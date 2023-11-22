The Best Language Translator Apps For iPhone [2023 Edition]

11/22/23

Apple may have its own translation app now, but there are plenty of good third-party language translator app alternatives. Here’s the apps we reccomend!

Real-time artificial translation used to be the stuff of science fiction. Matter of fact, many of us probably got our first introduction to the technology seeing the characters in Star Trek frequently uses it to communicate among alien species.

But thanks to smartphones and ever more powerful artificial intelligence real-time language translation is a reality.

Matter of fact, it’s become a standard feature on the iPhone. With iOS 14, Apple debuted its official Translation app for iPhone.

Still, there are a ton of language translation apps already available for the iPhone. And that’s no surprise considering the iPhone has so mangy amazing apps across so many categories, together they turn your Apple smartphone into one of the most powerful devices you’ve ever owned.

Here are the best iPhone apps for translating languages in 2023.

Best Language Translation Apps for iPhone iTranslate Translator
The app's official description: iTranslate is the leading translation and dictionary app. Easily translate text, websites, or start voice-to-voice conversations in over 100 languages. Our new Offline Mode allows you to use iTranslate abroad without having to pay expensive roaming charges.

iTranslate is the leading translation and dictionary app. Easily translate text, websites, or start voice-to-voice conversations in over 100 languages. Our new Offline Mode allows you to use iTranslate abroad without having to pay expensive roaming charges. What it does: iTranslate Translator was one of the original translation apps on iPhone and after all these years its still one of the best. The app can translate a staggering 100 plus languages. But one of the best features is its augmented reality translation, which shows you the translated names of items viewed through your iPhone’s camera.

Microsoft Translator
The app's official description: Microsoft Translator is a free, personal translation app for 60+ languages, to translate text, voice, conversations, camera photos and screenshots. You can even download languages for offline translation for free to use when you travel!

Microsoft Translator is a free, personal translation app for 60+ languages, to translate text, voice, conversations, camera photos and screenshots. You can even download languages for offline translation for free to use when you travel! What it does: Microsoft Translator is another fantastic language translation app. It’s got a clean interface and has the ability to use the camera to translate written words, like on menus and signs.

Translate.me Voice Translator
The app's official description: Communicate effortlessly anywhere in the world with cutting edge voice, photo, video and text translation from Translate.me. Instantly speak and hold written conversations in over 60+ languages. Chat with anyone, anywhere! Whether you're traveling, on a business trip or in your home town, sometimes we need to communicate with somebody who doesn't speak our language. Just take a photo of an object or text you want to translate. You could be ordering food, asking for directions or talking to a business client – whoever you're talking to, clear communication is essential!

Communicate effortlessly anywhere in the world with cutting edge voice, photo, video and text translation from Translate.me. Instantly speak and hold written conversations in over 60+ languages. Chat with anyone, anywhere! Whether you’re traveling, on a business trip or in your home town, sometimes we need to communicate with somebody who doesn’t speak our language. Just take a photo of an object or text you want to translate. You could be ordering food, asking for directions or talking to a business client – whoever you’re talking to, clear communication is essential! What it does: Translate.me is another great translator. But what we love about this app so much is that it includes an iOS keyboard that lets you translate texts in real-time on the fly.

Google Translate
The app's official description: Text translation: Translate between 108 languages by typing. Offline: Translate with no internet connection (59 languages). Instant camera translation: Translate text in images instantly by just pointing your camera (90 languages). Photos: Take or import photos for higher quality translations (50 languages). Conversations: Translate bilingual conversations on the fly (43 languages).

Text translation: Translate between 108 languages by typing. Offline: Translate with no internet connection (59 languages). Instant camera translation: Translate text in images instantly by just pointing your camera (90 languages). Photos: Take or import photos for higher quality translations (50 languages). Conversations: Translate bilingual conversations on the fly (43 languages). What it does: Google Translate is another stalwart of the translation app sector. It handles camera text translation, conversation voice translation, and even handwriting translation.

iTranslate Medical
The app's official description: Introducing iTranslate Medical, a revolutionary new speech translation App. The simple design enables natural conversations in 5 languages, on the device and completely offline. The app automatically detects the correct language between two selected languages for a fast and accurate translation. Additionally the app offers enhanced data privacy and is designed to meet HIPAA standards.

Introducing iTranslate Medical, a revolutionary new speech translation App. The simple design enables natural conversations in 5 languages, on the device and completely offline. The app automatically detects the correct language between two selected languages for a fast and accurate translation. Additionally the app offers enhanced data privacy and is designed to meet HIPAA standards. What it does: iTranslate Medical is by the same people that brought you iTranslate Translator. However, iTranslate Medical only supports five languages. However, the big benefit of this app is that every single translation is done on-device…so your translated words never get uploaded anywhere. This is a huge privacy boost. Plus it also means this app is designed to meet HIPAA medical privacy standards–making it perfect for health professionals.

Air Translate Photo Translator
The app's official description: Scanning texts and documents have never been easier. Just take a photo and our powerful AI service detects text automatically. The camera can scan large documents in various languages and translate them into other languages. Air Translate is a godsend for business, travel, and learning. Translate road signs, images, titles, documents, books, instructions, notes, ads, and much more besides. Recognize physical objects, locations, places, animals, food, and more. Hear, read, edit, translate, and share your text in seconds!

Scanning texts and documents have never been easier. Just take a photo and our powerful AI service detects text automatically. The camera can scan large documents in various languages and translate them into other languages. Air Translate is a godsend for business, travel, and learning. Translate road signs, images, titles, documents, books, instructions, notes, ads, and much more besides. Recognize physical objects, locations, places, animals, food, and more. Hear, read, edit, translate, and share your text in seconds! What it does: This app is terrific if you need documents translated on the fly. It even supports objects!

Voicelator: Audio Translator
The app's official description: We designed an amazing app interface for you to translate on the go. Everything you need is just at your fingertips. Voicelator is accessible any time you browse the internet or chat in messengers. Download now to enjoy all the cool features Voicelator has to offer.

We designed an amazing app interface for you to translate on the go. Everything you need is just at your fingertips. Voicelator is accessible any time you browse the internet or chat in messengers. Download now to enjoy all the cool features Voicelator has to offer. What it does: The live text translation is a must-have. It also supports the Apple Watch!

Translator Guru: Voice & Text
The app's official description: Translator Guru is the perfect translation and dictionary app for voice & text translations in 100+ languages. Also, enjoy our camera and keyboard translation. Are you fond of communication with people from all over the world and tired because of misunderstandings? Translator Guru: Voice & Text covers it all. Transform your phone into a live translation device. Choose a pair of languages and communicate easily anywhere in the world. The language is no longer a barrier!

Translator Guru is the perfect translation and dictionary app for voice & text translations in 100+ languages. Also, enjoy our camera and keyboard translation. Are you fond of communication with people from all over the world and tired because of misunderstandings? Translator Guru: Voice & Text covers it all. Transform your phone into a live translation device. Choose a pair of languages and communicate easily anywhere in the world. The language is no longer a barrier! What it does: While it’s packed with features, a particularly nice one is the translator keyboard that works in any messenger app.

Speak & Translate – Translator
The app's official description: Speak & Translate is an indispensable voice and text translator that allows you to communicate effectively in any corner of the globe.

Speak & Translate is an indispensable voice and text translator that allows you to communicate effectively in any corner of the globe. What it does: At 117 languages for text translations, this is one of the most versatile translation apps out there.

Translate and Translation
The app's official description: Thanks to Speak to Translate, speak directly more than 50 languages! Conduct an effortless conversation around the world. Translate the text of a photo.

Thanks to Speak to Translate, speak directly more than 50 languages! Conduct an effortless conversation around the world. Translate the text of a photo. What it does: Like many translation apps, this one is subscription-based. However, what’s nice is you can subscribe by the week–so you can pay for when you need it (ie: when you’re in a foreign country).

Like many translation apps, this one is subscription-based. However, what’s nice is you can subscribe by the week–so you can pay for when you need it (ie: when you’re in a foreign country). How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

While Apple has had its own iPhone language translation app for several years now, the app is still fairly rudimentary. Don’t get me wrong – the Apple iPhone translation app has a nice design – it’s just that as of iOS 17, it’s limited to just 20 languages.

Other iPhone language translator apps in the list above can translate dozens – sometimes hundreds – more.

Compare that paltry 20 languages figure to the over 100 the Google Translate app can translate. iTranslate Translator and Microsoft Translator can also translate over 100 languages on the iPhone each.

Even better is to unique translation app on the list above: iTranslate Medical is a unique iPhone language translation app for medical professionals that protects the privacy of the patients while also allow a health professional to better communicate with them. And Air Translate Photo Translator lets you scan documents and photos to get a translation of what’s in them.

In short, there’s no shortage of amazing iPhone language translator apps available for your Apple smartphone. Each one feels a little bit like magic and each one will make your day easier no matter if you are using translation apps to study, do work, or in your travels.