🔍

Is My Phone Compatible With Mint Mobile? How To Find Out…

author image
Richard Goodwin

11/23/23 •  5 min read

Pixel 8 seriesPin
Table of Contents
[Open][Close]

Key Takeaways

  • 📱 Compatibility Check: Always a good first step when switching carriers.
  • 🌐 Network Shift: CDMA shutdown makes compatibility less of an issue.
  • 🌍 International Devices: Extra caution needed for compatibility.

Switching cell phone carriers? First thing’s first: check if your current phone is compatible with the new network. This used to be more complicated when CDMA networks were in play, but it’s become simpler since those networks were shut down.

However, if you’re bringing an international device into the mix, you’ll want to be extra cautious. Compatibility can vary, so it’s best to double-check. Mint Mobile has a broad range of compatible devices, from Apple to Android, so you’re likely in good shape. But a quick check can save you a lot of hassle down the line.

What Phones Are Compatible With Mint Mobile?

The iPhone 16 Will Have A 120Hz Screen – Here’s Why…Pin

Key Takeaways

  • 📱 Broad Compatibility: Most 5G or 4G LTE phones work with Mint Mobile.
  • 🔄 Previous Carriers: Phones from T-Mobile, AT&T, and others are likely compatible.
  • 🔍 Compatibility Checker: Mint offers a tool for extra assurance.

Mint Mobile offers broad compatibility for a variety of phones. If your phone operates on 5G or 4G LTE, chances are it will work with Mint Mobile. This is especially true if your phone was previously used with carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Straight Talk, or Simple Mobile.

Still unsure? Mint Mobile has a compatibility checker on its website. All you need is your device name and, for extra certainty, your IMEI number. You can find this number in your device settings or by dialing *#06#. This tool provides an added layer of assurance, helping you confirm that your device will work seamlessly with Mint Mobile’s network.

Can I Still Pay My Mint Mobile Bill if My Phone is Not Compatible?

If your phone is not compatible with Mint Mobile, it may pose some challenges in managing mint mobile payments. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t pay your bills. Mint Mobile offers various methods such as online payment options or reaching out to their customer support for assistance in managing Mint Mobile payments effectively.

The Specifics

Key Takeaways

  • 📶 LTE Bands: B2, B4, B12, B66, B71 are essential for compatibility.
  • 🔄 4×4 MIMO: Required on bands 2, 4, 66, 41 for optimal performance.
  • 🌐 5G Bands: n71, n41, n260/n261 are the go-to bands for 5G connectivity.

To use Mint Mobile, which operates on the T-Mobile network, your device needs to support specific LTE and 5G bands. For LTE, the required bands are B2, B4, B12, B66, and B71. Additionally, your device should support 4×4 MIMO on bands 2, 4, 66, and 41 for optimal LTE performance.

When it comes to 5G, your device should be compatible with bands n71 (low band), n41 (mid-band), and n260/n261 (mm-wave). These bands ensure that you’ll be able to take full advantage of Mint Mobile’s 5G capabilities. Make sure to check your device’s specifications to confirm compatibility.

The List

Now, you should be warned this is a long list of devices. However, this list is a great resource but does not guarantee your device is compatible, just that it should be. The only real test is to test it with an eSIM or SIM card. 

Mint Mobile also stocks a range of smartphones too, so if you’re due and upgrade and you want to switch to Mint Mobile, you can check them out here.

Sure, here’s the information organized into a table format:

Phone ModelModel Number
Nokia 2760 Flip (Feature Phone)TA-1420
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Samsung Galaxy A23 5GSM-A236U
T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5GTMAF035G
LAN Global A1776 (Feature Phone)A7000
OnePlus N300CPH2389
Nokia G400 5GTA-1448
Samsung Galaxy S21 FESM-G990U2 & SM-G990U3/DS
T-Mobile Revvl 6 5GTMAF025G
Samsung XCover Pro2 (SE?)SM-G736U & SM-G736U1
Fairphone 4 5GFP4
TCL 30 5GT776O
Google Pixel 6aGB62Z
Infinix X671BX671B
Sonim XP5plus (Feature Phone?)XP5900
ZTE “Z7540”Z7540
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)XT2215-2 / XT2215-3 / XT2215-4
Motorola ???XT2213-1 / XT2213-2 / XT2213-3
Alcatel GO FLIP 6 (Feature Phone)4058W
SCHOK Flip (Feature Phone)SC3218T / SC3218B
Kyocera DuroSport 5GC6930
Hot Pepper SerranoHPP-L55B
Google Pixel 7 Pro
Google Pixel 7
ASUS Zenfone 9TBD (C ver.)
ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 ProTBD (A ver.)
Apple iPhone 14 Pro MaxA2651
Apple iPhone 14 ProA2650
Apple iPhone 14 PlusA2632
Apple iPhone 14A2649
Motorola Edge 2022XT2205-1 / XT2205-2
OnePlus 10T 5GCPH2419 / CPH2417
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5GSM-F721U
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5GSM-F936U
Sony Xperia 1 IVXQCT62/B
OnePlus Nord N20 5GGN2200
Motorola Edge+ 2022XT2201-3 / XT2201-5
Samsung Galaxy A13SM-A135U
OnePlus 10 Pro 5GNE2215 / NE2217
Motorola Moto G stylus (2022)XT2211-?
Apple iPhone SE 2022A2595
BLU F91 5GF0030UU
Kapsys MiniVision 2 (Feature Phone for visually impaired)MiniVision 2
Samsung Galaxy A53 5GSM-A536U
Samsung Galaxy S22SM-S901U
Samsung Galaxy S22+SM-S906U
Samsung Galaxy S22 UltraSM-S908U
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5GSM-G990U
TCL 30 XE 5GT767W
Samsung Galaxy A13 5GSM-A136U1
Motorola G Power (2022)XT2165
Celero 5GWTCELERO5G
Nokia X100TA-1399
Motorola G PureXT2163-4
TCL XE 205087Z
Sonim XP3plus (Feature Phone?)TBD
Google Pixel 6GB7N6
Google Pixel 6 ProG8V0U
Nokia G50TA-1390
Microsoft Surface Duo 21995
BlindShell Classic 2 (Feature Phone for visually impaired)BS-02
Apple iPhone 13 miniA2481
Apple iPhone 13A2482
Apple iPhone 13 ProA2483
Apple iPhone 13 Pro MaxA2484
CAT S22 FlipS22 Flip
Nokia G300TA-1374
T-Mobile REVVL VTMRVL4G
ASUS ROG Phone 5sTBD (B ver.)
Motorola Edge 2021XT2141-2
Nokia XR20TA-1371
Coolpad BellezaCP3321AT
Google Pixel 5a 5GG1F8F
Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2L70081
Smartphone for Snapdragon InsidersASUS_I007D
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5GSM-F926U
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5GSM-F711U
T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5GWTRVL5G
Sony Xperia 1 IIIXQBC62
Sony Xperia 5 IIIXQBQ62
Alcatel GO FLIP 4 (Feature Phone)4056W
CAT S62S62
CAT S62 ProS62 Pro
OnePlus Nord N200 5GDE2117 / DE2118
ASUS Zenfone 8I006D (B ver.)
Motorola Moto G Stylus 5GXT2131-?
TCL 20 Pro 5GT810S
TCL 20L / 20L+T774B / T775B
TCL 20ST773O
OnePlus 9 5GLE2115 / LE2117
OnePlus 9 Pro 5GLE2125 / LE2127
ASUS ROG Phone 5I005D (B or E ver. ?)
Samsung Galaxy A12SM-A125U
Samsung Galaxy A32 5GSM-A326U
Samsung Galaxy A42 5GSM-A426U
LinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketRedditWhatsApp
Follow on Google News
Richard Goodwin

Richard Goodwin has been working as a tech journalist for over 10 years. He has written for Den of Geek, Fortean Times, IT PRO, PC Pro, ALPHR, and many other technology sites. He is the editor and owner of KnowYourMobile.

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scroll to Top