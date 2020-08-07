The 5 Best iPhone Apps For Making Music In 2020

The first gadget most of us are introduced to isn’t a smartphone or computer. It’s a much older technology: a musical instrument. And sometimes, we fall in love with that first gadget from such a young age that we want to continue making music long into adulthood.

Now, of course, a more modern gadget, the smartphone, enabled us to create that music even when we’re away from our instruments. Matter of fact, with the right apps, the smartphone may actually allow us to eschew the studios some musicians traditionally relied on.

But no matter if you’re a professional or just a hobbyist, the right apps can take your music to the next level. With that in mind, here are 5 of the best iPhone apps for making music in 2020.

GarageBand

The app’s official description: GarageBand turns your iPad, and iPhone into a collection of Touch Instruments and a full-featured recording studio — so you can make music anywhere you go. And with Live Loops, it makes it easy for anyone to have fun creating music like a DJ. Use Multi-Touch gestures to play keyboards, guitars, and create beats that make you sound like a pro — even if you’ve never played a note before.

What it does: Apple's free GarageBand is the gold standard in music creation for the iPhone. And of course, it goes great with the excellent macOS desktop app.

How to get it: iOS

Cubase iC Pro

The app’s official description: Connecting deeper to Cubase than any other app, Cubase iC Pro is the most advanced Cubase control app with a clear focus on recording, making it your very personal recording assistant. The project overview page and the mixer allow you to see your project as you know it from Cubase, while the key command page gives you a powerful tool to set up your most-used keyboard shortcuts and macros.

What it does: Including a mixer with up to 4 independent cue-mix and customizable key commands and macros, Cubase iC Pro is one of the most advanced Cubase remote control apps on the iOS platform.

How to get it: iOS

iMaschine 2

The app’s official description: Create a beat on 16 pads with hundreds of professional sounds. Use the Smart Play keyboard to add melodies and basslines that are always in-key. Spice up your track with vocal and field recordings or sample directly from iTunes. Use Apple’s 3D Touch technology to optimize your workflow and get even more creative.

What it does: By the beloved Native Instruments, iMaschine 2 is one of the best real-time drum sequencing apps on iOS. One of the best features is the ability to quickly create beats without finger drumming thanks to its Step Mode.

How to get it: iOS

iSongwriter

The app’s official description: Do you want to make a great song? Create your own song using iSongwriter. With a little musical knowledge, you can create an awesome song.

What it does: Music creation, of course, isn't limited to instruments. You first need a song to play. This app allows you to easily write a song thanks to the automatic generation of melodies and other tools.

How to get it: iOS

Chordana Play

The app’s official description: Chordana Play displays the music score and piano roll notation for built-in songs and MIDI files. With MIDI files, you can select which tracks to play with your left and right hands, or you can assign the melody to the right hand and chords generated by the app to your left hand. Slow the tempo, transpose the score into a key that is easier to play, and with the AB repeat function, take lessons (practice) at your own pace.

What it does: Chordana Play is one of the simplest apps on this list, but it's a great one for those who want to get familiar with the basics of piano and notation.

Chordana Play is one of the simplest apps on this list, but it’s a great one for those who want to get familiar with the basics of piano and notation. How to get it: iOS