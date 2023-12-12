The Best iPhone Apps For Business [2023 Guide]

12/12/23 • 9 min read

Pin

Smartphones are becoming versatile tools that help businesses manage more of their processes from thanks to all the apps available. Here are the best iPhone apps for business.

Quick Guide: Best Business Apps For iPhone 📱 Microsoft 365 (Office): Use Word, Excel, and Powerpoint right on your iPhone. Contacts+: One of the most versatile contact management apps out there. Zoom: The premiere video conferencing solution. Scanner Pro: Scan and save documents using just your iPhone. Hours Time Tracking: Keep track of the time you spend working. Google Docs: Google’s powerful word processor is a must. Skype: The best VOIP app to make business calls. Slack: The best team collaboration tool on the planet. Airtable: Airtable is advanced databases made easy. Keynote: Apple’s Keynote presentations are the slickest on the planet.

It’s almost inconceivable that any business can run today without the help of computers. Even businesses that might seem like they are computer-free, say, surf schools, for example, still rely on computers in some way just to function.

In this case, they at least need email and invoicing software to interact with and bill potential clients.

You also have things like creating, augmenting and managing PDF files. Or managing budgets and marketing campaigns. And for this kind of thing, iPhone apps are now essential business tools.

Yet, as our smartphones become more advanced, needing a “traditional” computer like a desktop and laptop may go the way of the dinosaur eventually. And given how powerful a computer the iPhone becomes with its best apps, that’s no surprise.

And even if they don’t, smartphones are becoming versatile tools that help businesses manage more of their processes from thanks to all the apps available. With that in mind, here are 10 of the best iPhone apps for business.

Best Business Apps For iPhone Microsoft 365 (Office) Pin Image credit: App Store/Microsoft The app’s official description: Microsoft 365 is the ultimate everyday productivity app that helps you create, edit, and share on the go. With Word, Excel, and PowerPoint all in one app, Microsoft 365 is the destination for creating and editing documents on the fly when you need them most.

Microsoft 365 is the ultimate everyday productivity app that helps you create, edit, and share on the go. With Word, Excel, and PowerPoint all in one app, Microsoft 365 is the destination for creating and editing documents on the fly when you need them most. What it does: Microsoft Office is one of the most-used suites of business apps in the world. With the most recent major overhaul to Office for iPhone, you get all three major apps– Word, Excel, and PowerPoint–wrapped into one.

Microsoft Office is one of the most-used suites of business apps in the world. With the most recent major overhaul to Office for iPhone, you get all three major apps– Word, Excel, and PowerPoint–wrapped into one. How to get it: iOS Pin Image credit: App Store/FullContact Inc. The app’s official description: Contacts+ is a cloud-based address book designed to take the hassle out of contact management so you can focus on what matters most – relationships. Truly multi-platform, Contacts+syncs your contacts across your devices (including iOS, Mac, PC, & other mobile devices) as well as across various accounts you may store contacts in (such as Gmail, Exchange, Office365, and Twitter).

Contacts+ is a cloud-based address book designed to take the hassle out of contact management so you can focus on what matters most – relationships. Truly multi-platform, Contacts+syncs your contacts across your devices (including iOS, Mac, PC, & other mobile devices) as well as across various accounts you may store contacts in (such as Gmail, Exchange, Office365, and Twitter). What it does: Managing contact is essential for businesses, whether it’s keeping in touch with current clients, or finding new ones. Contacts+ is one of the most versatile contact management apps out there.

Managing contact is essential for businesses, whether it’s keeping in touch with current clients, or finding new ones. Contacts+ is one of the most versatile contact management apps out there. How to get it: iOS Zoom – One Platform to Connect Pin Image credit: App Store/Zoom Video Communications, Inc. The app’s official description: Stay connected wherever you go – start or join a meeting with flawless video, crystal clear audio, instant screen sharing, and cross-platform instant messaging – for free! Zoom is #1 in customer satisfaction and the best meeting experience on mobile. It’s super easy! Install the free Zoom app, click on “New Meeting,” and invite up to 100 people to join you on video! Connect with anyone on iPad, iPhone, other mobile devices, Windows, Mac, Zoom Rooms, H.323/SIP room systems, and telephones.

Stay connected wherever you go – start or join a meeting with flawless video, crystal clear audio, instant screen sharing, and cross-platform instant messaging – for free! Zoom is #1 in customer satisfaction and the best meeting experience on mobile. It’s super easy! Install the free Zoom app, click on “New Meeting,” and invite up to 100 people to join you on video! Connect with anyone on iPad, iPhone, other mobile devices, Windows, Mac, Zoom Rooms, H.323/SIP room systems, and telephones. What it does: Yeah, it’s 2020. Aka “the year of the pandemic.” Because of that, remote meetings have become more important than ever. Zoom is a must-have for anyone running a business.

Yeah, it’s 2020. Aka “the year of the pandemic.” Because of that, remote meetings have become more important than ever. Zoom is a must-have for anyone running a business. How to get it: iOS Scanner Pro・Scan PDF Documents Pin Image credit: App Store/Readdle Technologies Limited The app’s official description: Scanner Pro is the best app for scanning and saving a digital version of a paper document. Scan any papers, ranging from a receipt to multi-page documents. Scanner Pro will automatically detect borders, correcting distortion and geometry. Share, email and upload your perfect scans. Use OCR to convert any scan into a text.

Scanner Pro is the best app for scanning and saving a digital version of a paper document. Scan any papers, ranging from a receipt to multi-page documents. Scanner Pro will automatically detect borders, correcting distortion and geometry. Share, email and upload your perfect scans. Use OCR to convert any scan into a text. What it does: This is one of the most powerful scanning apps on the iPhone. Say goodbye to bulky scanners and get this app. You’ll find it suites 99% of your scanning needs.

This is one of the most powerful scanning apps on the iPhone. Say goodbye to bulky scanners and get this app. You’ll find it suites 99% of your scanning needs. How to get it: iOS Hours Time Tracking Pin Image credit: App Store/Hours, LLC The app’s official description: Hours Time Tracking let’s you track time as an individual, freelancer, contractor, employee or as part of a team. Activate a simple timer to track where you spend your hours, use the visual timeline to correct mistakes or use the bulk timesheet entry to create a timesheet after the fact. Flexibility makes this the ideal time tracker tool to track all of your hours easily and quickly.

Hours Time Tracking let’s you track time as an individual, freelancer, contractor, employee or as part of a team. Activate a simple timer to track where you spend your hours, use the visual timeline to correct mistakes or use the bulk timesheet entry to create a timesheet after the fact. Flexibility makes this the ideal time tracker tool to track all of your hours easily and quickly. What it does: Hours Time Tracking is a powerful app that lets you keep track of the time you spend working, no matter if its per project or per day.

Hours Time Tracking is a powerful app that lets you keep track of the time you spend working, no matter if its per project or per day. How to get it: iOS Google Docs: Sync, Edit, Share Pin Image credit: App Store/Google Google Docs is the ultimate business tool. It’s free and it gives you access to a full suite of business apps – from Docs to Spreadsheets. Everything is included. And it is simple to use: if you have a Gmail, you have a Google Docs login – just enter your Gmail details and start using it today. The app’s official description: Create, edit, and collaborate on the go with the Google Docs app. Work together in real time. Share documents with your team. Edit, comment and add action items in real time. Never lose changes or previous versions of your document with version history.

Create, edit, and collaborate on the go with the Google Docs app. Work together in real time. Share documents with your team. Edit, comment and add action items in real time. Never lose changes or previous versions of your document with version history. What it does: It’s Google’s word processor. Not only is it free, but it’s also one of the best word processors for collaborations between multiple users.

It’s Google’s word processor. Not only is it free, but it’s also one of the best word processors for collaborations between multiple users. How to get it: iOS Skype Pin Image credit: App Store/Skype The app’s official description: Skype keeps the world talking. Say “hello” with an instant message, voice or video call – all for free*, no matter what device they use Skype on. Skype is available on phones, tablets, PCs, and Macs.

Skype keeps the world talking. Say “hello” with an instant message, voice or video call – all for free*, no matter what device they use Skype on. Skype is available on phones, tablets, PCs, and Macs. What it does: One of the original VOIP apps–and still one of the best. Make free Skype-to-Skype calls or call Skype to phone for great rates.

One of the original VOIP apps–and still one of the best. Make free Skype-to-Skype calls or call Skype to phone for great rates. How to get it: iOS Slack Pin Image credit: App Store/Slack The app’s official description: Slack brings team communication and collaboration into one place so you can get more work done, whether you belong to a large enterprise or a small business. Check off your to-do list and move your projects forward by bringing the right people, conversations, tools, and information you need together. Slack is available on any device, so you can find and access your team and your work, whether you’re at your desk or on the go.

Slack brings team communication and collaboration into one place so you can get more work done, whether you belong to a large enterprise or a small business. Check off your to-do list and move your projects forward by bringing the right people, conversations, tools, and information you need together. Slack is available on any device, so you can find and access your team and your work, whether you’re at your desk or on the go. What it does: No doubt about it, Slack is the best team collaboration tool on the planet.

No doubt about it, Slack is the best team collaboration tool on the planet. How to get it: iOS Airtable Pin Image credit: App Store/Formagrid The app’s official description: Airtable is the easy way to create your own organizational databases. From indie filmmakers to cattle farmers, creators and creatives around the world are using Airtable to organize their lives, their way.

Airtable is the easy way to create your own organizational databases. From indie filmmakers to cattle farmers, creators and creatives around the world are using Airtable to organize their lives, their way. What it does: Airtable is advanced databases made easy. It’s the perfect solution for managing large projects between large groups of people.

Airtable is advanced databases made easy. It’s the perfect solution for managing large projects between large groups of people. How to get it: iOS Keynote Pin Image credit: App Store/Apple The app’s official description: Keynote is the most powerful presentation app ever designed for a mobile device. Built from the ground up for iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch, it makes creating a world-class presentation — complete with animated charts and cinematic transitions — as simple as touching and tapping.

Keynote is the most powerful presentation app ever designed for a mobile device. Built from the ground up for iPad, iPhone, and iPod touch, it makes creating a world-class presentation — complete with animated charts and cinematic transitions — as simple as touching and tapping. What it does: Simply put, Keynote puts Microsoft PowerPoint to shame. Keynote presentations are the slickest on the planet.

Simply put, Keynote puts Microsoft PowerPoint to shame. Keynote presentations are the slickest on the planet. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

There’s no shortage of business apps to turn your iPhone into a powerful productivity machine.

If you need to edit documents, Microsoft 365 (Office) or Google Docs are your go-to apps.

Need to keep in touch with clients and colleagues? Zoom, Skype, and Slack are a must. And help organize your contacts with Contacts+.

If you want to digitize docuemnts, look no further than Scanner Pro.

To help manage projects, Airtable is great. And to help convey your message, try creating a presentation with Keynote.

Finally, help keep track of all your time spent working with Hours Time Tracking.