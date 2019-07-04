The # 1 Best Activity Trackers For 2019: All Killer, No Filler…

Spread the love







If you’re looking to properly track your exercise, you need a solid fitness tracker – these are 2019’s #1 best activity trackers right now…

The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus is our #1 pick for activity trackers right now. It is kitted out with all the bells and whistles, meaning sensors and connectivity, that you could ever possibly want. It’s also rugged as hell, so it is perfect for outdoor trail runners too.

The Garmin Fenix 5 Plus uses the EU’s Galileo satellite-positioning system, which means it is incredibly accurate – more so than any other fitness tracker on this list. And it can track all kinds of activity, from running to swimming and even things like shooting!

Chuck in full 10-ATM rating (it works under water, even at extreme depths), 12-day battery life, and 16GB of internal storage, and you’re looking at what is perhaps the most sophisticated and rugged activity tracker on the planet right now.

For me, this is the #1 fitness tracker for professional athletes and/or fitness enthusiasts. Nothing else comes even remotely close to how well the Garmin Fenix 5 Plus performs.

Features an ECG (electrocardiogram)

Waterproof

Fall detection

Beautiful design

Will get updates for years to come

Without a doubt, the best activity tracker you can buy is the Apple Watch Series 4. Yes, it’s one of the most expensive devices on this list. But it also does things no other device on this list can do: like gives you the ability to take electrocardiogram readings of your heart.

The Watch also track your heart rate, calories burned, movements, steps, stairs climbed…it basically tracks everything and you can add dozens of fitness apps to it, vastly expanding its capabilities.

Contactless payments

7-day battery life

Sleep tracking

Heart rate tracking

Fitbit is another big player in the fitness tracker market. The Fitbit Charge 3 is a stylish wrist-worn wearable that is comfortable to wear and has an accurate heart rate monitor included. It’s got an easy to read touchscreen display and tracks workouts, distance, calories burned, and floors claimed in addition to heart rate. A big plus is 7+ days of battery life.

Waterproof

Beautiful design

Cheaper than the Apple Watch Series 4

Will get updates for years to come

Look, if you are thinking of getting an Apple Watch for your activity tracking needs, the Apple Watch 4 is really the one to go with. That’s because it’s got the fastest processor on this list and it also features that ECG—the Series 3 Apple Watch doesn’t offer an ECG.

But if you want an Apple Watch and cost is a factor, the Series 3 IS a great choice. While it doesn’t have an ECG, it does track heart rate, offers a cellular model, built-in GPS, and tracks TONS of activities like yoga, cycling, swimming, and high-intensity interval training.

Stores music on the device—no smartphone needed on runs

Built-in GPS

Customise with thousands of free watch faces

Up to 7 days of battery life in smartwatch mode

Garmin makes some great fitness trackers, but my favorite is the Garmin Vívoactive 3 Music. It tracks your calories, steps, sleep, and more – but best of all it stores up to 500 songs on the device itself. This means you don’t need to take your smartphone with you to listen to tunes when you’re out jogging. Another killer feature? Up to 7 days of GPS mode with music.

Jaw-dropping beautiful, iconic design

Get this if you want your fitness tracker to look like anything but a fitness tracker

18-month battery life

Sleep analysis

Waterproof

The Withings Move Timeless Chic is probably the most beautiful fitness tracker I’ve ever seen. It takes the form of an elegant Swiss watch with a large clock face with a smaller dial embedded in it. The smaller dial shows you how close you are to your daily activity goal.

The Move Timeless Chic tracks steps, distance, calories, sleep, swimming, and running. Its body is made of stainless steel with a mineral glass lens. The strap is made of leather or silicon. The Move Timeless Chic is the fitness tracker you buy if you want to stay healthy and elegant at the same time. It’s something you want to wear all the time too.

Why You’d Get A Fitness Tracker?

Fitness tracking is a big-time thing now thanks to all the ways we can quantify our movements. Many of our smartphones have built-in fitness tracking capabilities thanks to custom motion chips. When you combine that hardware with fitness tracking apps, it’s easy to use your smartphone to track your movement.

But there’s still something to be said for dedicated fitness tracking hardware. It’s nice to be able to go for a run and not clutch your smartphone in your hand. But there are myriad fitness tracking wearables out there. Which one is right for you depends on what you’re looking for in a fitness tracker. That’s why we put together this list: to show the ones that are our current favorite fitness trackers.

