, and Bhutan, among others, do not offer data options.

So, while Mint Mobile’s Uproam offers a flexible and cost-effective way to stay connected internationally, it’s essential to be aware of these limitations and non-refundable credits before you go roaming.

Wrapping Up…

Pin

Key Takeaways

📱 Basic Offering: Uproam is a straightforward, no-frills international roaming service.

🎛️ User Control: Allows Mint Mobile customers to manage their roaming costs.

🤷‍♀️ Adequate, Not Exceptional: Sufficient for short-term needs but not a game-changer.

🌍 Extended Travel: For longer trips, consider local SIM cards or carriers with better roaming options.

Uproam by Mint Mobile isn’t a groundbreaking service in the mobile industry, but it does offer a straightforward and controllable roaming package. It’s not exceptional, but it’s a decent option if you find yourself in a bind while traveling internationally.

If you’re planning to be abroad for an extended period, you might be better off purchasing a local SIM card in your destination country. Alternatively, you could consider switching to a carrier that offers more robust international roaming options.

Uproam is functional for what it is, but for more demanding international communication needs, you might want to explore other avenues like Ultra Mobile which offers free roaming in over 90 countries.