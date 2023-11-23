The Best iPhone Apps For Dog Owners [2023 Edition]

11/23/23 • 9 min read

Bark if you love iPhone apps! These are some of the best apps for dog owners!

Quick Guide: Top Dog Owner Apps for iPhone 📱 Puppr: App with tutorials on teaching your dog new tricks. Wag!: Find dog services including walkers and vets. FitBark: Keep track of your dog’s location (with additional hardware). Pet First Aid: Learn how to treat dog injuries. BarkHappy: Find parks and cafes where dogs are allowed. GoodPup: Train dogs via online trainers. Dog ID: Identify dogs by breed. WoofTrax: Track your dogs walks. DogDNA: Identify dog breeds using your camera. EveryDoggy: Train dogs and stop problem behaviors.

If you buy your dog birthday presents, feel bad when you leave it at home for more than five minutes, or miss it more than your friends when you take a vacation, congratulations: you’re a dog lover.

And let’s be honest, half of the pictures you take with your iPhone is probably of said dog. And, as always, there are plenty of useful apps you can use with your beloved pooch. The apps on this list help you manage your dog’s life and care for your furry friend like never before, whether its apps to help train your pooch, find them a dog walker for the afternoon, or look after their health.

Matter of fact, there are so many iPhone apps for dog owners, you’d think Apple had a team of canines engineering the iPhone. But that’s what makes the iPhone so great: there are all sorts of GREAT and AMAZING apps for iPhone.

With that in mind, let’s specifically look at the best apps and services out there aimed at tech-savvy dog lovers. Here are some of the best iPhone apps for dog owners.

Best iPhone Apps For Dog Owners Puppr Pin Image credit: App Store/Puppr The app’s official description: Meet your new dog trainer! Puppr includes step-by-step video instructions and a built-in clicker to help teach your dog tricks from basic obedience like “sit” and “stay” to advanced tricks like “fetch leash” and “sit pretty”. Great for both new and experienced dog owners.

Meet your new dog trainer! Puppr includes step-by-step video instructions and a built-in clicker to help teach your dog tricks from basic obedience like “sit” and “stay” to advanced tricks like “fetch leash” and “sit pretty”. Great for both new and experienced dog owners. What it does: This is a really cool app as it means you’ll be interacting even more with your four-legged best friend. The app has a wealth of tutorials and videos that teach you how to teach your dog new tricks. It’s also got a really fun photo challenge feature that encourages you to show off your dog’s new skills to other users of the app.

This is a really cool app as it means you’ll be interacting even more with your four-legged best friend. The app has a wealth of tutorials and videos that teach you how to teach your dog new tricks. It’s also got a really fun photo challenge feature that encourages you to show off your dog’s new skills to other users of the app. How to get it: iOS Wag! Pin Image credit: App Store/Wag! The app’s official description: Wag! is the #1 app for pet parents — offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, vet care, and training services nationwide. Book convenient pet care in your neighborhood with the Wag! app. Whether you’re looking for daily walks, planning a trip, stuck at work, or just want your best friend to have some company – any day, anytime pet care is available through the app.

Wag! is the #1 app for pet parents — offering 5-star dog walking, pet sitting, vet care, and training services nationwide. Book convenient pet care in your neighborhood with the Wag! app. Whether you’re looking for daily walks, planning a trip, stuck at work, or just want your best friend to have some company – any day, anytime pet care is available through the app. What it does: Wag is a one-stop-shop for finding services relating to your dog. These can be anything from finding vet care to dog walkers to dog babysitters. Best of all, you can track your dog and dog walker in real-time via the app.

Wag is a one-stop-shop for finding services relating to your dog. These can be anything from finding vet care to dog walkers to dog babysitters. Best of all, you can track your dog and dog walker in real-time via the app. How to get it: iOS FitBark Pin Image credit: App Store/FitBark The app’s official description: Every day, get alerted when your pup leaves a safe place. In an emergency, track your dog from your mobile phone. With 24/7 activity & sleep monitoring, FitBark is a new way to motivate you and your dog to be active, explain changes in behavior, and make better decisions about mobility, anxiety and skin conditions.

Every day, get alerted when your pup leaves a safe place. In an emergency, track your dog from your mobile phone. With 24/7 activity & sleep monitoring, FitBark is a new way to motivate you and your dog to be active, explain changes in behavior, and make better decisions about mobility, anxiety and skin conditions. What it does: This is a terrific app for tech-loving dog owners. FitBark lets you access your dog’s location at any time via GPS. Keep in mind you’ll need the appropriate FitBark GPS, FitBark 2, or FitBark Dog Activity Monitor hardware, too.

This is a terrific app for tech-loving dog owners. FitBark lets you access your dog’s location at any time via GPS. Keep in mind you’ll need the appropriate FitBark GPS, FitBark 2, or FitBark Dog Activity Monitor hardware, too. How to get it: iOS Pet First Aid Pin Image credit: App Store/Pet First Aid The app’s official description: Take care of your furry family member. The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app puts veterinary advice for everyday emergencies in the palm of your hand. Get the app and be prepared to act when called upon. With videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice it’s never been easier to know Pet First Aid.

Take care of your furry family member. The American Red Cross Pet First Aid app puts veterinary advice for everyday emergencies in the palm of your hand. Get the app and be prepared to act when called upon. With videos, interactive quizzes and simple step-by-step advice it’s never been easier to know Pet First Aid. What it does: Yep, it’s a pet first aid app made by the American Red Cross. The app is a terrific resource for dog owners. It can help you treat injuries or address health inquiries right from your phone.

Yep, it’s a pet first aid app made by the American Red Cross. The app is a terrific resource for dog owners. It can help you treat injuries or address health inquiries right from your phone. How to get it: iOS BarkHappy Pin Image credit: App Store/BarkHappy The app’s official description: Discover the Dog Friendly World around you! The app your dog has been waiting for. BarkHappy is a location based app and community for dog lovers! Go more places and do more things with your dog. Plus connect with the local dog owners and community in your area! Find dog friendly restaurants, bars, hotels, parks, and more. Even see their pet policies and amenities! Create a profile for your dog and see others near you! Send wags, messages, or invite others for a play date!

Discover the Dog Friendly World around you! The app your dog has been waiting for. BarkHappy is a location based app and community for dog lovers! Go more places and do more things with your dog. Plus connect with the local dog owners and community in your area! Find dog friendly restaurants, bars, hotels, parks, and more. Even see their pet policies and amenities! Create a profile for your dog and see others near you! Send wags, messages, or invite others for a play date! What it does: BarkHappy is an awesome app. It shows your local areas–such as parks and cafes–where dogs are allowed. It also lists dog-friendly events so you and Fido will always have something to do.

BarkHappy is an awesome app. It shows your local areas–such as parks and cafes–where dogs are allowed. It also lists dog-friendly events so you and Fido will always have something to do. How to get it: iOS GoodPup: Dog Training at Home Pin Image credit: App Store/GoodPup The app’s official description: GoodPup’s one-on-one video chat training is today’s most effective puppy training program. Using video chat, we bring you the top trainers from across the country, so you and your pup work with the absolute best. Our certified trainers will guide you through a course that includes a weekly video call, daily training goals, and text check-ins for whenever you have questions.

GoodPup’s one-on-one video chat training is today’s most effective puppy training program. Using video chat, we bring you the top trainers from across the country, so you and your pup work with the absolute best. Our certified trainers will guide you through a course that includes a weekly video call, daily training goals, and text check-ins for whenever you have questions. What it does: The perfect app for dog training in an age of lockdowns.

The perfect app for dog training in an age of lockdowns. How to get it: iOS Dog ID Pin Image credit: App Store/Dog ID The app’s official description: Identify a dog’s breed using your camera. Using advanced computer vision techniques, Dog ID can identify a dog’s breed in seconds by analyzing its photo. All types of dogs are supported – mutts and purebreds, and everything in between.

Identify a dog’s breed using your camera. Using advanced computer vision techniques, Dog ID can identify a dog’s breed in seconds by analyzing its photo. All types of dogs are supported – mutts and purebreds, and everything in between. What it does: Take a picture of any dog to identify its breed.

Take a picture of any dog to identify its breed. How to get it: iOS WoofTrax – Walk for a Dog Pin Image credit: App Store/WoofTrax The app’s official description: Take your dog walking to the next level! Dog walks are just a part of your everyday life as a pet owner. Let WoofTrax & Walk for a Dog take the “chore” out of your daily walk and turn it into something fun and beneficial for you and your pet. Each Walk for a Dog with WoofTrax is a chance to earn a donation for your favorite local animal charity and some fun rewards for yourself as well. Walking your dog is now so much more.

Take your dog walking to the next level! Dog walks are just a part of your everyday life as a pet owner. Let WoofTrax & Walk for a Dog take the “chore” out of your daily walk and turn it into something fun and beneficial for you and your pet. Each Walk for a Dog with WoofTrax is a chance to earn a donation for your favorite local animal charity and some fun rewards for yourself as well. Walking your dog is now so much more. What it does: An app that lets you track your dog walks – and motivates you to keep doing it!

An app that lets you track your dog walks – and motivates you to keep doing it! How to get it: iOS DogDNA Pin Image credit: App Store/DogDNA The app’s official description: Identify dog breeds by uploading a picture from your camera or photo library. We use an advanced computer vision dog breed identifier technology to analyze the pictures and provide results on the possible breeds your dog could be.

Identify dog breeds by uploading a picture from your camera or photo library. We use an advanced computer vision dog breed identifier technology to analyze the pictures and provide results on the possible breeds your dog could be. What it does: Identify a dog by uploading or taking a picture of it–including support for identifying mixed breeds!

Identify a dog by uploading or taking a picture of it–including support for identifying mixed breeds! How to get it: iOS EveryDoggy: Dog Training Pin Image credit: App Store/EveryDoggy The app’s official description: The #1 puppy & dog training app, created by top canine experts. Get 100+ exclusive guided videos for all essential skills and behaviors (reliable recall, leash training, potty training, sit, down, stay, and more), learn tricks, play games and live a happy life with your pooch. All you need to socialize, train and bond with your dog is now on one app.

The #1 puppy & dog training app, created by top canine experts. Get 100+ exclusive guided videos for all essential skills and behaviors (reliable recall, leash training, potty training, sit, down, stay, and more), learn tricks, play games and live a happy life with your pooch. All you need to socialize, train and bond with your dog is now on one app. What it does: Featuring over 70 tricks and games, this app is one of the most popular for dog lovers.

Featuring over 70 tricks and games, this app is one of the most popular for dog lovers. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

In short there’s no shortage of apps for dog owners who own an iPhone. As you can see from the list above, there are plenty of great useful options.

If dog traning is your thing, Puppr, GoodPug, and EveryDoggy are terrific options for your as far as iPhone apps are concerned.

If you care about the health and welbeing of your dog, Wag! And Pet First Aid are excellent choices.

For those of you who want to use an iPhone app to track your dog, give FitBark or WoofTrax a try.

If you want to identify dog breeds, Dog ID and DogDNA are for you.

And if you want to find pet-friendly cafes where you can take your dog for a cup of coffee (for you, not the dog), give BarkHappy a try.