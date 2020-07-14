Ever wonder what the best apps for running are? We know we have. The problem is there are a TON of running apps out there. Some are terrific, some not so much. What we’ve done in this list is narrow down the top 10 best running apps. All offer something a bit different, yet there’s an app on this list that is sure to fill virtually any runner’s needs.

So no matter if you’re running for weight loss, for training, or to make sure you can escape the undead (no joke!) when the zombie apocalypse hits, there’s a running app made for your needs. What follows are what we think are the best apps for running.

Runkeeper

Pin

The app’s official description: Reach your running goals with the ASICS Runkeeper app. Track exercise, set measurable goals and see progress along the way—whether you’re just getting into running, training for a race or trying to reach a new personal record, we can help.

Reach your running goals with the ASICS Runkeeper app. Track exercise, set measurable goals and see progress along the way—whether you’re just getting into running, training for a race or trying to reach a new personal record, we can help. What it does: Without a doubt, Runkeeper is one of the most popular running apps out there. It’s also one of the oldest. But it’s stuck around so long because of its clean interface and powerful tracking and planning tools. Runkeeper is the perfect app for most runner’s needs.

Without a doubt, Runkeeper is one of the most popular running apps out there. It’s also one of the oldest. But it’s stuck around so long because of its clean interface and powerful tracking and planning tools. Runkeeper is the perfect app for most runner’s needs. How to get it: Android, iOS

Map My Run

Pin

The app’s official description: Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or a seasoned runner, you’ll find the features and tools needed to stay on track and motivated to hit your goals. Get customizable Training Plans, personalized coaching tips to make running feel easier, and more. Stay inspired with a community of over 60 million athletes all supporting your shared commitment to health and fitness.

Whether you’re just starting out on your fitness journey or a seasoned runner, you’ll find the features and tools needed to stay on track and motivated to hit your goals. Get customizable Training Plans, personalized coaching tips to make running feel easier, and more. Stay inspired with a community of over 60 million athletes all supporting your shared commitment to health and fitness. What it does: One of the best features about Map My Run is, you guessed it, the ability to see your run on a navigable map. This map goes a long way to really help you stay motivated and keep you going for longer and longer runs. The app also sports a built-in social network (the app calls it a “community”) that lets you connect with other runners around the world.

One of the best features about Map My Run is, you guessed it, the ability to see your run on a navigable map. This map goes a long way to really help you stay motivated and keep you going for longer and longer runs. The app also sports a built-in social network (the app calls it a “community”) that lets you connect with other runners around the world. How to get it: Android, iOS

Zombies, Run!

Pin

The app’s official description: Zombies, Run! is an ultra-immersive running game and audio adventure, co-created with award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman. Every run becomes a mission where you’re the hero, with our immersive audio drama putting you at the centre of your very own zombie adventure story. While you run to the perfect mix of heart-pumping audio drama and pulse-pounding songs from your own playlist, you’ll collect supplies to grow your base back home.

Zombies, Run! is an ultra-immersive running game and audio adventure, co-created with award-winning novelist Naomi Alderman. Every run becomes a mission where you’re the hero, with our immersive audio drama putting you at the centre of your very own zombie adventure story. While you run to the perfect mix of heart-pumping audio drama and pulse-pounding songs from your own playlist, you’ll collect supplies to grow your base back home. What it does: To be honest, this is our FAVORITE running app out there. The premise is just so much fun. It’s gamified running and immersive storytelling wrapped all together. And we dare you to run with this at night. Nothing gives you the chills (and makes you run faster) like the sounds of zombies nipping at your heels.

To be honest, this is our FAVORITE running app out there. The premise is just so much fun. It’s gamified running and immersive storytelling wrapped all together. And we dare you to run with this at night. Nothing gives you the chills (and makes you run faster) like the sounds of zombies nipping at your heels. How to get it: Android, iOS

Pin

The app’s official description: Map routes with your finger and Footpath will snap to roads and trails. Measure distances and elevations in seconds, then navigate along with turn-by-turn directions. Footpath is the ultimate companion for planning and navigating custom routes. Join over a million adventurers and plan out your perfect route.

Map routes with your finger and Footpath will snap to roads and trails. Measure distances and elevations in seconds, then navigate along with turn-by-turn directions. Footpath is the ultimate companion for planning and navigating custom routes. Join over a million adventurers and plan out your perfect route. What it does: Footpath is an amazing running app because it lets you use your finger to pre-plan runs before you do them. Drag your finger across an area of the built-in map, and Footpath will tell you all kinds of things about your chosen path, including the length elevation. It also offers turn-by-turn voice navigation, which helps you navigate running paths you’ve never traveled before.

Footpath is an amazing running app because it lets you use your finger to pre-plan runs before you do them. Drag your finger across an area of the built-in map, and Footpath will tell you all kinds of things about your chosen path, including the length elevation. It also offers turn-by-turn voice navigation, which helps you navigate running paths you’ve never traveled before. How to get it: iOS

Weight Loss Running

Pin

The app’s official description: The first running app on the App Store designed specially for weight loss. Make your running serve your goals! The key to effective weight loss lies in the right combination of workouts and nutrition. With our app you’ll get a plan of running workouts and meal plans to achieve your weight loss goals.

The first running app on the App Store designed specially for weight loss. Make your running serve your goals! The key to effective weight loss lies in the right combination of workouts and nutrition. With our app you’ll get a plan of running workouts and meal plans to achieve your weight loss goals. What it does: Most running apps are centered around the action itself: they track your distance, speed, etc. Weight Loss Running does all that too, of course, but its focus is on running for weight loss. Tell it your goals and the app will present you with a customized plan that ensures you meet them (provided you actually do the runs, that is).

Most running apps are centered around the action itself: they track your distance, speed, etc. Weight Loss Running does all that too, of course, but its focus is on running for weight loss. Tell it your goals and the app will present you with a customized plan that ensures you meet them (provided you actually do the runs, that is). How to get it: Android, iOS

Runmeter Running & Cycling GPS

Pin

The app’s official description: Runmeter is the most advanced application for runners. Built for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more.

Runmeter is the most advanced application for runners. Built for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and iCloud, it makes your iPhone a powerful fitness computer — with maps, graphs, splits, intervals, laps, announcements, zones, training plans and more. What it does: This app comes from the developers who make the popular Walkmeter and Cyclemeter apps. As you can expect, it’s packed with features–including the ability to track over 250 statistics!

This app comes from the developers who make the popular Walkmeter and Cyclemeter apps. As you can expect, it’s packed with features–including the ability to track over 250 statistics! How to get it: iOS

Adidas Running App Runtastic

Pin

The app’s official description: Ready to start your running & fitness activities? Whether you’re training for a 5k, a marathon, or exercising for weight loss, our fitness coach will help you achieve your goals. Track distance, time, speed, elevation, calories burned and other stats with the adidas Running app by Runtastic.

Ready to start your running & fitness activities? Whether you’re training for a 5k, a marathon, or exercising for weight loss, our fitness coach will help you achieve your goals. Track distance, time, speed, elevation, calories burned and other stats with the adidas Running app by Runtastic. What it does: If your favorite sneakers are made by Adidas, you’ll want to download their running app. With powerful tracking and goal features, the app is one of the best for runners.

If your favorite sneakers are made by Adidas, you’ll want to download their running app. With powerful tracking and goal features, the app is one of the best for runners. How to get it: iOS

10K Runner, Couch to 10K Run

Pin

The app’s official description: Go from Couch to 5K to 10K with the official and often imitated 10K Runner® program. This app has over 1.2 million success stories of people that are now running 10K’s, and you can do it too. 10K Runner has won multiple awards, is the most effective, loved, & popular 10K program and is highly recommended by fitness experts & doctors.

Go from Couch to 5K to 10K with the official and often imitated 10K Runner® program. This app has over 1.2 million success stories of people that are now running 10K’s, and you can do it too. 10K Runner has won multiple awards, is the most effective, loved, & popular 10K program and is highly recommended by fitness experts & doctors. What it does: Training for that 10k? Millions of people have used this app to help them achieve that goal. Features great interval workouts.

Training for that 10k? Millions of people have used this app to help them achieve that goal. Features great interval workouts. How to get it: iOS

Running Trainer 5K Running App

Pin

The app’s official description: Whether your goal is to run a mile or a marathon, your personal Running Trainer is with you every step of the way! Detailed audio instructions coach you through each workout to your goal distance & give real-time updates on your time, distance & pace. Each workout is different – training plans range from 4-16 weeks with 3-4 workouts per week.

Whether your goal is to run a mile or a marathon, your personal Running Trainer is with you every step of the way! Detailed audio instructions coach you through each workout to your goal distance & give real-time updates on your time, distance & pace. Each workout is different – training plans range from 4-16 weeks with 3-4 workouts per week. What it does: If a 10k isn’t your thing, try this app designed to get you up to 5k. The audio stats are a nice touch.

If a 10k isn’t your thing, try this app designed to get you up to 5k. The audio stats are a nice touch. How to get it: iOS

Run Trainer – Running app

Pin