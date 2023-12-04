The Best Cycling Apps For iPhone [2023 Edition]

12/04/23 • 10 min read

If you love cycling and the iPhone then you’ll love that there are ons of cycling apps for the iPhone. These are the best cycling apps for iPhone.

One of the most efficient and healthy ways of transportation is cycling. It’s environmentally friendly, a terrific form of exercise, and often quicker to get around on than taking public transportation.

Given that the iPhone has tons of amazing apps, it should be no surprise that there are already hundreds of apps that are made for cyclists.

But what, exactly, are the best iPhone apps for cycling?

Best iPhone Apps For Cycling Cyclemeter Bike Computer Pin Image credit: App Store/Abvio The app's official description: Cyclemeter is the most advanced application for cyclists ever designed for a mobile device. Built from the ground up for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more.

What it does: Cyclemeter is one of the best apps out there for cyclists. It's almost obsessive in its offers, some of the best of which are automatic stop detection, over a hundred configurable audio announcements, and of course a wealth of data about each and every ride you take. How to get it: iOS

Map My Ride by Under Armour Pin Image credit: App Store/Under Armour The app's official description: Track and map every ride with MapMyRide. For every mile you go, you'll get feedback and stats to help you improve your performance. Discover new workout routes and save or share your favorites, and get inspired to reach new cycling goals with a 40 million member strong community of athletes. Whether you're a beginner on your first climb or a cycling pro, you'll find the features and tools you need to stay on track and motivated along the way.

What it does: Map My Ride is another app burning with cycling features. However, it also lets you keep track of personal health metrics in the app, like your weight, nutrition, and more. This makes Map My Ride one of the most full-featured cycling apps out there. How to get it: iOS

Komoot – Hike, Bike & Run Pin Image credit: App Store/Komoot The app's official description: Komoot is the key to the outdoors. Just plan your hiking, road cycling or MTB adventures in the planner, and be guided along every trail, track, road or path—even when you're offline. Get your first region for free and say hello to your next adventure!

What it does: If you want the best navigation and route planning app for your rides, there's no better than Komoot. It has a wealth a mapping and route data that also takes in your personal level of endurance into account when suggesting routes. How to get it: iOS

Ride with GPS: Bike Navigation Pin Image credit: App Store/Ride with GPS The app's official description: The world's best bike route planner, turn by turn navigator, and ride tracker. Plan your route and ride with confidence, knowing you won't get lost. Use live logging to keep family and friends updated on where you are and when you'll be home.

What it does: Ride with GPS is a terrific cycling app. However, one of its best features is its ability to share your real-time location with friends and family. The friendly user interface is also a major plus. How to get it: iOS

Strava: Run, Bike, Hike Pin Image credit: App Store/Strava The app's official description: Track your fitness activity with Strava. Record your run, map a cycling route & analyse your training with all the stats – for free! Whether you're training for a marathon or simply love taking your bike out for a ride, turn your smartphone or GPS watch into a sophisticated tracker with Strava. Join millions of athletes and active people and reach your fitness goals!

What it does: Strava is a great all-around app because not only does it track your ride, but it tracks any other number of your athletic activities. This means you can use one app to track all your exercises. That's a big plus as you can see all your data in just one place. How to get it: iOS

Bicycle Ride Tracker: Bicycle GPS Pin Image credit: App Store/Oxagile The app's official description: Introducing you Bicycle Ride Tracker – most accurate, powerful and precise cycle computer available for your iPhone. Either you are cycling for pleasure or training as professional – Bicycle Ride Tracker is your irreplaceable assistant to healthier and longer live. Don't even think of getting one of that slick and expensive standalone GPS devices, just try Bicycle Ride Tracker instead. With Bicycle Ride Tracker you can easily track how much you ride, how long it was, how many calories were burned, what was the speed or elevation and finally, see that all on a map.

What it does: This is one of the few bicycling apps dedicated solely to bicycling. It's got all the tracking features you'd expect in a very easy to read UI, with big fonts and button that make it easy to navigate with one hand on the handlebars. How to get it: iOS

BikeBoard: Bike/GPS Computer Pin Image credit: App Store/BBB Cycling The app's official description: No unnecessary buttons and features, yet it does have the stuff that we feel is important. Clever choices have been made 'under the hood'. If it ever happens that your battery is depleted or any crash occurs, your ride will always be saved till the last located position. Choices in data registration and filtering have been adjusted to come up with the most exact representation of your ride, including that one break where you schooled all your riding buddies.

What it does: One of the great things about BikeBoard is its ability to customize the app's layout. This means it's one of the most custom biking app experiences out there. How to get it: iOS

MiCycle Pin Image credit: App Store/Oxigenator The app's official description: Micycle is a simple, yet very effective cycling route tracking application (outside or on trainer). It is SIMPLE and JUST WORKS. No funny and complex interfaces, pages, controls, overloaded screens… Just essentials…

What it does: MiCycle is a great over-all cycling app. But one of the reasons we most love it is because it includes an Apple Watch app that puts the controls on your wrist as well as shows your distance, time, speed, heart rate, and grade at a glance. How to get it: iOS

Fitmeter Bike Basic – Cycling Pin Image credit: App Store/Volker Schueppel The app's official description: Fitmeter Bike turns your iPhone/iPad into a bicycle computer with incredible functionality. Try it once and it'll remain the only biking app on your iPhone for years to come! Whether you are an amateur that is just starting, or a pro preparing for a competition, Fitmeter Bike is the advanced tracker you need to track and upgrade your cycling.

What it does: Fitmeter is another great all-around cycling app. What's really cool about it, though, is its a universal app, which means it also support the iPad. While you won't have your iPad with you on rides, it's cool you can open up the app on the iPad when you get home and leisurely browse all your cycling data on the big screen. How to get it: iOS

CycleComputer Pin Image credit: App Store/Guillaume Fleury The app's official description: CycleComputer is an iPhone app designed to track speed, distance and route in real time when cycling. It has three unique ride information displays, supports the Wahoo BTLE SC sensor and can manage rides history.

What it does: CycleComputer gets an A++ for design and user interface. The app shows you your most important metrics in big bold fonts and a logical layout that makes glancing at it while riding a breeze. How to get it: iOS

CycleComputer gets an A++ for design and user interface. The app shows you your most important metrics in big bold fonts and a logical layout that makes glancing at it while riding a breeze. How to get it: iOS

Final Thoughts

If you’re looking for some of the best cycling apps out there for iPhone, you can’t go wrong with the above iPhone cycling apps.

If you want the best all-around cycling app, give Cyclemeter Bike Computer a try. Those who like the social aspects of cycling should look into Map My Ride by Under Armour.

Those who want an app that can track other workouts in addition to cycling should look into Komoot – Hike, Hike & Run and Strava: Run, Bike, Hike.

If you own other Apple devices, like an iPad, Fitmeter Bike Basic – Cycling is a great choice as the one app works on iPhone and iPad. And if you want an iPhone cycling app that also has a companion Apple Watch app, MiCycle is the app for you.

If you want to use GPS to track your cycling, some of the best apps are Ride with GPS: Bike Navigation, Bike Ride Tracker: Bicycle GPS, and BikeBoard: Bike/GPS Computer.

And if you want a powerful app with a bold, simple, beauitful interface, give CycleComputer a try.