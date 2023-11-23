Mint Mobile Plans: Everything You Need To Know [2023]

11/23/23 • 5 min read

Pin

Mint Mobile offers four, core plans in 2023. The plans are designed to cover as many possible customer bases as possible – from minimal data users all the way to hardcore users. Here’s everything you need to know about Mint’s 2023 phone plans…

🗝️ Key Takeaways: Mint Mobile Plans Here’s a quick breakdown of all of Mint Mobile’s current plans with guidance about which plan is best for certain types of users. 🚀 Mint Mobile Unlimited Plan [Editor’s Pick] 📶 Data : 40GB high-speed, then unlimited at reduced speed

: 40GB high-speed, then unlimited at reduced speed 💬 Communication : Unlimited talk and text

: Unlimited talk and text 💲 Pricing : $30/mo for 3 mos, $60/mo for 6 mos, $120/yr

: $30/mo for 3 mos, $60/mo for 6 mos, $120/yr 🎯 Best For: Those who need plenty of data without worrying about overages 💳 GET THIS PLAN 🌐 Mint Mobile 15GB Plan 📶 Data : 15GB full-speed

: 15GB full-speed 💬 Communication : Unlimited talk and text

: Unlimited talk and text 💲 Pricing : $20/mo for 3 mos, $40/mo for 6 mos, $80/yr

: $20/mo for 3 mos, $40/mo for 6 mos, $80/yr 🎯 Best For: Users seeking a moderate amount of data 💳 GET THIS PLAN 🌟 Mint Mobile 5GB Plan 📶 Data : 5GB full-speed

: 5GB full-speed 💬 Communication : Unlimited talk and text

: Unlimited talk and text 💲 Pricing : $15/mo for 3 mos, $30/mo for 6 mos, $60/yr

: $15/mo for 3 mos, $30/mo for 6 mos, $60/yr 🎯 Best For: Light to average users who require less data 💳 GET THIS PLAN 🔥 Mint Mobile 20GB Plan 📶 Data : 20GB full-speed

: 20GB full-speed 💬 Communication : Unlimited talk and text

: Unlimited talk and text 💲 Pricing : $25/mo for 3 mos, $50/mo for 6 mos, $100/yr

: $25/mo for 3 mos, $50/mo for 6 mos, $100/yr 🎯 Best For: Heavy data users wanting more data at a good value 💳 GET THIS PLAN VIEW LATEST PLANS

Whether looking for your first cell phone or shopping for a new provider, the mobile plan world is confusing. You have promo deals, pre vs postpaid and then the whole headache that comes with contracts.

So, we decided to help you with the ultimate guide to Mint Mobile plans. We get into the details from current plans to promo pricing, so you do not have to search.

Current Mint Mobile Single Plans

As of right now, Mint Mobile offers the following plans.

Plan Data Talk and Text Pricing Ideal For Unlimited [Editor’s Choice] 40GB high-speed data, then unlimited at reduced speed Unlimited From $30/month Heavy data users, avoiding overage charges 15GB 15GB full-speed data Unlimited From $20/month Moderate data users 5GB 5GB full-speed data Unlimited From $15/month Light to average users 20GB 20GB full-speed data Unlimited From $25/month Heavy data users seeking more data at a reasonable price

Pin Mint Mobile Plans 4.5 From $15 A Month... If you’re already running a perfectly good phone and you want to reduce your monthly outgoings, I’d strongly recommend you switch over to one of Mint Mobile’s plans – its unlimited plan is cheaper than most of the big carrier’s 10GB plans. Pros: Unlimited Calls and Texts

Unlimited Calls and Texts 4G & 5G Data

4G & 5G Data Free Mobile Hotspot Access

Free Mobile Hotspot Access Free WiFi Calling

Free WiFi Calling Free Calls To Mexico & Canada VIEW LATEST DEALS

Mint Mobile Plan Features

Much like other carriers, some things are included with every Mint Mobile plan, no matter the price.

Unlimited talk and text across the United States

5G data coverage, where applicable, and 4G LTE across the country on T-Mobile’s network.

Free talk to Canada and Mexico

Super-low international calling rates to over 160 countries

Free mobile hotspot ability for all plans. The unlimited plan has 10 GB per month for hot spotting.

eSim activation for a simple process.

Physical sim card for those who prefer it.

WiFi calling to make calling a breeze in low-service areas.

Family Plans

Mint Mobile has also rethought the modern family plan, bringing this exciting offering to the masses. For family plans, you get a bunch of perks without the need to bring in four or five lines. Instead, you can keep costs low, start a family plan with as little as two lines, and build it as you see fit. So, what perks do you get?

Buying in bulk will help you keep costs down over the year without needing a membership card.

Mint wants to keep your costs down and will recommend the best plan based on each line’s usage.

Access to an Activation Support Specialist who will help set up your family with a Mint Mobile plan. Our specialist will work with you to transfer your numbers and set you up for long-term happiness.

3-month, 6-month and 12-month Options

Pin

Mint makes it super simple to have a predictable and cheap phone plan.

The standard length of Mint Mobile plans is three months, with the user paying monthly.

However, if you want to lock in your price for longer, you have the option. Mint offers the ability to lock in those prices for six or even 12 months. Once that period ends, you can choose the plan and pricing that works for you and your budget.

Does Mint Mobile offer 5G support in their plans for 2023?

All Mint Mobile plans now come standard with 5G, offering a transformative wireless experience to users. With 5G, you can expect remarkably faster download and upload speeds, making streaming, gaming, and video calls smoother and more reliable.

The reduced latency in 5G networks means almost instantaneous response times, enhancing experiences like online gaming and virtual reality. Additionally, 5G offers greater capacity, allowing more devices to connect simultaneously without compromising speed or quality.

This upgrade marks a significant leap in mobile technology, ensuring that Mint Mobile users stay at the forefront of connectivity advancements.

With Mint Mobile 5G support, users can look forward to a more seamless and advanced mobile experience in the near future.

Mint Mobile Promos

Pin

Currently, Mint is offering some great promos right now, so if you’re looking to save some cash you’ll want to check out its latest deals.

Seniors also have an option with Mint 55+, unlimited talk and text with full-service activation with a MINTech Advisor for $15.

Further to the plan deals, Mint also has a range of phone and bundle deals, giving users six months of free Mint Mobile service. Here are just a few of them.

Google Pixel 8 for $669 with free Pixel Buds Pro

Google Pixel 8 for $919 with a free Pixel Watch 2

Moto G Play for $235

Apple iPhone 15 for $919

Apple iPhone 15 Pro for $1089