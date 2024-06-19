The Best Fitness Apps: Apps You 100% Need In Your Life

Losing weight (well, fat) is big business these days. These are the best fitness apps to help you.

Thanks to all the wonderful tech contained within your smartphone, achieving, logging, and tracking your goals and progress has never been easier.

I mean, think about it: you no longer have to track calories, you can just scan them; you no longer have to figure out how far you’ve walked/ran, as you can can track that.

Hell, you can even monitor your heartbeat on an Apple Watch. Just imagine what our gizmos will be able to do in a few more years!?

If you’re new to fitness, or you’re starting to live healthier and be more active, congrats, it’s a big decision and one that will reap many benefits in the near and far future.

I love training. I go the gym several times a week and I also track and monitor a lot of what I eat.

Over the years I’ve used a TON of fitness apps, but the ones that I’ve listed below are my favorites – the ones I use ALL the TIME.

My Fitness Pal is your one-stop shop for logging and tracking ALL your macros.

It is the best calorie tracker on the planet. Bar none.

It tells you what’s in your food, how much of it you can eat, and it even has a nice community where you can follow people and learn from their eating habits.

A must have for anyone that is pursuing a leaner, meaner physique.

I HATE running. Always have, always will do. But when I want to shed a few pounds or up my endorphins, a quick jog usually does the trick.

And if you’ve never run before, Couch To 5K is exactly what you need in your life, as it will guide you from running for 30 seconds all the way up to 5k!

And it really works too. Progress is slow, but you add more in each time and this builds up stamina and then, before you know it, you’re running solid for 25 minutes.

Walkers, runners, cyclists – they all use Strava.

Why? Simple: it’s one of the most accurate activity trackers on the planet.

The app is beautifully designed and ideal for those who are serious about logging and tracking their mileage.

A wonderful application that is a must-have for anyone that does anything which involves distances!

Keeping limber and supple is super important, especially as you get older.

Yoga is one of the oldest (and best) ways of ensuring your body functions correctly.

If you’re not very supple or can’t touch your toes, regular yoga practice will whip you into shape in no time at all.

Your mind is just as important as your body. The health benefits of regular meditation are numerous (and scientifically acknowledged), so do yourself a favour and get Head Space.

Head Space features easy to follow, guided meditations that will get you used to regularly meditating. Once you get it down, you can ditch the app and go freestyle.

Head Space is just a quick and easy way to get it in your daily routine.

