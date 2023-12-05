The Best iPhone Wallpaper Apps [2023 Edition]

12/05/23 • 8 min read

Looking for the best wallpapers for your iPhone? Look no further! These are the apps you need to customize the look of your iPhone wallpaper.

Wallpaper used to be the horribly tacky wall covering people covered their rooms in. But with the advent of the personal computer, the term “wallpaper” was commandeered to refer to the desktop picture background.

Since then, the term has stuck, even though now “wallpaper” mostly refers to the home screen background on a smartphone or the lock screen background.

But regardless of terminology, smartphone wallpapers are great.

They really let you customize your smartphone to put your own signature on it.

All iPhones, of course, come with dozens of built-in wallpaper options, and you can even use any photo from your photo library to set it as the background for the home or lock screen.

But sometimes you want a different image. Dare I say, a better one? And that’s where the iPhone apps listed below come into play… And it’s also no surprise just how many wallpaper apps there are for iPhone as the iPhone has so many terrific apps for nearly anything.

Here are our top iPhone wallpaper app picks…

Best iPhone Wallpaper Apps Vellum Wallpapers Pin Image credit: App Store/MEREK DAVIS COM, LLC The app's official description: Introducing Vellum – where you can find beautiful free hand-picked wallpapers for the iOS. With hundreds of stunning images included in the app, you could change your look every day. With new packs arriving regularly and a brand new wallpaper every day, you won't need any other wallpaper app. *A Sight For Sore Eyes* We've sorted through thousands of images and created breathtaking images in-house to deliver the very best high-quality wallpapers for the iPhone. Beauty is something we're very passionate about. *Powerful Built-In Blurring* Create a blurred background easily with our wallpapers using our blur tool. The aesthetic of a complementary gradient on your home screen is a welcomed addition.

What it does: A beautiful UI and a 4.8 review average out of over 51,000 ratings at the time of this rating. How to get it: iOS

Everpix Cool Wallpapers 3D 4K Pin Image credit: App Store/Robert Snopov The app's official description: Exclusive collection of hight quality HD and Retina wallpapers are here for you! Express yourself with and unique, awesome backgrounds for your screen. You'll get with Everpix: High-quality wallpapers; Thousands of absolutely FREE 4K, Retina and HD wallpapers; New wallpapers every day; Various categories and themes to choose from; We carefully choose every wallpaper and adjust it to fit perfectly every screen size; We choose pictures, to let them reveal the colors of your screen and your personality; Cool holiday wallpapers.

What it does: A terrific preview mode and a 4.7 review average out of over 24,000 ratings at the time of this writing. How to get it: iOS

Papers.co Wallpapers HD Pin Image credit: App Store/Jude H The app's official description: Best rated wallpaper app! Downloaded 500,000+, and scored 4.8 / 5.0 on user rating! Updated every day! Wallpapers are chosen by top designers and uploaded daily! Famous for great wallpaper collection: Covers all wallpaper categories, from art to celebrities! Fast, simple and easy to use. Check beautiful, fast, and simple UI. It is made by top designers and developers.

What it does: A solid 4.8 review average out of over 2,500 ratings at the time of this rating. People seem to love this up and coming app. How to get it: iOS

Wallpaper List: Live 4K Retina Pin Image credit: App Store/Pham Trung Dung The app's official description: Amazing the wallpapers app with many and the best wallpapers with Retina HD HDR quality for all iPhone versions. We're working hard to bring up to you many Super Retina HD wallpapers/backgrounds every day. Awesome Features: Bookmark all the wallpapers you love. Many free live wallpapers. Displaying similar wallpapers. Collection of iOS 13 magnificent wallpapers.

What it does: Cool categories and a 4.5 review average out of over 2,000 ratings at the time of this rating. How to get it: iOS

Wallpapers 4K – WallPick Pin Image credit: App Store/WOON YOUNG BAEK The app's official description: Beautiful wallpaper images. High-Quality. Retina, 4K, QHD, Full HD, HD. Popular / Newest / Random wallpapers. Solid Color wallpaper. Download wallpaper. Favorites.

Beautiful wallpaper images. High-Quality. Retina, 4K, QHD, Full HD, HD. Popular / Newest / Random wallpapers. Solid Color wallpaper. Download wallpaper. Favorites. What it does: From first glance, this looks like a very generic wallpaper app, but it makes this list because it has a plentiful collection of solid wallpaper backgrounds. These are great for when you’re just looking for a plain colored background to use as your wallpaper. It can make app icons really pop out.

How to get it: iOS

Only Wallpaper App with 100,000+ awesome backgrounds. Bring your screen to life with cool wallpapers & backgrounds delivered to you by Wallpaper Plus! All the images, photos, pictures are real masterpiece that can’t be found anywhere else.

What it does: This app makes the list because of its insane number of wallpapers. Over 100k in total! How to get it: iOS

Glitter Wallpapers & Glitter Backgrounds Pin Image credit: App Store/Fexy Apps The app's official description: Are you looking for amazing Glitter Wallpapers & Backgrounds to spicy up your device? Or just looking for a cool way to pimp up your gadget with Glitter Wallpapers & Backgrounds? Well look no further because this app will provide you with the best themed Glitter Wallpapers & Backgrounds you need.

What it does: If bling and flash are your thing, you've come to the right wallpaper app. How to get it: iOS

Best Christmas Wallpapers Pin Image credit: App Store/Marko Markovic The app's official description: Welcome to the Christmas wonderland which allows you to see the beauty of the Christmas Day and Christmas Eve so you can start your countdown to Christmas with style! Download Best Christmas Wallpapers and you will get one of the best apps in the category of Christmas wallpapers hd free download that allows you to enjoy all benefits of Christmas! This amazing collection of cool Christmas wallpapers will get you in the holiday mood and make you experience the holiday spirit with every merry Christmas wallpaper that appears on your screen!

What it does: Love Christmas? This is the wallpaper app you need to get your phone decorated for the holidays. How to get it: iOS

Dope Aesthetic Wallpapers Cool Pin Image credit: App Store/Robert Snopov The app's official description: Are you tired of boring trite wallpapers? To hell with all those standards! We're not like the others! Create the mood with unique atmospheric wallpapers for your lock screen and home screen!

What it does: This app rightfully calls out that many wallpaper apps are the same. But not this one, oh no… How to get it: iOS

This app rightfully calls out that many wallpaper apps are the same. But not this one, oh no… How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

If you want a new wallpaper for you iPhone you, of course, could search Google Images for hours finding the right image. Or you could just download a wallpaper iPhone app and get access to tens of thousands of wallpapers instantly.

There are TONS of wallpaper apps for the iPhone and many of their features are basically the same, so it’s really hard to objectively determine which are the best.

However, for assembling this list, we went with the ones that had an impressive selection of 5-star reviews and have found some truly amazing wallpapers for our iPhones.