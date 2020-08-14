The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Translating Languages In 2020

Real-time artificial translation used to be the stuff of science fiction. Matter of fact, many of us probably got our first introduction to the technology seeing the characters in Star Trek frequently uses it to communicate among alien species. But thanks to smartphones and ever more powerful artificial intelligence real-time language translation is a reality.

Matter of fact, it’s become a standard feature on the iPhone. With iOS 14, Apple will debut its official Translation app. Until then, there are a ton of language translation apps already available for the iPhone. Here are 5 of the best iPhone apps for translating languages in 2020.

iTranslate Translator

The app’s official description: iTranslate is the leading translation and dictionary app. Easily translate text, websites, or start voice-to-voice conversations in over 100 languages. Our new Offline Mode allows you to use iTranslate abroad without having to pay expensive roaming charges.

iTranslate Translator was one of the original translation apps on iPhone and after all these years its still one of the best. The app can translate a staggering 100 plus languages. But one of the best features is its augmented reality translation, which shows you the translated names of items viewed through your iPhone's camera.

How to get it: iOS

Microsoft Translator

The app’s official description: Microsoft Translator is a free, personal translation app for 60+ languages, to translate text, voice, conversations, camera photos and screenshots. You can even download languages for offline translation for free to use when you travel!

Microsoft Translator is another fantastic language translation app. It's got a clean interface and has the ability to use the camera to translate written words, like on menus and signs.

How to get it: iOS

Translate.me Voice Translator

The app’s official description: Communicate effortlessly anywhere in the world with cutting edge voice, photo, video and text translation from Translate.me. Instantly speak and hold written conversations in over 60+ languages. Chat with anyone, anywhere! Whether you’re traveling, on a business trip or in your home town, sometimes we need to communicate with somebody who doesn’t speak our language. Just take a photo of an object or text you want to translate. You could be ordering food, asking for directions or talking to a business client – whoever you’re talking to, clear communication is essential!

Translate.me is another great translator. But what we love about this app so much is that it includes an iOS keyboard that lets you translate texts in real-time on the fly.

How to get it: iOS

Google Translate

The app’s official description: Text translation: Translate between 108 languages by typing. Offline: Translate with no internet connection (59 languages). Instant camera translation: Translate text in images instantly by just pointing your camera (90 languages). Photos: Take or import photos for higher quality translations (50 languages). Conversations: Translate bilingual conversations on the fly (43 languages).

Google Translate is another stalwart of the translation app sector. It handles camera text translation, conversation voice translation, and even handwriting translation.

How to get it: iOS

iTranslate Medical

The app’s official description: Introducing iTranslate Medical, a revolutionary new speech translation App. The simple design enables natural conversations in 5 languages, on the device and completely offline. The app automatically detects the correct language between two selected languages for a fast and accurate translation. Additionally the app offers enhanced data privacy and is designed to meet HIPAA standards.

iTranslate Medical is by the same people that brought you iTranslate Translator. However, iTranslate Medical only supports five languages. However, the big benefit of this app is that every single translation is done on-device…so your translated words never get uploaded anywhere. This is a huge privacy boost. Plus it also means this app is designed to meet HIPAA medical privacy standards–making it perfect for health professionals.

How to get it: iOS