Why You Should Get an Xbox Game Pass in the UK

More gaming for less money? That’s the dream. Here’s what you need to know about Microsoft Game Pass – from costs to available titles and more…

Imagine having a massive library of games at your fingertips for just a monthly fee. Pretty sweet, right? If you’re in the UK and haven’t jumped on this bandwagon yet, grabbing an Microsoft Game Pass gift card might be the best thing you do for your gaming life in 2024 and beyond.

How does it work? How much does it cost? Is it worth it? These are all VALID questions. Let’s break it down for you, covering off all the main questions new subscribers often have, so you can see whether or not a Game Pass is right for you or not…

What Does an Xbox Game Pass Gift Card Include?

Well, they’re your all-access pass to a ton of games on both Xbox consoles and PCs. We’re talking big-name titles, cool indie games, and even brand-new releases on day one. It’s like having a buffet of games – RPGs, shooters, puzzle games, you name it.

And get this: they keep adding new stuff all the time.

Did you know that Game Pass adds about 3-4 new games every week? That’s over 150 new games a year!

Subscription Tiers and Pricing

Xbox Game Pass for Console : This’ll set you back about £7.99 a month. It’s perfect if you’re all about that console life.

: This’ll set you back about £7.99 a month. It’s perfect if you’re all about that console life. PC Game Pass : Same price, but for the PC master race out there.

: Same price, but for the PC master race out there. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: The big kahuna at £10.99 a month. You get everything – console, PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play, and even cloud gaming. It’s like the Swiss Army knife of gaming subscriptions.

But here’s a pro tip: don’t pay full price if you don’t have to.

Finding the Best Deals on Gaming Subscriptions and Gift Cards

Check out places like Eneba – they often have these subscriptions for way less. I’ve seen Ultimate go for as low as £7-8 per month when you buy in bulk. That’s some serious savings!

Why should you consider a Game Pass gift card? Well, it’s a great way to keep your gaming budget in check. Plus, they make awesome gifts. Who doesn’t want the gift of endless gaming possibilities? And if you’re not keen on using your credit card for subscriptions, gift cards are your best friend.

More Gaming for Less Money (That’s What Everybody Wants, Right?)

But wait, there’s more! (I’ve always wanted to say that.) Game Pass members get some sweet perks. We’re talking exclusive deals, discounts on games you want to keep forever, and even early access to some titles. In fact, Game Pass members save an average of 20% on game purchases and up to 10% on DLC and in-game items.

Now, if you’re all about getting the most bang for your buck (and who isn’t?), keep an eye out for deals on digital marketplaces. Sites like Eneba often have crazy good prices on gift cards and subscriptions. I’ve seen 3-month Ultimate subscriptions go for the price of one month at retail. That’s like getting two months free!

Let’s put it all in perspective. The average new game costs about £50-60. With Game Pass Ultimate, you’re paying about £11 a month for access to hundreds of games. That means if you play just two or three games a month, you’re already saving money. And with over 400 games in the library, you’re not likely to run out of things to play anytime soon.

Game Pass isn’t just about quantity, though. The quality is there too. In 2023, Game Pass included 7 out of the top 10 highest-rated new releases on Metacritic. You’re getting access to some seriously good games.

So, what are you waiting for? Whether you’re a console warrior, a PC enthusiast, or you want to game on your phone through the cloud (yeah, that’s a thing now), Game Pass has got you covered. It’s like Netflix for games, but dare I say, even better.

Grab that Game Pass gift card and dive into new worlds, challenge your friends, or just chill with some indie gems. The gaming universe is waiting for you, and trust me, your wallet will thank you too.