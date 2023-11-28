The Best iPhone Video Streaming Apps [2023 Edition]

11/28/23 • 8 min read

Pin

While there is no shortage of streaming services, some are better than others for content. Here are the best iPhone video streaming apps!

Quick Guide: Apps To Customize iPhone Homes Screen 📱 Netflix: The service that launched the streaming revolution. Disney+: If you love Marvel and Star Wars, this is the app to download. Amazon Prime Video: Great content, and access is included with Prime memberships. AsianCrush: Love Asian movies and TV? Get this app. Popcornflix: Stream Hollywood movies for free with ads. Apple TV+: The home of premier streaming shows. Crunchyroll: A must for animie fans. Hulu: Home to some of the best series on television. Max: Formerly HBO Max. Great content, including Harry Potter and Game of Thrones.

Who ever thought the smartphone would be a popular place to watch films and TV shows? But that’s just what the smartphone has become in the era of streaming video we’re living in.

The iPhone is obviously top of the game wen it comes to video streaming apps. There are literally dozens of video streaming apps for the iPhone. But that’s no surprise considering the iPhone has legions of great apps available for it.

But when it comes to video streaming apps, which are the best video streaming apps for iPhone? These are our favorites.

Best iPhone Video Streaming Apps Netflix Pin Image credit: App Store/Netflix The app’s official description: Looking for the most talked about TV shows and movies from the around the world? They’re all on Netflix. We’ve got award-winning series, movies, documentaries, and stand-up specials. And with the mobile app, you get Netflix while you travel, commute, or just take a break.

Looking for the most talked about TV shows and movies from the around the world? They’re all on Netflix. We’ve got award-winning series, movies, documentaries, and stand-up specials. And with the mobile app, you get Netflix while you travel, commute, or just take a break. What it does: Without a doubt, Netflix is the #1 name in streaming. They pretty much invented the video streaming platform. Netflix also spends a ton of cash on original content, so there’s always something to watch.

Without a doubt, Netflix is the #1 name in streaming. They pretty much invented the video streaming platform. Netflix also spends a ton of cash on original content, so there’s always something to watch. How to get it: iOS Disney+ Pin Image credit: App Store/Disney The app’s official description: Disney+ is the streaming home of your favorite stories. With unlimited entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, you’ll never be bored. Watch the latest releases, Original series and movies, classic films, throwback TV shows, and so much more. Stream and download Original Series like The Mandalorian, and fan favorites like The Simpsons, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Frozen. There’s always something new to discover.

Disney+ is the streaming home of your favorite stories. With unlimited entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic, you’ll never be bored. Watch the latest releases, Original series and movies, classic films, throwback TV shows, and so much more. Stream and download Original Series like The Mandalorian, and fan favorites like The Simpsons, Marvel’s The Avengers, and Frozen. There’s always something new to discover. What it does: Another must-have streaming app is Disney+, which has a real shot at dethroning Netflix as the best streamer in the world. Disney+ isn’t available in as many territories as Netflix is, however. Though it arguably has bigger-name content, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises.

Another must-have streaming app is Disney+, which has a real shot at dethroning Netflix as the best streamer in the world. Disney+ isn’t available in as many territories as Netflix is, however. Though it arguably has bigger-name content, including the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. How to get it: iOS Amazon Prime Video Pin Image credit: App Store/Amazon The app’s official description: Watch movies and TV shows recommended for you, including Amazon Originals like Hunters, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the kids series Tumble Leaf.

Watch movies and TV shows recommended for you, including Amazon Originals like Hunters, The Boys, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, and the kids series Tumble Leaf. What it does: Amazon Prime Video is another great video streamer. And the best thing about it is if you’re already a Prime subscriber, you have access to all the content Prime Video offers. A cool feature about the app is its X-Ray capabilities, which show you info from IMDB.

Amazon Prime Video is another great video streamer. And the best thing about it is if you’re already a Prime subscriber, you have access to all the content Prime Video offers. A cool feature about the app is its X-Ray capabilities, which show you info from IMDB. How to get it: iOS AsianCrush Pin Image credit: App Store/AsianCrush The app’s official description: Watch your favorite Asian movies and shows instantly. Free. Enjoy the best entertainment offered by Asia. From Chinese martial arts to Korean dramas, Japanese cult films to Thai horror movies – get it all in one place!

Watch your favorite Asian movies and shows instantly. Free. Enjoy the best entertainment offered by Asia. From Chinese martial arts to Korean dramas, Japanese cult films to Thai horror movies – get it all in one place! What it does: If you’re into Asian cinema, there’s no better streamer than AsianCrush. It’s absolutely packed with movies and TV shows from Japan, China, Thailand, and more.

If you’re into Asian cinema, there’s no better streamer than AsianCrush. It’s absolutely packed with movies and TV shows from Japan, China, Thailand, and more. How to get it: iOS Popcornflix Pin Image credit: App Store/Popcornflix The app’s official description: Stream free movies and TV shows on your iPhone and iPad! Popcornflix is 100% legal, no subscription required. Experience feature-length, on-demand movies and TV shows with way fewer ads than regular television. These movies and TV shows showcase some of the biggest stars in the world, including Brie Larson, Ben Affleck, and Robert Downey, Jr.

Stream free movies and TV shows on your iPhone and iPad! Popcornflix is 100% legal, no subscription required. Experience feature-length, on-demand movies and TV shows with way fewer ads than regular television. These movies and TV shows showcase some of the biggest stars in the world, including Brie Larson, Ben Affleck, and Robert Downey, Jr. What it does: If you’re not into paying for a streaming service, give Popcornflix a try. It offers a ton of content. However, you will have to put up with watching ads, as its how the service monetizes its content.

If you’re not into paying for a streaming service, give Popcornflix a try. It offers a ton of content. However, you will have to put up with watching ads, as its how the service monetizes its content. How to get it: iOS Apple TV+ Pin Image credit: App Store/Apple The app’s official description: Get all your favorite TV, all in one app. Watch critically acclaimed Apple Original series and films from Apple TV+. Buy or rent new and popular movies. Access everything from popular streaming apps. Subscribe to premium channels. Follow all your favorite sports teams. All curated and personalized for you.

Get all your favorite TV, all in one app. Watch critically acclaimed Apple Original series and films from Apple TV+. Buy or rent new and popular movies. Access everything from popular streaming apps. Subscribe to premium channels. Follow all your favorite sports teams. All curated and personalized for you. What it does: Apple’s streaming service. When the service started, it didn’t have many movies, but now it features major explosives starring everyone from Tom Hanks to Bill Murray.

Apple’s streaming service. When the service started, it didn’t have many movies, but now it features major explosives starring everyone from Tom Hanks to Bill Murray. How to get it: iOS Crunchyroll Pin Image credit: App Store/Crunchyroll The app’s official description: Stream the world’s largest anime library. Watch over 1,000 titles – from past seasons to new episodes fresh from Japan, including critically acclaimed Crunchyroll Originals. Get full access to new shows like Dr. STONE, Tower of God, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Black Clover, Food Wars!, Fire Force, plus favorites like One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more! Whether you’re new to anime, or have been a fan for decades, Crunchyroll has something you’ll love.

Stream the world’s largest anime library. Watch over 1,000 titles – from past seasons to new episodes fresh from Japan, including critically acclaimed Crunchyroll Originals. Get full access to new shows like Dr. STONE, Tower of God, Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-, Black Clover, Food Wars!, Fire Force, plus favorites like One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and more! Whether you’re new to anime, or have been a fan for decades, Crunchyroll has something you’ll love. What it does: One of the premiere anime streaming services on the planet. If you like anime, this app is a must.

One of the premiere anime streaming services on the planet. If you like anime, this app is a must. How to get it: iOS Hulu Pin Image credit: App Store/Hulu The app’s official description: With Hulu you can watch thousands of TV shows and movies, exclusive Originals, past seasons, current episodes, and more. If you’re an existing Hulu subscriber, you have the option to watch Live TV for sports, news, and can’t-miss events on the device of your choice. That means you can enjoy all your TV in one place with a personalized plan that works for you—Hulu, Hulu (No Ads), or Hulu +Live TV*.

With Hulu you can watch thousands of TV shows and movies, exclusive Originals, past seasons, current episodes, and more. If you’re an existing Hulu subscriber, you have the option to watch Live TV for sports, news, and can’t-miss events on the device of your choice. That means you can enjoy all your TV in one place with a personalized plan that works for you—Hulu, Hulu (No Ads), or Hulu +Live TV*. What it does: Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services in America. It also boasts of of the largest TV streaming libraries.

Hulu is one of the most popular streaming services in America. It also boasts of of the largest TV streaming libraries. How to get it: iOS Max Pin Image credit: App Store/HBO The app’s official description: It’s all here. Iconic series, award-winning movies, fresh originals, and family favorites, featuring the worlds of Harry Potter, the DC Universe, and HBO. Discover the best entertainment for every mood. Max – the one to watch.

It’s all here. Iconic series, award-winning movies, fresh originals, and family favorites, featuring the worlds of Harry Potter, the DC Universe, and HBO. Discover the best entertainment for every mood. Max – the one to watch. What it does: Home of Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Sex and the City and more. One of the best streaming services for original content.

Home of Game of Thrones, Westworld, The Sex and the City and more. One of the best streaming services for original content. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for the best iPhone video streaming apps, you’ve got your choice of several excellent options. However, note that most video streaming apps require not just the app – but a subscription to the service.

One that doesn’t require a paid subscription is Popcornflix, which lets you watch ad-supported movies.

The most popular video streaming apps are of course Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Max as those services have the most well-known content. But each of those services could set you back $20 a more per month in subscription fees.

Good news if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, you get free access to Amazon Prime Video.

And if you love Asian entertainment, Crunchyroll and AsianCrush are a must.

Finally, don’t forget about one of the youngest iPhone video streaming apps: Apple TV+. In 2023, Apple’s service has tons of premium, prestige content that has garnered plenty of occolades.