The Best iPhone Apps For Making Music [2023 Edition]

11/30/23 • 6 min read

Pin

With the right apps, the smartphone may actually allow us to eschew the studios some musicians traditionally relied on. Here are the best iPhone apps for making music.

Quick Guide: Apps To Make Music On iPhone 📱 GarageBand: The #1 music making app for iPhone. Made by Apple. Cubase iC Pro: One of the most advanced Cubase remote control apps on iPhone. Audiobus: Lets you connect your compatible iPhone music apps together. Demo | Songwriting Studio: Write a song from anywhere with just your iPhone. Chordana Play: The perfect beginners app for the piano.

The first gadget most of us are introduced to isn’t a smartphone or computer. It’s a much older technology: a musical instrument. And sometimes, we fall in love with that first gadget from such a young age that we want to continue making music long into adulthood.

Now, of course, a more modern gadget, the smartphone, enabled us to create that music even when we’re away from our instruments. Matter of fact, with the right apps, the smartphone may actually allow us to eschew the studios some musicians traditionally relied on. Of course, it’s no surprise the Apple’s smartphone can be a music making powerhouse considering the wealth of apps that are availabel the the iPhone.

And no matter if you’re a professional or just a hobbyist, the right apps can take your music to the next level. With that in mind, these are the best iPhone apps for making music.

Best iPhone Music Making Apps GarageBand Pin Image credit: App Store/Apple The app’s official description: GarageBand turns your iPad, and iPhone into a collection of Touch Instruments and a full-featured recording studio — so you can make music anywhere you go. And with Live Loops, it makes it easy for anyone to have fun creating music like a DJ. Use Multi-Touch gestures to play keyboards, guitars, and create beats that make you sound like a pro — even if you’ve never played a note before.

GarageBand turns your iPad, and iPhone into a collection of Touch Instruments and a full-featured recording studio — so you can make music anywhere you go. And with Live Loops, it makes it easy for anyone to have fun creating music like a DJ. Use Multi-Touch gestures to play keyboards, guitars, and create beats that make you sound like a pro — even if you’ve never played a note before. What it does: Apple’s free GarageBand is the gold standard in music creation for the iPhone. And of course, it goes great with the excellent macOS desktop app.

Apple’s free GarageBand is the gold standard in music creation for the iPhone. And of course, it goes great with the excellent macOS desktop app. How to get it: iOS Cubase iC Pro Pin Image credit: App Store/Steinberg Media Technologies GmbH The app’s official description: Connecting deeper to Cubase than any other app, Cubase iC Pro is the most advanced Cubase control app with a clear focus on recording, making it your very personal recording assistant. The project overview page and the mixer allow you to see your project as you know it from Cubase, while the key command page gives you a powerful tool to set up your most-used keyboard shortcuts and macros.

Connecting deeper to Cubase than any other app, Cubase iC Pro is the most advanced Cubase control app with a clear focus on recording, making it your very personal recording assistant. The project overview page and the mixer allow you to see your project as you know it from Cubase, while the key command page gives you a powerful tool to set up your most-used keyboard shortcuts and macros. What it does: Including a mixer with up to 4 independent cue-mix and customizable key commands and macros, Cubase iC Pro is one of the most advanced Cubase remote control apps on the iOS platform.

Including a mixer with up to 4 independent cue-mix and customizable key commands and macros, Cubase iC Pro is one of the most advanced Cubase remote control apps on the iOS platform. How to get it: iOS Audiobus Pin Image credit: App Store/Audiobus The app’s official description: Open up new worlds of creative music making possibilities with Audiobus, the musical hub that lets you use your compatible music apps together, just like virtual cables.

Open up new worlds of creative music making possibilities with Audiobus, the musical hub that lets you use your compatible music apps together, just like virtual cables. What it does: If you’ve got a lot of music making apps on the iPhone, Audiobus lets you use them all together, provided they are compatible. No wonder Audiobus is one of people’s favorite music making apps for iPhone.

If you’ve got a lot of music making apps on the iPhone, Audiobus lets you use them all together, provided they are compatible. No wonder Audiobus is one of people’s favorite music making apps for iPhone. How to get it: iOS Demo | Songwriting Studio Pin Image credit: App Store/Demo Music The app’s official description: Anyone can write a song anywhere with Demo, the mobile songwriting studio—no instruments or theory required: Generate playable chords: Build your own or try pre-built progressions with a single tap. Write + build: Write lyrics and loop progressions to build the backbone of your song. Record audio: Capture vocals or any audio ideas. Built by and for songwriters, no matter their musical expertise, Demo aims to democratize songwriting.

Anyone can write a song anywhere with Demo, the mobile songwriting studio—no instruments or theory required: Generate playable chords: Build your own or try pre-built progressions with a single tap. Write + build: Write lyrics and loop progressions to build the backbone of your song. Record audio: Capture vocals or any audio ideas. Built by and for songwriters, no matter their musical expertise, Demo aims to democratize songwriting. What it does: Music creation, of course, isn’t limited to instruments. You first need a song to play. This app allows you to easily write a song from anywhere just with your iPhone. And to top it off, it’s got a beautiful UI.

Music creation, of course, isn’t limited to instruments. You first need a song to play. This app allows you to easily write a song from anywhere just with your iPhone. And to top it off, it’s got a beautiful UI. How to get it: iOS Chordana Play Pin Image credit: App Store/Casio Computer Co. The app’s official description: Chordana Play displays the music score and piano roll notation for built-in songs and MIDI files. With MIDI files, you can select which tracks to play with your left and right hands, or you can assign the melody to the right hand and chords generated by the app to your left hand. Slow the tempo, transpose the score into a key that is easier to play, and with the AB repeat function, take lessons (practice) at your own pace.

Chordana Play displays the music score and piano roll notation for built-in songs and MIDI files. With MIDI files, you can select which tracks to play with your left and right hands, or you can assign the melody to the right hand and chords generated by the app to your left hand. Slow the tempo, transpose the score into a key that is easier to play, and with the AB repeat function, take lessons (practice) at your own pace. What it does: Chordana Play is one of the simplest apps on this list, but it’s a great one for those who want to get familiar with the basics of piano and notation.

Chordana Play is one of the simplest apps on this list, but it’s a great one for those who want to get familiar with the basics of piano and notation. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

Thanks to your iPhone and some amazing apps, you no longer need a studio to make great music.

If you are just gettting started in music making, give Chordana Play a try to learn piano basics.

But if you’re more into song writing, Demo | Songwriting Studio is the go-to app you should use.

If you’re a Cubase user, Cubase iC Pro for iPhone is a must. And if you have just a ton of music making apps on your iPhone, download Audiobus, which lets you link compatible ones together.

Finally, if you want to feel like you have a band on your iPhone, try Apple’s GarageBand, the most beloved iPhone music making app of all time.