The Best iPhone Apps For Digital Art [2023 Edition]

12/04/23 • 6 min read

When I was a kid, if you wanted to draw you had to use a pencil and paper–and if you messed up, things could get quite expensive. Drawing pads aren’t cheap, after all (don’t even get me started on paint)!

But with the advent of tablets, especially, drawing has transitioned from being a discipline that takes place on a physical medium to one that takes place on a digital medium.

The thing is, even five years ago, to create digital art you really did need a tablet. Most phones were just too small.

But now that iPhone has grown larger – the latest screen size will hit almost 7 inches! – they’ve become incredible tools for digital art. So, if you’ve got an artistic streak and an iPhone there’s never been a better time to get drawing. The iPhone has 1,000s of terrific apps for all kinds of disciplines, and iPhone art apps are no exception!

Best iPhone Apps For Digital Art Canva: Design, Photo & Video Pin Image credit: App Store/Canva The app’s offical description: Everything you love about Canva and more is now available in a beautiful Mac desktop app full of Magic AI features. Set yourself free from browser tab overload. With the Canva for Desktop you now have a distraction free space to focus on your designs, keep all your work organised and collaborate effortlessly with your team.

Everything you love about Canva and more is now available in a beautiful Mac desktop app full of Magic AI features. Set yourself free from browser tab overload. With the Canva for Desktop you now have a distraction free space to focus on your designs, keep all your work organised and collaborate effortlessly with your team. What it does: Canva is a free tool, but the Pro version is what you want , as it opens up an ocean of possibilities, and you can use it to create pretty much anything from flyers to headers for your blog, as well as content for all major social media platforms, including Twitter, Pinterest, Facebook, and even TikTok.

SketchBook The app's official description: Sketchbook is an award-winning sketching, painting, and drawing app for anyone who loves to draw. Artists and illustrators love Sketchbook for its professional-grade feature set and highly customizable tools. Everyone loves Sketchbook for its elegant interface and natural drawing experience, free of distractions so you can focus on capturing and expressing your ideas. What it does: This software is at the heart of so many media and design companies, it's practically as universal as a word processor in select industries. This free SketchBook app is made by those same people as a way to help designers and illustrators quickly get ideas down. How to get it: iOS

Sketchbook is an award-winning sketching, painting, and drawing app for anyone who loves to draw. Artists and illustrators love Sketchbook for its professional-grade feature set and highly customizable tools. Everyone loves Sketchbook for its elegant interface and natural drawing experience, free of distractions so you can focus on capturing and expressing your ideas. What it does: This software is at the heart of so many media and design companies, it’s practically as universal as a word processor in select industries. This free SketchBook app is made by those same people as a way to help designers and illustrators quickly get ideas down.

Artstudio Pro The app's official description: Introducing Artstudio Pro, the most powerful painting and photo editing app available for both iOS and macOS. The successor to our famous ArtStudio app has been redesigned bringing many new features and improvements taking full advantage of the latest technologies Metal, iCloud Drive, Apple Pencil, and optimized for 64-bit multi-core processors to achieve the smoothest possible workflow. What it does: Now this bad boy has close to everything. Seriously, Artstudio Pro is so packed with drawing tools, you'll wonder if you even need desktop-class drawing apps again. How to get it: iOS

Introducing Artstudio Pro, the most powerful painting and photo editing app available for both iOS and macOS. The successor to our famous ArtStudio app has been redesigned bringing many new features and improvements taking full advantage of the latest technologies Metal, iCloud Drive, Apple Pencil, and optimized for 64-bit multi-core processors to achieve the smoothest possible workflow. What it does: Now this bad boy has close to everything. Seriously, Artstudio Pro is so packed with drawing tools, you’ll wonder if you even need desktop-class drawing apps again.

Procreate Pocket The app's official description: Offering hundreds of handmade brushes, a suite of innovative artistic tools, an advanced layer system, and the new Valkyrie graphics engine – Procreate Pocket has everything you need to create expressive sketches, rich paintings, gorgeous illustrations and beautiful animations. Work on the couch, on the train, at the beach, or while waiting in line for coffee. It's a complete art studio in the palm of your hand. What it does: Procreate is another company that makes professional desktop apps that power some of the biggest and most successful graphics studios on the planet. Their Procreate Pocket gives you some of that power on your iPhone, allowing you to paint masterpieces that fit in your pocket. How to get it: iOS

Offering hundreds of handmade brushes, a suite of innovative artistic tools, an advanced layer system, and the new Valkyrie graphics engine – Procreate Pocket has everything you need to create expressive sketches, rich paintings, gorgeous illustrations and beautiful animations. Work on the couch, on the train, at the beach, or while waiting in line for coffee. It’s a complete art studio in the palm of your hand. What it does: Procreate is another company that makes professional desktop apps that power some of the biggest and most successful graphics studios on the planet. Their Procreate Pocket gives you some of that power on your iPhone, allowing you to paint masterpieces that fit in your pocket.

Magic Poser – Art Pose Tool The app's official description: Ever tried googling for a pose or asking your friend to pose for your artwork? Then you should download and try Magic Poser! Magic Poser is the leading app for posing 3D characters, creating 3D scenes and setting up stunning lighting effects. 12+ million artists use our app to draw better and faster. Start creating poses within minutes on your mobile devices today! What it does: When you're learning to draw, it's not just about the brush strokes and vantage points. You also need to learn how people move and sit and walk. And Magic Poser helps you do just that by allowing you to create 3D models you can use to base your drawings on. How to get it: iOS

Ever tried googling for a pose or asking your friend to pose for your artwork? Then you should download and try Magic Poser! Magic Poser is the leading app for posing 3D characters, creating 3D scenes and setting up stunning lighting effects. 12+ million artists use our app to draw better and faster. Start creating poses within minutes on your mobile devices today! What it does: When you’re learning to draw, it’s not just about the brush strokes and vantage points. You also need to learn how people move and sit and walk. And Magic Poser helps you do just that by allowing you to create 3D models you can use to base your drawings on.

When you’re learning to draw, it’s not just about the brush strokes and vantage points. You also need to learn how people move and sit and walk. And Magic Poser helps you do just that by allowing you to create 3D models you can use to base your drawings on. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

There is no shortage of amazing iPhone app for artists. The apps in this list are the ones we thinkg are best for iPhone artists.

Every artist who is starting out needs to learn how a human body moves. Magic Poser lets you pose subjects so you can begin drawing them properly.

Sketchbook is the leading app for digital artists. It allows you to create beautiful sketches on your iPhone.

If you’re more into painting, give the powerful Artstudio Pro a try.

And if you are a professional creative artist, you’ll proabably already be familiar with Procreate, so be sure to download the iPhone version – Procreate Pocket.

Finally, if you want to create great art pieces for websites and flyers but don’t feel like you have the time or talent, give Canva a download. It’ll help you create artistic sites, flyers and posters in no time!