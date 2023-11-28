The Best iPhone Apps To Customize iPhone Home Screen [2023 Edition]

11/28/23 • 6 min read

Pin

With the right apps, you can use widgets to radically alter the appearance of your iOS home screen. Here’s how to customize iPhone home screen.

Quick Guide: Apps To Customize iPhone Homes Screen 📱 Widgetsmith: One of the first iPhone home screen customizations apps, and still the best. Color Widgets: If you want your iPhone to have a certain color aethetic, get this app. Photo Widget : Simple: Add photo widgets and custom app icons to your iPhone home screen. Motivation – Daily Quotes: Stay motivated by displaying inspiring quotes on your iPhone home screen. Photo Widget – Aesthetic Icons: This app is packed with themes, widgets, and icons for your iPhone home screen.

The breakout feature of iOS 14, released in 2020, was, without a doubt, home screen widgets. We’ve told you how to use iOS 14’s widgets on your iPhone before.

They are great little “mini apps” that allow you to see quick app information right on your home screen without needing to launch the app itself.

However, home screen widgets have become a smash hit on social media.

Why? Because with the right apps, you can use widgets to radically alter the appearance of your iOS 14 iPhone home screen.

Matter of fact, the big trend on Twitter and other social media platforms is showing off your new iOS 14 home screen designs. For example, just take a look at these tweets:

how to do the aesthetic Home Screen (iOS 14) : a thread. pic.twitter.com/RObjIXcjbG — 𝒥𝒶𝒦𝒶𝓎𝓁𝒶✨🎨 (@Kaylasfro) September 19, 2020

Current iOS 14 home screen setup. pic.twitter.com/gtFjRnMkq7 — traf (@traf) September 20, 2020

so i finished my ios 14 homescreen what do we think?? pic.twitter.com/Ld1jaz4WmA — auds IS GOING TO TAYRONTO N6 (@cherrysswift) September 18, 2020

What’s amazing is all those iPhone users radically altered their iPhone home screen without jailbreaking their iPhones. Yep, they did ALL that just by using iOS 14’s widget features and the right apps. And that’s no surprise as one of the best things about the iPhone is its MASSIVE ecosystem of amazing iPhone apps.

Check out the five best home screen widget apps to help radically alter your iPhone’s home screen in 2020 below.

Best iPhone Apps To Customize iPhone Home Screen Widgetsmith Pin Image credit: App Store/Cross Forward Consulting, LLC The app’s official description: Widgetsmith lets you personalize your home screen like never before. It starts with a wide collection of highly customizable widgets, which range in function from date, to weather, to astronomy. Each can be adjusted precisely to best fit your desired function and appearance. This set of widgets can then be dynamically scheduled to appear on your home screen following rules you define. For example, a particular widget could show the weather first thing in the morning, then your calendar during your work day, then switch to your Activity ring progress as you wrap up your day. This lets you take full advantage of each slot on your home screen.

Widgetsmith lets you personalize your home screen like never before. It starts with a wide collection of highly customizable widgets, which range in function from date, to weather, to astronomy. Each can be adjusted precisely to best fit your desired function and appearance. This set of widgets can then be dynamically scheduled to appear on your home screen following rules you define. For example, a particular widget could show the weather first thing in the morning, then your calendar during your work day, then switch to your Activity ring progress as you wrap up your day. This lets you take full advantage of each slot on your home screen. What it does: This is THE app that got the widget home screen trend started. It’s one of the most powerful apps out there that let you customize iOS 14 home screen widgets.

This is THE app that got the widget home screen trend started. It’s one of the most powerful apps out there that let you customize iOS 14 home screen widgets. How to get it: iOS Color Widgets Pin Image credit: App Store/MM Apps, Inc. The app’s official description: Color Widgets lets you add stylish widgets directly onto your home screen! Choose from premade widget designs, or better yet, make your own. Color Widgets is perfect for customizing and styling your home screen. HUNDREDS OF WIDGETS

There are hundreds of design options to make your best possible widget. DESIGN YOUR OWN WIDGET. With Color Widgets, you can freely edit the widgets font, theme color, or even the background color.

Color Widgets lets you add stylish widgets directly onto your home screen! Choose from premade widget designs, or better yet, make your own. Color Widgets is perfect for customizing and styling your home screen. HUNDREDS OF WIDGETS There are hundreds of design options to make your best possible widget. DESIGN YOUR OWN WIDGET. With Color Widgets, you can freely edit the widgets font, theme color, or even the background color. What it does: This app is the one most people use to get the perfect color set for their widgets. The color customization of the widgets work great if you want the perfect color scheme to go along with your home screen wallpaper.

This app is the one most people use to get the perfect color set for their widgets. The color customization of the widgets work great if you want the perfect color scheme to go along with your home screen wallpaper. How to get it: iOS Photo Widget : Simple Pin Image credit: App Store/Photo Widget Inc. The app’s official description: PhotoWidget is the easiest app to use when decorating your iPhone and iPad home screens. From simple widgets to complex app icon changes, you can quickly do them all with PhotoWidget. PhotoWidget is ranked No.1 in Korea-Japan-Thailand within 3 days of launching, No.3 in the United States and within the Top 10 in 150 countries with over 40 million users!

PhotoWidget is the easiest app to use when decorating your iPhone and iPad home screens. From simple widgets to complex app icon changes, you can quickly do them all with PhotoWidget. PhotoWidget is ranked No.1 in Korea-Japan-Thailand within 3 days of launching, No.3 in the United States and within the Top 10 in 150 countries with over 40 million users! What it does: This app allows you to create photo widgets on your home screen. Use it to keep a pic of your family–or your favorite pop star right on your home screen.

This app allows you to create photo widgets on your home screen. Use it to keep a pic of your family–or your favorite pop star right on your home screen. How to get it: iOS Motivation – Daily Quotes Pin Image credit: App Store/Monkey Taps The app’s official description: Whether you’re going through hard times, need an extra push to get stuff done, or like sharing inspirational quotes in social media, Motivation has you covered. Positive reminders are one of the simplest and most powerful tools for mental growth. It’s all about keeping the right thoughts top of mind from the get-go every day, so they’re readily available on those hard days when you need them most. Customize the design of the quotes and share the uplifting message of the day with your friends, or use the image for Instagram or as a wallpaper. The app includes a wide range of topics such as self-esteem, relationships and dealing with stress, as well as a selection of carefully designed themes to choose from – updated frequently.

Whether you’re going through hard times, need an extra push to get stuff done, or like sharing inspirational quotes in social media, Motivation has you covered. Positive reminders are one of the simplest and most powerful tools for mental growth. It’s all about keeping the right thoughts top of mind from the get-go every day, so they’re readily available on those hard days when you need them most. Customize the design of the quotes and share the uplifting message of the day with your friends, or use the image for Instagram or as a wallpaper. The app includes a wide range of topics such as self-esteem, relationships and dealing with stress, as well as a selection of carefully designed themes to choose from – updated frequently. What it does: This great app allows you to put motivational widgets right on your home screen.

This great app allows you to put motivational widgets right on your home screen. How to get it: iOS Photo Widget – Aesthetic Icons Pin Image credit: App Store/Laid-back Lion Apps Ltd The app’s official description: Themes, icon sets, time & date and photo widgets, wallpaper maker; add frames, filters, stickers and text to photos and crop images. Endless possibilities to customize your home screen, super easy to use. Be creative!

Themes, icon sets, time & date and photo widgets, wallpaper maker; add frames, filters, stickers and text to photos and crop images. Endless possibilities to customize your home screen, super easy to use. Be creative! What it does: Lets you keep photos on our home screen.

Lets you keep photos on our home screen. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

Since iOS 14, Apple has been adding new ways to give users more control over how their iPhone home screen looks.

While iOS 17 has brought things like interactive widgets to the iPhone home screen, there are still some killer third-party apps you can download to customize the iPhone home screen even further.

If you want a great all-around app for customizing your iPhone home screen, you can’t go wrong with Widgetsmith, one of the first iPhone home screen customization apps.

If color aethetics are your thing, give Color Widgets a try. To display your favorite pics on yoru iPhone home screen, Photo Widget: Simple is an excellent choice.

Want to give your app icons a unique look? Try Photo Widget – Aesthetic Icons. And if you want to be inspired every time you look at your iPhone home screen, give Motivation – Daily quotes a go.

No matter what your visual tastes are, there are more options than every to give your iPhone home screen a customized look!