What is Venmo? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

11/22/23 • 11 min read

Venmo is an uber-popular payments app that is owned by PayPal. Here’s everything you need to know about getting started with Venmo…

Venmo is a mobile payment service that lets you easily send and receive money from their friends and family. It was founded in 2009 and has since grown into a popular social payments app.

Oh, and in case you didn’t know: Venmo is owned by PayPal.

One of the main features of Venmo is its social aspect. You can connect with friends on the app and easily split bills for meals, rent, or other expenses. You can also add comments and emojis to their transactions, making it a fun and interactive way to pay and receive money.

Venmo is available as a mobile app for iPhone (iOS) and Android devices.

You can link your bank accounts, debit cards, or credit cards to their Venmo account to fund their transactions. Venmo also offers a Venmo card, which can be used to make purchases at merchants that accept Mastercard.

Venmo uses encryption to protect your personal and financial data, so it is completely safe to use. It even offers fraud protection too, and a buyer protection program for eligible transactions which is great for larger transactions.

Bottom line? Venmo is a convenient and easy-to-use mobile payment service for splitting bills with friends and family, buying items online and even for businesses (more on that in a bit).

With its social features and integration with PayPal, Venmo is a great option for anyone looking to do fast, reliable and secure mobile payments on their phone.

How to Use Venmo

Venmo is a simple and user-friendly app that allows you to send, receive, and request money from friends, family, and colleagues. Here are the steps to follow to use Venmo:

Create a Venmo Account: To use Venmo, you need to create a Venmo account. You can download the Venmo app on your mobile device or visit venmo.com to sign up for an account. Once you have created your account, you will be prompted to link a bank account or debit card to your Venmo account.

Link a Bank Account or Debit Card: To send and receive money on Venmo, you need to link a bank account or debit card to your Venmo account. You can do this by going to the "Settings" tab in the app and selecting "Payment Methods." Follow the prompts to link your bank account or debit card to your Venmo account.

Send Money: To send money on Venmo, you need to have the recipient's username or phone number. Once you have this information, you can enter the amount you want to send and add a note to the transaction. You can also choose to make the transaction private or public. Once you have reviewed the transaction, click "Pay" to send the money.

Receive Money: To receive money on Venmo, you need to provide the sender with your Venmo username or phone number. Once the sender initiates the transaction, you will receive a notification in the app. You can then choose to accept or decline the transaction.

Request Money: If you need to request money from someone on Venmo, you can do so by clicking the "Request" button in the app. Enter the amount you want to request and add a note to the transaction. You can also choose to make the request private or public. Once you have reviewed the transaction, click "Request" to send the request.

Split Transactions: Venmo also allows you to split transactions with your friends. To do this, click the "Split" button in the app and select the people you want to split the transaction with. You can then enter the amount each person owes and add a note to the transaction.

Use QR Codes: Venmo also allows you to use QR codes to send and receive money. To do this, click the "Scan" button in the app and scan the recipient's QR code. You can then enter the amount you want to send and add a note to the transaction.

Venmo Debit Card and Credit Card: Venmo also offers a debit card and credit card that you can use to make purchases. You can apply for these cards in the app and link them to your Venmo account. Once you have the cards, you can use them to make purchases online and in stores.

By following these simple steps, you can easily use Venmo to send, receive, and request money from anyone, anywhere.

Venmo for Business

Venmo is not just for individuals to send and receive money from friends and family. It also offers a business profile for merchants to accept payments for goods and services.

With Venmo for Business, you can easily pay for purchases using their Venmo account, which is a secure and familiar way to pay.

Setting up a Venmo business profile is simple and can be done in just a few steps.

Merchants can create a business account and link it to their existing Venmo account. They can also customize their profile with their business information, logo, and other details.

Once the profile is set up, merchants can start accepting payments from customers.

Venmo for Business offers several benefits for merchants. First, it allows them to expand their payment options and reach more customers.

Second, it provides a simple and convenient way for customers to pay for purchases. Third, it offers a low-cost option for accepting contactless payments, with a fee of 1.9% plus 10 cents per transaction.

Finally, it provides a way for merchants to track their sales and manage their finances.

Merchants can use Venmo for Business both online and in-person. They can accept payments using QR codes and the Venmo smartphone app, making it one of the easier alternative payment methods to implement.

Venmo for Business also offers payment limits and protection against fraudulent transactions, making it a secure and reliable payment option for merchants.

Venmo for Business is a great option for merchants looking to expand their payment options and reach more customers. With its low fees (see table below), simple setup, and secure payment processing, it is a valuable tool for any business looking to sell goods or services.

Transaction Type Fee Standard domestic transactions (under $250) 1.9% of the transaction amount Standard international transactions (over $250) 3.9% of the transaction amount In-store payments 2.5% of the transaction amount Online payments 3.9% of the transaction amount Payouts to merchants 1% of the transaction amount Overview of Venmo Merchant Fees

Splitting Bills With Venmo

Venmo is not only a platform for sending and receiving money, but it also provides an easy way to split expenses with friends. You can split bills for dinners, rent, and other shared expenses. You can also send money to friends, who can then transfer it to their bank accounts or use it for their own purchases.

One of the benefits of using Venmo is that it offers cash back rewards for certain purchases.

On top of this, you can also keep track of all your spending (and shared expenses like rent and bills) on Venmo’s social feed. The feed shows all transactions made by you and people you’re connected to (like your housemates). This includes payments to friends and purchases made with your Venmo balance.

If you live in a house share or regularly dine or drink with a select group of friends, Venmo makes it super easy to stay on top of drinks rounds and splitting large bills in restaurants. No more cash. Just a few clicks and everybody is sorted.

Safety and Regulations of Venmo

Venmo is a licensed provider of money transfer services, and it follows a number of practices to ensure that it’s compliant with the relevant security and privacy standards. Venmo is also a PayPal service, a trusted name within the online payments’ industry.

Venmo has implemented various security measures to protect its users’ accounts. For instance, you can add a layer of security by enabling Face ID and a PIN. Venmo also uses encryption to protect your personal and financial information.

It’s important to note that Venmo is subject to various regulations and laws, including those related to the Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) and anti-money laundering (AML) regulations. Venmo is required to verify your identity when signing up for its services and report certain – dodgy-looking – transactions to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Venmo does not charge fees for sending and receiving money from friends or family, but there are fees for certain transactions, such as using a credit card to send money or transferring money to a bank account instantly.

Venmo is available in the United States only, and it does not support cryptocurrency transactions, such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Litecoin. For that, you’ll need to setup a Coinbase account.

Bottom line? If you’re worried about the level of security present on Venmo, you needn’t be. Like PayPal and Cash App, Venmo – as part of doing business – has to adhere to and follow stringent regulatory rules and laws. FinTech brands (like Acorns) have to meet and exceed myriad criteria before they’re allowed to market their services.

The bar is set incredibly high by regulators, and it is done so to protect your money and personal data.

Venmo FAQs

How does Venmo work with banks? Venmo works with banks by allowing users to link their bank accounts to their Venmo accounts. This allows users to send and receive money from their bank accounts through Venmo. Venmo also offers a service called "Instant Transfer" which allows users to transfer funds from their Venmo balance to their bank account instantly for a small fee.

What is the difference between Zelle and Venmo? Zelle and Venmo are both peer-to-peer payment services, but there are some differences between the two. Zelle is owned by a consortium of banks and is integrated directly into their mobile banking apps, whereas Venmo is owned by PayPal. Zelle transactions are typically faster than Venmo transactions, but Venmo offers more social features and is more widely used among younger generations.

What are the pros and cons of using Venmo? Pros of using Venmo include its ease of use, social features, and ability to send and receive money quickly. Cons of using Venmo include its limited payment options (it only accepts bank transfers and debit cards), its lack of buyer and seller protection, and its potential for fraudulent activity.

What is required to sign up for Venmo? To sign up for Venmo, users must be at least 18 years old and have a U.S. bank account or debit card. Users will also need to provide their name, email address, and phone number to create an account.

How do I use Venmo for the first time? To use Venmo for the first time, users will need to download the Venmo app and create an account. Once their account is set up, they can link their bank account or debit card to their Venmo account and begin sending and receiving money.

What is Venmo's customer service contact information? Venmo's customer service can be reached through the app's Help Center, which includes a searchable database of frequently asked questions and a contact form for submitting inquiries. Users can also reach Venmo's customer service team through Twitter or Facebook.