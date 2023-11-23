Is My Phone Compatible With Mint Mobile? How To Find Out…
Key Takeaways
- 📱 Compatibility Check: Always a good first step when switching carriers.
- 🌐 Network Shift: CDMA shutdown makes compatibility less of an issue.
- 🌍 International Devices: Extra caution needed for compatibility.
Switching cell phone carriers? First thing’s first: check if your current phone is compatible with the new network. This used to be more complicated when CDMA networks were in play, but it’s become simpler since those networks were shut down.
However, if you’re bringing an international device into the mix, you’ll want to be extra cautious. Compatibility can vary, so it’s best to double-check. Mint Mobile has a broad range of compatible devices, from Apple to Android, so you’re likely in good shape. But a quick check can save you a lot of hassle down the line.
What Phones Are Compatible With Mint Mobile?
Key Takeaways
- 📱 Broad Compatibility: Most 5G or 4G LTE phones work with Mint Mobile.
- 🔄 Previous Carriers: Phones from T-Mobile, AT&T, and others are likely compatible.
- 🔍 Compatibility Checker: Mint offers a tool for extra assurance.
Mint Mobile offers broad compatibility for a variety of phones. If your phone operates on 5G or 4G LTE, chances are it will work with Mint Mobile. This is especially true if your phone was previously used with carriers like T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket Wireless, Straight Talk, or Simple Mobile.
Still unsure? Mint Mobile has a compatibility checker on its website. All you need is your device name and, for extra certainty, your IMEI number. You can find this number in your device settings or by dialing *#06#. This tool provides an added layer of assurance, helping you confirm that your device will work seamlessly with Mint Mobile’s network.
Can I Still Pay My Mint Mobile Bill if My Phone is Not Compatible?
If your phone is not compatible with Mint Mobile, it may pose some challenges in managing mint mobile payments. However, it doesn’t mean that you can’t pay your bills. Mint Mobile offers various methods such as online payment options or reaching out to their customer support for assistance in managing Mint Mobile payments effectively.
The Specifics
Key Takeaways
- 📶 LTE Bands: B2, B4, B12, B66, B71 are essential for compatibility.
- 🔄 4×4 MIMO: Required on bands 2, 4, 66, 41 for optimal performance.
- 🌐 5G Bands: n71, n41, n260/n261 are the go-to bands for 5G connectivity.
To use Mint Mobile, which operates on the T-Mobile network, your device needs to support specific LTE and 5G bands. For LTE, the required bands are B2, B4, B12, B66, and B71. Additionally, your device should support 4×4 MIMO on bands 2, 4, 66, and 41 for optimal LTE performance.
When it comes to 5G, your device should be compatible with bands n71 (low band), n41 (mid-band), and n260/n261 (mm-wave). These bands ensure that you’ll be able to take full advantage of Mint Mobile’s 5G capabilities. Make sure to check your device’s specifications to confirm compatibility.
The List
Now, you should be warned this is a long list of devices. However, this list is a great resource but does not guarantee your device is compatible, just that it should be. The only real test is to test it with an eSIM or SIM card.
Mint Mobile also stocks a range of smartphones too, so if you’re due and upgrade and you want to switch to Mint Mobile, you can check them out here.
Sure, here’s the information organized into a table format:
|Phone Model
|Model Number
|Nokia 2760 Flip (Feature Phone)
|TA-1420
|Sony Xperia 5 IV
|Samsung Galaxy A23 5G
|SM-A236U
|T-Mobile REVVL 6 Pro 5G
|TMAF035G
|LAN Global A1776 (Feature Phone)
|A7000
|OnePlus N300
|CPH2389
|Nokia G400 5G
|TA-1448
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
|SM-G990U2 & SM-G990U3/DS
|T-Mobile Revvl 6 5G
|TMAF025G
|Samsung XCover Pro2 (SE?)
|SM-G736U & SM-G736U1
|Fairphone 4 5G
|FP4
|TCL 30 5G
|T776O
|Google Pixel 6a
|GB62Z
|Infinix X671B
|X671B
|Sonim XP5plus (Feature Phone?)
|XP5900
|ZTE “Z7540”
|Z7540
|Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G (2022)
|XT2215-2 / XT2215-3 / XT2215-4
|Motorola ???
|XT2213-1 / XT2213-2 / XT2213-3
|Alcatel GO FLIP 6 (Feature Phone)
|4058W
|SCHOK Flip (Feature Phone)
|SC3218T / SC3218B
|Kyocera DuroSport 5G
|C6930
|Hot Pepper Serrano
|HPP-L55B
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Google Pixel 7
|ASUS Zenfone 9
|TBD (C ver.)
|ASUS ROG Phone 6 / 6 Pro
|TBD (A ver.)
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
|A2651
|Apple iPhone 14 Pro
|A2650
|Apple iPhone 14 Plus
|A2632
|Apple iPhone 14
|A2649
|Motorola Edge 2022
|XT2205-1 / XT2205-2
|OnePlus 10T 5G
|CPH2419 / CPH2417
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G
|SM-F721U
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold4 5G
|SM-F936U
|Sony Xperia 1 IV
|XQCT62/B
|OnePlus Nord N20 5G
|GN2200
|Motorola Edge+ 2022
|XT2201-3 / XT2201-5
|Samsung Galaxy A13
|SM-A135U
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G
|NE2215 / NE2217
|Motorola Moto G stylus (2022)
|XT2211-?
|Apple iPhone SE 2022
|A2595
|BLU F91 5G
|F0030UU
|Kapsys MiniVision 2 (Feature Phone for visually impaired)
|MiniVision 2
|Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
|SM-A536U
|Samsung Galaxy S22
|SM-S901U
|Samsung Galaxy S22+
|SM-S906U
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
|SM-S908U
|Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G
|SM-G990U
|TCL 30 XE 5G
|T767W
|Samsung Galaxy A13 5G
|SM-A136U1
|Motorola G Power (2022)
|XT2165
|Celero 5G
|WTCELERO5G
|Nokia X100
|TA-1399
|Motorola G Pure
|XT2163-4
|TCL XE 20
|5087Z
|Sonim XP3plus (Feature Phone?)
|TBD
|Google Pixel 6
|GB7N6
|Google Pixel 6 Pro
|G8V0U
|Nokia G50
|TA-1390
|Microsoft Surface Duo 2
|1995
|BlindShell Classic 2 (Feature Phone for visually impaired)
|BS-02
|Apple iPhone 13 mini
|A2481
|Apple iPhone 13
|A2482
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro
|A2483
|Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
|A2484
|CAT S22 Flip
|S22 Flip
|Nokia G300
|TA-1374
|T-Mobile REVVL V
|TMRVL4G
|ASUS ROG Phone 5s
|TBD (B ver.)
|Motorola Edge 2021
|XT2141-2
|Nokia XR20
|TA-1371
|Coolpad Belleza
|CP3321AT
|Google Pixel 5a 5G
|G1F8F
|Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2
|L70081
|Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders
|ASUS_I007D
|Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3 5G
|SM-F926U
|Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
|SM-F711U
|T-Mobile REVVL V+ 5G
|WTRVL5G
|Sony Xperia 1 III
|XQBC62
|Sony Xperia 5 III
|XQBQ62
|Alcatel GO FLIP 4 (Feature Phone)
|4056W
|CAT S62
|S62
|CAT S62 Pro
|S62 Pro
|OnePlus Nord N200 5G
|DE2117 / DE2118
|ASUS Zenfone 8
|I006D (B ver.)
|Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G
|XT2131-?
|TCL 20 Pro 5G
|T810S
|TCL 20L / 20L+
|T774B / T775B
|TCL 20S
|T773O
|OnePlus 9 5G
|LE2115 / LE2117
|OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
|LE2125 / LE2127
|ASUS ROG Phone 5
|I005D (B or E ver. ?)
|Samsung Galaxy A12
|SM-A125U
|Samsung Galaxy A32 5G
|SM-A326U
|Samsung Galaxy A42 5G
|SM-A426U