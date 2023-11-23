Mint Mobile Add-Ons: UpRoam & Additional Data Costs

11/23/23 • 4 min read

Add-ons. They’re a win-win, right? Carriers get their profits, and you get those extra services. But Mint Mobile is flipping the script. Here’s how…

Add-ons have long been a staple in the wireless industry. They’re a win-win, right? Carriers get to pad their profits, and you get those extra services you crave, like international calling or a data boost. But Mint Mobile is flipping the script.

Instead of nickel-and-diming you with a menu of add-ons, Mint Mobile aims for a more all-inclusive approach. They want your plan to have all the bells and whistles from the get-go. It’s a refreshing take in an industry that often feels like it’s always asking for more.

That said, Mint Mobile isn’t entirely devoid of add-ons.

They do exist but in a much more limited fashion. The focus remains on providing you with a comprehensive plan that already includes what you need.

So if you’re tired of the traditional add-on game, Mint Mobile might be the breath of fresh air you’ve been looking for.

First and foremost, Mint Mobile offers a data add-on to give you additional data during the billing period, for Mint, that will provide you with additional data at a price for the current 30-day plan cycle. This add-on is only for those who are not on unlimited data.

For 1 GB of extra data, you will pay an extra $10.

While for 3 GB of extra data, you will pay an extra $20.

The cost is quite steep, but this is done for a reason. Mint Mobile will let you know if it is time to change your plan to better suit your usage. So, they aim to streamline things and allow you to change your plan if needed instead of doing the one-off data purchases.

With that in mind, if you want additional data for the month, you can complete the transaction in the Mint Mobile App or on the website. Do note that you will need to pre-pay to purchase the add-on.

UpRoam

Meet UpRoam, Mint Mobile‘s answer to international roaming. This add-on is a game-changer for globetrotters. It allows you to purchase roaming credits on-the-go, usable in a whopping 210+ countries. No more worrying about connectivity while you’re sipping espresso in Italy or hiking in New Zealand.

The cost? Well, that varies by country. You can check the exact rates on the Mint Mobile App or their website. Transparency is key here.

One of the best parts? Any unused roaming credits roll over to your next month. That’s right, no waste.

And here’s the cherry on top: UpRoam is available on all Mint Mobile plans. So, whether you’re on their most basic or most comprehensive plan, you can roam freely. Literally.

How To Set Up UpRoam Log into the Mint Mobile App

Add INTL Roaming Credit from the settings.

Add the credit, which comes in $5, $10, and $20 increments.

Get to talking and texting.

When you’re roaming internationally with Mint Mobile, you’re not left high and dry. You get some pretty cool features to keep you connected. Imagine you’re in a beach house with spotty cell reception. No worries—Mint’s free WiFi calling has got you covered.

Need to set up a mobile office while you’re away? Mint’s free mobile hot spotting ensures you’re never without WiFi. And if you’re feeling homesick, you can make international calls to catch up with your loved ones.

But here’s the real kicker: Mint Mobile keeps it simple. They offer only the most essential add-ons, like extra data or roaming credits. No need to sift through a laundry list of add-ons you don’t need. It’s a straightforward approach that’s resonating with users. In a world of complicated mobile plans, Mint Mobile is a breath of fresh air.