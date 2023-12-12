The Best iPhone Apps For Apple Watch [2023 Guide]

12/12/23 • 7 min read

Pin

The Apple Watch comes packed with a ton of amazing apps. But you can greatly expand the functionality of it be downloading these apps for Apple Watch as well.

The Apple Watch is one of the best devices Apple makes. It’s also a boon for anyone who is into fitness and health tracking. However, the Apple Watch is also very useful for other, non-health-related tasks.

Some of the best things to use the Apple Watch for are for processes you’d usually need to whip your phone out of your pocket for–and perhaps on a busy street or in a busy bar, where it could be nicked.

But if you have the right Apple Watch app, you can quickly carry out the task you want right from your wrist, without putting your iPhone at risk.

There are already tons of great apps for iPhone, and many of those apps also include an app for Apple Watch.

With that in mind, here are the best iPhone apps for Apple Watch.

Best Apple Watch Apps With iPhone Apps Citymapper: All Live Transit Pin The iPhone app’s official description: The ultimate transit app: instantly compare all travel options in real-time across all transport modes! Find alternative (more socially distanced) routes to safely navigate your city. Let our revamped GO assistant guide you turn-by-turn on all your transportation, walking, cycling, and scooter trips so you can enjoy the ride.

The ultimate transit app: instantly compare all travel options in real-time across all transport modes! Find alternative (more socially distanced) routes to safely navigate your city. Let our revamped GO assistant guide you turn-by-turn on all your transportation, walking, cycling, and scooter trips so you can enjoy the ride. What it does: One of the best Apple Watch uses is for navigation. Powerful transportation app Citymapper’s Apple Watch app just made it easier to see stops on your route–all from your wrist!

One of the best Apple Watch uses is for navigation. Powerful transportation app Citymapper’s Apple Watch app just made it easier to see stops on your route–all from your wrist! How to get it: iOS Shazam: Music Discovery Pin The iPhone app’s official description: Shazam will identify any song in seconds. Discover artists, lyrics, videos & playlists, all for free. Over 1 billion installs and counting!

Shazam will identify any song in seconds. Discover artists, lyrics, videos & playlists, all for free. Over 1 billion installs and counting! What it does: Another Apple-owned app, Shazam is perfect on your wrist. Now when you’re in a bar or club and hear a hot song, you no longer have to pull your iPhone out of your pocket. Just tap the Shazam button on your Apple Watch and you’ll instantly know what tune is playing.

Another Apple-owned app, Shazam is perfect on your wrist. Now when you’re in a bar or club and hear a hot song, you no longer have to pull your iPhone out of your pocket. Just tap the Shazam button on your Apple Watch and you’ll instantly know what tune is playing. How to get it: iOS Google Maps Pin The iPhone app’s official description: Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps. Over 220 countries and territories mapped and hundreds of millions of businesses and places on the map. Get real-time GPS navigation, traffic, and transit info, and find what you need by getting the latest information on businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other important places.

Navigate your world faster and easier with Google Maps. Over 220 countries and territories mapped and hundreds of millions of businesses and places on the map. Get real-time GPS navigation, traffic, and transit info, and find what you need by getting the latest information on businesses, including grocery stores, pharmacies and other important places. What it does: Brings step-by-step Google Maps directions to your Apple Watch.

Brings step-by-step Google Maps directions to your Apple Watch. How to get it: iOS Watchsmith Pin The iPhone app’s official description: Watchsmith lets you personalize your Apple Watch like never before. It starts with a wide collection of highly customizable complications, which range in function from date, to weather, to astronomy. Each can be adjusted precisely to best fit your desired function and appearance. This set of complications can then be dynamically scheduled to appear on your watch face following rules you define. For example, a particular complication slot could show the weather first thing in the morning, then your calendar during your work day, then switch to your Activity ring progress as you wrap up your day. This lets you take full advantage of each slot on your watch face without the need to constantly switch back and forth between faces.

Watchsmith lets you personalize your Apple Watch like never before. It starts with a wide collection of highly customizable complications, which range in function from date, to weather, to astronomy. Each can be adjusted precisely to best fit your desired function and appearance. This set of complications can then be dynamically scheduled to appear on your watch face following rules you define. For example, a particular complication slot could show the weather first thing in the morning, then your calendar during your work day, then switch to your Activity ring progress as you wrap up your day. This lets you take full advantage of each slot on your watch face without the need to constantly switch back and forth between faces. What it does: This amazing app lets you build and design your own Apple Watch complications.

This amazing app lets you build and design your own Apple Watch complications. How to get it: iOS Starbucks Pin The iPhone app’s official description: The Starbucks app is a convenient way to order ahead for pickup or scan and pay in store . Rewards are built right in, so you’ll earn Stars toward Rewards with every purchase.

The Starbucks app is a convenient way to order ahead for pickup or scan and pay in store . Rewards are built right in, so you’ll earn Stars toward Rewards with every purchase. What it does: Pay for your drinks and manage your Starbucks reward points all from your wrist!

Pay for your drinks and manage your Starbucks reward points all from your wrist! How to get it: iOS Pandora: Music & Podcasts Pin The iPhone app’s official description: Create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, search or browse to find recommended stations for your mood or activity, and discover podcasts that speak to you. Download today and get instant access to your favorite artists and podcasts, while staying up to date on the most recent singles and releases. From rap and pop to rock and country, play your favorite artists and stay up to date on today’s top hits and releases. Start streaming all of the current global hits and enjoy your own personalized music experience.

Create stations from your favorite songs, artists or genres, search or browse to find recommended stations for your mood or activity, and discover podcasts that speak to you. Download today and get instant access to your favorite artists and podcasts, while staying up to date on the most recent singles and releases. From rap and pop to rock and country, play your favorite artists and stay up to date on today’s top hits and releases. Start streaming all of the current global hits and enjoy your own personalized music experience. What it does: Puts Pandora streaming controls right on your wrist. No more needing to take out your iPhone to navigate your Pandora tunes.

Puts Pandora streaming controls right on your wrist. No more needing to take out your iPhone to navigate your Pandora tunes. How to get it: iOS Spotify – Music and Podcasts Pin The iPhone app’s official description: With Spotify, you can play millions of songs for free. Listen to the songs you love and enjoy music from all over the world.

With Spotify, you can play millions of songs for free. Listen to the songs you love and enjoy music from all over the world. What it does: This app lets you navigate and manage your Spotify music and podcasts from the Apple Watch.

This app lets you navigate and manage your Spotify music and podcasts from the Apple Watch. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

When the Apple Watch launched, it had people creating apps for it like crazy. But in recent years some major developers have pulled their Apple Watch apps (like Uber).

However, there are still many great Apple Watch apps out there.

It’s handy to just be able to look at your wrist when you are navigating directions, so give Google Maps and Citymapper a try.

If you want more music variety on your wrist, give Spotify and Pandora a download. And if you want to easily identify music that is playing on the radio, Shazam is the perfect Apple Watch app.

Buy a lot of coffee? Starbucks has a great Apple Watch app.

And finally, if you want to customize your Apple Watch like never before, Watchsmith is the app to do just that.