Is My Phone Compatible With Mint Mobile? How To Find Out…

11/23/23 • 5 min read

Key Takeaways 📱 Compatibility Check: Always a good first step when switching carriers.

🌐 Network Shift: CDMA shutdown makes compatibility less of an issue.

🌍 International Devices: Extra caution needed for compatibility.

Switching cell phone carriers? First thing’s first: check if your current phone is compatible with the new network. This used to be more complicated when CDMA networks were in play, but it’s become simpler since those networks were shut down.

However, if you’re bringing an international device into the mix, you’ll want to be extra cautious. Compatibility can vary, so it’s best to double-check. Mint Mobile has a broad range of compatible devices, from Apple to Android, so you’re likely in good shape. But a quick check can save you a lot of hassle down the line.

What Phones Are Compatible With Mint Mobile?

📱 Broad Compatibility: Most 5G or 4G LTE phones work with Mint Mobile.

🔄 Previous Carriers: Phones from T-Mobile, AT&T, and others are likely compatible.

🔍 Compatibility Checker: Mint offers a tool for extra assurance.

Mint Mobile offers broad compatibility for a variety of phones. If your phone operates on 5G or 4G LTE, chances are it will work with Mint Mobile. This is especially true if your phone was previously used with carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Straight Talk, or Simple Mobile.

Still unsure? Mint Mobile has a compatibility checker on its website. All you need is your device name and, for extra certainty, your IMEI number. You can find this number in your device settings or by dialing *#06#. This tool provides an added layer of assurance, helping you confirm that your device will work seamlessly with Mint Mobile’s network.

Can I Still Pay My Mint Mobile Bill if My Phone is Not Compatible?

The Specifics

📶 LTE Bands: B2, B4, B12, B66, B71 are essential for compatibility.

🔄 4×4 MIMO: Required on bands 2, 4, 66, 41 for optimal performance.

🌐 5G Bands: n71, n41, n260/n261 are the go-to bands for 5G connectivity.

To use Mint Mobile, which operates on the T-Mobile network, your device needs to support specific LTE and 5G bands. For LTE, the required bands are B2, B4, B12, B66, and B71. Additionally, your device should support 4×4 MIMO on bands 2, 4, 66, and 41 for optimal LTE performance.

When it comes to 5G, your device should be compatible with bands n71 (low band), n41 (mid-band), and n260/n261 (mm-wave). These bands ensure that you’ll be able to take full advantage of Mint Mobile’s 5G capabilities. Make sure to check your device’s specifications to confirm compatibility.

The List

Now, you should be warned this is a long list of devices. However, this list is a great resource but does not guarantee your device is compatible, just that it should be. The only real test is to test it with an eSIM or SIM card.

Mint Mobile also stocks a range of smartphones too, so if you’re due and upgrade and you want to switch to Mint Mobile, you can check them out here.

Phone Model Model Number Nokia 2760 Flip (Feature Phone) TA-1420 Sony Xperia 5 IV Samsung Galaxy A23 5G SM-A236U T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G TMAF035G LAN Global A1776 (Feature Phone) A7000 OnePlus N300 CPH2389 Nokia G400 5G TA-1448 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE SM-G990U2 & SM-G990U3/DS T-Mobile Revvl 6 5G TMAF025G Samsung XCover Pro2 (SE?) SM-G736U & SM-G736U1 Fairphone 4 5G FP4 TCL 30 5G T776O Google Pixel 6a GB62Z Infinix X671B X671B Sonim XP5plus (Feature Phone?) XP5900 ZTE “Z7540” Z7540 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) XT2215-2 / XT2215-3 / XT2215-4 Motorola ??? XT2213-1 / XT2213-2 / XT2213-3 Alcatel GO FLIP 6 (Feature Phone) 4058W SCHOK Flip (Feature Phone) SC3218T / SC3218B Kyocera DuroSport 5G C6930 Hot Pepper Serrano HPP-L55B Google Pixel 7 Pro Google Pixel 7 ASUS Zenfone 9 TBD (C ver.) ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 Pro TBD (A ver.) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max A2651 Apple iPhone 14 Pro A2650 Apple iPhone 14 Plus A2632 Apple iPhone 14 A2649 Motorola Edge 2022 XT2205-1 / XT2205-2 OnePlus 10T 5G CPH2419 / CPH2417 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G SM-F721U Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G SM-F936U Sony Xperia 1 IV XQCT62/B OnePlus Nord N20 5G GN2200 Motorola Edge+ 2022 XT2201-3 / XT2201-5 Samsung Galaxy A13 SM-A135U OnePlus 10 Pro 5G NE2215 / NE2217 Motorola Moto G stylus (2022) XT2211-? Apple iPhone SE 2022 A2595 BLU F91 5G F0030UU Kapsys MiniVision 2 (Feature Phone for visually impaired) MiniVision 2 Samsung Galaxy A53 5G SM-A536U Samsung Galaxy S22 SM-S901U Samsung Galaxy S22+ SM-S906U Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra SM-S908U Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G SM-G990U TCL 30 XE 5G T767W Samsung Galaxy A13 5G SM-A136U1 Motorola G Power (2022) XT2165 Celero 5G WTCELERO5G Nokia X100 TA-1399 Motorola G Pure XT2163-4 TCL XE 20 5087Z Sonim XP3plus (Feature Phone?) TBD Google Pixel 6 GB7N6 Google Pixel 6 Pro G8V0U Nokia G50 TA-1390 Microsoft Surface Duo 2 1995 BlindShell Classic 2 (Feature Phone for visually impaired) BS-02 Apple iPhone 13 mini A2481 Apple iPhone 13 A2482 Apple iPhone 13 Pro A2483 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max A2484 CAT S22 Flip S22 Flip Nokia G300 TA-1374 T-Mobile REVVL V TMRVL4G ASUS ROG Phone 5s TBD (B ver.) Motorola Edge 2021 XT2141-2 Nokia XR20 TA-1371 Coolpad Belleza CP3321AT Google Pixel 5a 5G G1F8F Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2 L70081 Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders ASUS_I007D Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G SM-F926U Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G SM-F711U T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G WTRVL5G Sony Xperia 1 III XQBC62 Sony Xperia 5 III XQBQ62 Alcatel GO FLIP 4 (Feature Phone) 4056W CAT S62 S62 CAT S62 Pro S62 Pro OnePlus Nord N200 5G DE2117 / DE2118 ASUS Zenfone 8 I006D (B ver.) Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G XT2131-? TCL 20 Pro 5G T810S TCL 20L / 20L+ T774B / T775B TCL 20S T773O OnePlus 9 5G LE2115 / LE2117 OnePlus 9 Pro 5G LE2125 / LE2127 ASUS ROG Phone 5 I005D (B or E ver. ?) Samsung Galaxy A12 SM-A125U Samsung Galaxy A32 5G SM-A326U Samsung Galaxy A42 5G SM-A426U