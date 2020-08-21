Wallpaper used to be the horribly tacky wall covering people covered their rooms in. But with the advent of the personal computer, the term “wallpaper” was commandeered to refer to the desktop picture background.

Since then, the term has stuck, even though now “wallpaper” mostly refers to the home screen background on a smartphone or the lock screen background. But regardless of terminology, smartphone wallpapers are great. They really let you customize your smartphone to put your own signature on it. All iPhones, of course, come with dozens of built-in wallpaper options, and you can even use any photo from your photo library to set it as the background for the home or lock screen. But sometimes you want a different image. Dare I say, a better one?

Of course, you could search Google Images for hours finding the right image, or you could just download a wallpaper iPhone app and get access to tens of thousands of wallpapers instantly. Now, it needs to be said, there are TONS of wallpaper apps for the iPhone and many of the features are basically the same, so it’s really hard to objectively determine which are the best. However, for assembling this list, we went with the ones that had an impressive selection of 5-star reviews. So, without further ado, here are the 5 best iPhone apps for wallpapers in 2020.

Vellum Wallpapers

The app’s official description: Introducing Vellum – where you can find beautiful free hand-picked wallpapers for the iOS. With hundreds of stunning images included in the app, you could change your look every day. With new packs arriving regularly and a brand new wallpaper every day, you won’t need any other wallpaper app. *A Sight For Sore Eyes* We’ve sorted through thousands of images and created breathtaking images in-house to deliver the very best high-quality wallpapers for the iPhone. Beauty is something we’re very passionate about. *Powerful Built-In Blurring* Create a blurred background easily with our wallpapers using our blur tool. The aesthetic of a complementary gradient on your home screen is a welcomed addition.

What it does: A beautiful UI and a 4.8 review average out of over 51,000 ratings at the time of this rating.

Everpix Cool Wallpapers HD 4K

The app’s official description: Exclusive collection of hight quality HD and Retina wallpapers are here for you! Express yourself with and unique, awesome backgrounds for your screen. You’ll get with Everpix: High-quality wallpapers; Thousands of absolutely FREE 4K, Retina and HD wallpapers; New wallpapers every day; Various categories and themes to choose from; We carefully choose every wallpaper and adjust it to fit perfectly every screen size; We choose pictures, to let them reveal the colors of your screen and your personality; Cool holiday wallpapers.

What it does: A terrific preview mode and a 4.7 review average out of over 24,000 ratings at the time of this rating.

Papers.co Wallpapers HD

The app’s official description: Best rated wallpaper app! Downloaded 500,000+, and scored 4.8 / 5.0 on user rating! Updated every day! Wallpapers are chosen by top designers and uploaded daily! Famous for great wallpaper collection: Covers all wallpaper categories, from art to celebrities! Fast, simple and easy to use. Check beautiful, fast, and simple UI. It is made by top designers and developers.

What it does: A solid 4.8 review average out of over 2,500 ratings at the time of this rating. People seem to love this up and coming app.

Wallpaper List: Live 4K Retina

The app’s official description: Amazing the wallpapers app with many and the best wallpapers with Retina HD HDR quality for all iPhone versions. We’re working hard to bring up to you many Super Retina HD wallpapers/backgrounds every day. Awesome Features: Bookmark all the wallpapers you love. Many free live wallpapers. Displaying similar wallpapers. Collection of iOS 13 magnificent wallpapers.

What it does: Cool categories and a 4.5 review average out of over 2,000 ratings at the time of this rating.

Cute Wallpapers & Backgrounds

The app’s official description: Most adorable Cute Wallpapers of all time is back with some Amazing Categories along with Extraordinary Features. Unbelievably 2000+ cute wallpapers will help you decorate your screen & give a Breathtaking look.

What it does: This one makes the list even though it hardly has any reviews at the time of writing. So why include it? Because it offers a wide selection of cute, adorable wallpapers you can't find anywhere else.

