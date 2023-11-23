How To Make International Calls with Mint Mobile

11/23/23 • 7 min read

Pin

Does Mint Mobile support international calling? Yes. Here’s how it works and how much it costs…

When Mint Mobile launched in 2016, the company wanted to change how we thought about mobile phone plans. We no longer needed to depend on big nationwide companies to provide the mobile services that ordinary people needed.

However, one of the under-appreciated changes that Mint Mobile brought in was Mint Mobile international calls.

So, we thought it was time to take a bit of a deep dive into how to make international calls with Mint Mobile and some of the perks that go along with using Mint for your mobile service provider.

What’s Included In All Mint Mobile Plans?

🔑 Key Takeaways:

1️⃣ Beyond Nationwide 🌐: Mint Mobile’s plans include unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada, not just nationwide talk and text.

2️⃣ No Tier Discrimination 🚫: This international calling feature is available in all plans, including the most affordable Mint 55+ plan.

3️⃣ Simplified Communication 📞: The feature removes the hassle of using separate international calling packages or apps, making it easier to stay connected.

4️⃣ Value-Added 🎁: This is a value-added feature that enhances the overall utility of Mint Mobile’s service offerings.

Mint Mobile offers more than just nationwide talk and text; it extends its calling features internationally. Specifically, every Mint Mobile plan comes with unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada.

This isn’t a premium feature reserved for higher-tier plans; it’s included across the board, even in the budget-friendly Mint 55+ plan.

This inclusion is a game-changer for those who have family, friends, or business connections in Mexico or Canada.

It eliminates the need for additional international calling packages or third-party apps, offering a seamless communication experience right from your Mint Mobile phone.

How to Make International Calls on Mint Mobile Pin Mint Mobile likes to make things simple for their international calls, and you can simply follow the instructions below: Log on to your Mint Mobile App or the Mint Mobile site Check to see if you have credit available. If you do not have credit, see the next section on how to add credits. Once the credit is loaded or if you have a current credit, you will want to dial 011 Then, you will want to dial the country code you want to reach; if you dial a landline, you may also need to dial the two to four-digit area code. Dial the rest of the number Chat your night away Put simply, you will need to dial 011 – COUNTRY CODE – (AREA CODE) – PHONE NUMBER

How To Purchase Credits

Pin

Now, the next question usually is how do you purchase Mint Mobile international call credits? Now, that is a pretty simple process. You will need to do the following:

Log into the Mint Mobile App or Mint Mobile website Look for the Load Wallet option on the homepage Select the amount you want to add and enter your credit or debit card information. Submit your order Check your balance, as your credit should be available instantly

Things To Keep In Mind

International Calling rates

🔑 Key Takeaways:

1️⃣ Country-Specific Rates 🌍: Mint Mobile’s international calling rates differ from country to country.

2️⃣ Easy Search 🔍: Mint offers a straightforward search function to find the exact rates for each country.

3️⃣ Budget-Friendly 📊: The search tool allows you to plan and budget for your international calls effectively.

4️⃣ Transparency ✅: Mint Mobile’s approach gives you a clear understanding of what you’ll be charged, eliminating any billing surprises.

Mint Mobile doesn’t stop at offering unlimited calling to Mexico and Canada; it also provides international calling to other countries, albeit at different rates. The rates vary by country, but Mint Mobile makes it easy to find out exactly what you’ll pay using the table below.

If you’re planning to make frequent calls to countries other than Mexico and Canada, the costs are all detailed out below so you won’t have any nasty surprises on your bill.

Country Mobile Landline SMS China $0.01 per minute $0.01 per minute Free Philippines $0.14 per minute $0.07 per minute Free Afghanistan $0.11 per minute $0.10 per minute Free American Samoa $0.025 per minute $0.025 per minute Free Australia $0.015 per minute $0.01 per minute Free United Kingdom $0.00 per minute $0.00 per minute Free Panama $0.10 per minute $0.01 per minute Free Hong Kong $0.01 per minute $0.01 per minute Free Ukraine $0.53 per minute $0.10 per minute Free

Does International Texting Cost Money?

Mint Mobile offers free international texting to over 190 countries. So, chances are, wherever you are looking to text, it is probably free.

How Do I Send An International Text?

Sending an international text is easy with Mint mobile. If texting someone within the North American Numbering Plan, you will want to text their ten-digit phone number. XXX-XXX-XXXX.

While if you are texting someone outside of North America, you will want to use the following: 011-COUNTRY CODE- PHONE NUMBER. You can look up the country code here.

Is There Mint Mobile International Calling Support?

Yes, you can call 611 from your Mint phone to chat with someone at Mint. However, you will find most of the information you need on the Mint Mobile App or the Mint Mobile website, including account balance and other information.

How Does International Calling Work With WiFi Calling?

🔑 Key Takeaways:

1️⃣ WiFi Calling 📶: Mint Mobile offers WiFi calling for those times when you’re in a low-service area.

2️⃣ Consistent Rates 💵: Whether you’re using standard cellular service or WiFi calling, the international rates remain the same.

3️⃣ Always Connected 🤝: WiFi calling ensures you can always reach out, even when cellular service is less than ideal.

4️⃣ No Hidden Fees 🚫: The feature comes without any additional costs, making it a transparent and user-friendly option.

Mint Mobile has a solution for those tricky low-service areas: WiFi calling.

This feature allows you to make calls over a WiFi network when cellular service is weak or unavailable. The best part? WiFi calling comes with the same international calling rates as standard cellular calls.

So, whether you’re calling next door or halfway around the world, the rates remain consistent.

This feature is a lifesaver in areas where cellular coverage is spotty. It ensures that you’re always connected, regardless of your location. Plus, the consistent international rates mean you don’t have to worry about extra charges just because you’re using WiFi to make the call.

What Payment Methods Does Mint Mobile Offer For International Calling Credits?

🔑 Key Takeaways:

1️⃣ Multiple Options 💳: Mint Mobile accepts a variety of payment methods, including U.S. and international credit/debit cards, as well as PayPal.

2️⃣ Inclusivity 🌍: The range of payment options makes Mint accessible to both domestic and international customers.

3️⃣ User-Friendly 🤗: The flexibility in payment methods simplifies the subscription process, catering to individual preferences and needs.

4️⃣ Financial Flexibility 💰: With multiple payment options, you can choose the one that aligns with your financial situation.

Mint is one of the most flexible mobile companies in terms of payment options. You can use any US-based credit or debit card, PayPal and a selection of international credit or debit cards.

Mint Mobile stands out for its flexibility in payment options, making it easy for a wide range of customers to use their service. Whether you have a U.S.-based credit or debit card, PayPal, or even an international credit or debit card, Mint has you covered.

This inclusivity removes barriers to entry, making it accessible for virtually anyone interested in their mobile plans.

This flexibility is especially beneficial for international users or those who prefer alternative payment methods. It simplifies the payment process, allowing you to choose the option that best suits your financial situation and preferences.

Final Thoughts

Mint Mobile is one of the best bang for your buck deals in terms of a phone plan with great international calling. Now, it has fewer free options than Google Fi and some other big carriers, but the monthly price is hard to beat.

So, if you are calling a tonne per month, you might want to look elsewhere, but for casual calls worldwide, Mint is a great flexible option that will work around your needs.

Plus with unlimited Mexico and Canada calling, it is hard to find a better deal in the US right now than Mint Mobile.