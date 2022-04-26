Why Does My Spotify Keep Pausing? + Solutions To Common Spotify Problems

Spotify is arguably the best audio streaming platform in existence right now, but that certainly doesn’t mean there are no errors to worry about while using the service. Let’s investigate the most common problems reported on Spotify.

Spotify has a plethora of capabilities, and it is consistently regarded as the top music streaming service, beating out competitors such as Apple Music, Tidal, Deezer, and Amazon Music, among others.

New features have consistently been added to the platform since the company was founded back in 2005. These features include instant song sharing, private listening, remote group sessions and algorithmically developed playlists to suit your preferences.

We’d be hard-pressed to think of a single online platform or technology that does not have problems though, and Spotify is no exception.

One common issue that is reported by the platform’s users is that the service can pause at random with no apparent cause or explanation.

So, why is this?

Why Does Spotify Keep Pausing?

Unfortunately, there isn’t just one reason why your Spotify could be pausing, so you might need to try a few troubleshooting procedures. Corrupted cache files, unauthorised use, low power mode, a bad internet connection, server failures, and other problems are included among potential causes.

Low power mode and data saving mode are the key causes of Spotify not functioning. Both of these modes, when activated, restrict background programmes from drawing power from the battery or from accessing the internet to conserve data. As a result, checking for and removing these features may help Spotify.

Another factor that might stymie a seamless Spotify experience is a slow internet connection. Those experiencing problems might try switching to a different connection, such as moving back and forth from Wi-Fi to mobile data. The programme would not halt or stop as long as it had adequate bandwidth to play consistently.

More Common Spotify Problems

Spotify pausing at random is certainly not the only common problem that the platform experiences. Let’s take a look at some of the other most common issues that users might be having while using Spotify:

Spotify Stutters During Playback

When you’re listening to music on Spotify, it sometimes sounds crackly, as if it hasn’t properly buffered. The music becomes unintelligible when this occurs.

Turning on hardware acceleration usually solves the problem. Go to More > View > Hardware Acceleration in the Spotify app. Keep in mind that if your machine is old and underpowered, the programme may experience significant latency.

No Sound During Spotify Playback

A muted device or a faulty line out are the most prevalent causes of no sound during Spotify listening on a computer.

Right-click the volume symbol in the system tray and choose Volume Mixer to check on Windows. Hold the Option key and click the speaker symbol on a Mac.

Spotify Not Working On Android

If your issue is exclusive to just your Android device, you can almost guarantee a fix it by doing a few simple things.

To begin, clear your cache, which stores data so that Spotify can run quicker and more effectively in the future. The data in the cache might get damaged at times, causing issues with use.

Fortunately, Android makes clearing your cache straightforward, enabling the app to create a fresh, uncorrupted set of data. Clear Cache may be found under Settings > Apps and Notifications > Spotify > Storage and Cache. You should also press the Clear Data button.

No luck? There are a number of cleaning programmes that include a process-killing option that may damage Spotify. Process managers and battery managers may also interfere with Spotify’s multiple ongoing operations. When the screen is off or an app has been operating in the background for a long period, it might be extremely aggressive.

Try adding Spotify to the applications’ whitelists if you truly need/want to keep them installed.

Spotify Not Working On Apple Devices

Users of Apple’s Devices – iPhones and iPads – do not have access to a cache-clearing button. Instead, it’s up to each programme to provide a means to delete their caches.

If you’re using an iOS device, launch Spotify and go to Home > Settings > Storage > Delete Cache.

Error Code 17: Spotify Could Not Be Started

This Windows-specific bug has been bothering people for years, and it still appears on occasion.

When you attempt to open Spotify, you’ll run into an issue. Everything will seem to be functioning properly until you get an on-screen pop-up just before the client is ready to launch, at which point the software will crash.

The answer is to download and save the Spotify installation to your PC. Then right-click the software and choose Properties to get the Compatibility tab.

Run Spotify in Compatibility mode for Windows XP from here when you wish to use it.

Can’t Add Local Music To Spotify

Spotify’s desktop client has a great feature that allows you to import your locally stored music. Spotify tunes may be mixed in with your own tracks in your playlists.

Spotify’s Windows and Mac desktop applications now handle local music differently. Previously, you could just drag and drop your selected files onto a playlist, but that’s no longer the case—the change in approach has caused some customers to fear the service is malfunctioning.

To add files, go to Edit > Preferences > Local Files (Windows) or Spotify > Preferences > Local Files (Mac). You may direct Spotify to your stored songs or ask it to search your iTunes songs or your Music Library.

Can’t Download Songs For Offline Listening

Spotify allows you to download music and listen to it offline. It’s a great function to have in the gym, in your vehicle, or anywhere else where Wi-Fi isn’t accessible because it ensures you don’t go over your data limit.

There is, however, a limitation that not many users know about, where a maximum of 10,000 songs may be synced to each device for offline listening. You won’t be able to download any more songs unless you erase some of your current offline audio if you reach that threshold.

Toggling the Download option in the More menu on a playlist will gradually destroy its material. You can also delete the cache if you want a faster resolution.

